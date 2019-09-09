Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Alternext  >  Baikowski    ALBKK   FR0013384369

BAIKOWSKI

(ALBKK)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Baikowski: Half-yearly Results for 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 11:46am EDT

Confirmation of perspectives of development

Regulatory News:

Baikowski (Paris:ALBKK):

Consolidated data (in millions of euro)

S1 2019

S1 2018

Revenue

18.0

21.5

EBITA

0.5

3.9

As a % of revenue

4.4%

18.2%

EBIT

0.9

4.5

Group share of net income

0.6

3.2

Baikowski® has confirmed, for the first half of 2019, consolidated revenue of €18 million. The level of half-yearly billings has little significance (since the Group’s activity is subject to long-term cycles) and is only partly comparable to the same period of 2018 which had the benefit of a somewhat exceptional pattern of sales.

Our market shows a positive trend. During the period, it has mainly been characterised by the dynamism of sales of polishing products and very technical (ceramic etc.) applications compensating for the general slowdown in automotive business, electronics and traditional lighting (as expected).

Mechanically, our results are in line with that change with EBIT at 0.9 M€ which represents 5.1% of the revenues. EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest Taxes Depreciation and Amortization) is 1.8 M€ and represents a margin of 10.2% of the revenues. Taking account of net financial expense of -€0.1 million and income tax of €0.2 million, the Group’s share of net income amounted to €0.6 million compared with €3.2 million at 30 June 2018. The Group’s financial structure remains robust and set for growth.

Attractive development perspectives fuelled by innovation

Thanks to the dynamism of its major technical markets, the Group has entered a trajectory of long-term growth. Its R&D efforts, in particular for special oxides, provide it with numerous sales outlets and levers for growth expected to enable it to confirm its world leadership in these niche markets.

In addition to this solid base, and as provided for in the roadmap proposed at the time of the Company’s flotation, Baikowski® has recently signed (on 01.08) the acquisition proposal for its first targeted acquisition: Mathym, specialising in the development, manufacture and commercialisation of nanodispersions. The transaction is motivated by the desire to add a new and complementary brick to Baikowski®’s technological offering.

About Baikowski®: Baikowski® has existed for a hundred years and is a leading manufacturer of specialist industrial minerals and more particularly, of ultra-pure alumina powders and formulations as well as of other high quality oxides and composites such as spinel, ZTA, YAG and cerium for technical ceramic applications, precision polishing, crystals and additives or coverings. The quality of Baikowski®’s products is appreciated by a variety of high-tech markets including the lighting, watchmaking, mobile phone, microelectronic, automotive, defence and medical industries. In 2018, Baikowski® achieved revenue of €42 million.

All our corporate information is available on: www.baikowski.com- finance@baikowski.com
Euronext: ALBKK - ISIN : FR0013384369


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAIKOWSKI
11:46aBAIKOWSKI : Half-yearly Results for 2019
BU
08/05BAIKOWSKI : Signature of a memorandum of understanding for the acquisition of Ma..
BU
07/29BAIKOWSKI : Half-yearly Revenue for 2019: 18 Million
BU
03/12BAIKOWSKI :  2018 Financial Year
BU
01/28BAIKOWSKI : reg; Announces Its Financial Calendar for 2019
BU
More news
Chart BAIKOWSKI
Duration : Period :
Baikowski Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAIKOWSKI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Benoît Grenot Chief Executive Officer
François-Xavier Entremont Chairman
Stéphane Rosnoblet Director
Jean Guittard Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAIKOWSKI9.78%61
ECOLAB INC.40.27%59 475
GIVAUDAN20.43%25 616
SIKA AG16.85%19 051
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING26.02%13 955
SYMRISE34.08%12 941
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group