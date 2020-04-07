Log in
China orders Baidu to clean up low-brow content

04/07/2020 | 11:31pm EDT
Baidu's logo is pictured at the 2018 Baidu World conference and exhibit in Beijing

China'a internet regulator ordered search engine Baidu to clean up improper information and halt spread of "low-brow content."

China's all powergul internet regulator, Cyberspace Administration of China, said in a post published on Wednesday on its official WeChat account that Baidu's content review on some of its news feed channels are not "strict," therefore "it has exerted bad influence to the society."

Baidu said on its mobile app that it would suspend operations of some mobile app channels, without elaborating on when it would resume those operations. Baidu declined to further comment.

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang in Beijing and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

