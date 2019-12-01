SK China to set up $850 million fund with China's Hillhouse Capital - Korea Economic Daily

Log in
BAIDU, INC.

BAIDU, INC.

(BIDU)
12/01/2019

A Chinese unit of South Korea's SK Group has decided to set up an investment fund worth 1 trillion won ($848 million) with Hillhouse Capital, Korea Economic Daily said on Sunday, citing investment banking sources.

SK China, the South Korean conglomerate's Chinese unit, will invest 100 billion won while Hillhouse Capital, an investor in China's biggest technology firms including Tencent Holdings Ltd and Baidu Inc, is expected to invest the remaining 900 billion won in the fund, the report said.

A spokesman for SK Group told Reuters that SK China had decided to invest about 100 billion won in a fund to discover businesses that would help strengthen the company's global competitiveness but declined to elaborate further.

(Reporting by Joori Roh and Ju-min Park; Editing by David Clarke)
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 15 207 M
EBIT 2019 516 M
Net income 2019 -142 M
Finance 2019 11 446 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -272x
P/E ratio 2020 22,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,95x
EV / Sales2020 1,69x
Capitalization 41 070 M
Managers
NameTitle
Yan Hong Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Herman Yu Chief Financial Officer
Ji An Ding Independent Director
Brent Callinicos Independent Director
Yuan Qing Yang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAIDU, INC.-25.26%41 070
ALPHABET24.80%899 713
NAVER CORP--.--%21 179
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION41.73%16 395
YANDEX53.46%13 795
SOGOU INC.-6.48%1 922
