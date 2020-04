China orders Baidu to clean up 'low-brow content'

China's powerful internet regulator, Cyberspace Administration of China, said in a post published on Wednesday on its official WeChat account that Baidu's content review on some of its news feed channels is not "strict," therefore "it has exerted bad influence to the society."

Baidu said on its mobile app that it would suspend operations of some mobile app channels, without elaborating on when it would resume those operations. Baidu declined to further comment.

