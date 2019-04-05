Log in
Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC

BAILLIE GIFFORD JAPAN TRUST PLC

(BGFD)
04/05 01:49:50 pm
769.0000 GBp   +0.52%
07:22aBAILLIE GIFFORD JAPAN TRUST : Doc re. Interim Financial Report
PU
03/21BAILLIE GIFFORD JAPAN TRUST : Half-year Report
PU
2018BAILLIE GIFFORD JAPAN TRUST : Block Listing Application
PU
News 
Official Publications

Baillie Gifford Japan Trust : Doc re. Interim Financial Report

04/05/2019 | 07:22am EDT

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC

Interim Financial Report for the six months to 28 February 2019

A copy of the above document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Baillie Gifford & Co Limited

Company Secretaries

5 April 2019

Legal Entity Identifier: 54930037AGTKN765Y741

Regulated Information Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State of the EU

Disclaimer

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust plc published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 11:21:02 UTC
