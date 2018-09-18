Log in
BAILLIE GIFFORD JAPAN TRUST PLC
Baillie Gifford Japan Trust : Issue of Equity

09/18/2018

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC

Legal Entity Identifier : 54930037AGTKN765Y741

Owing to demand in the market, the Company announces the allotment of 200,000 new Ordinary Shares of 5p each fully paid on 18 September 2018. Following the allotment there are 90,784,925 Ordinary Shares in issue. These shares were issued for cash on 18 September 2018 at a price of 839.5p per share and at a premium to the prevailing net asset value.

Baillie Gifford & Co Limited

Company Secretaries

18 September 2018

Regulated Information Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Disclaimer

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust plc published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 12:02:02 UTC
