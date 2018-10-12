Baillie Gifford Japan Trust : Issue of Equity

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC

Legal Entity Identifier : 54930037AGTKN765Y741

Owing to demand in the market, the Company announces the allotment of 100,000 new Ordinary Shares of 5p each fully paid on 12 October 2018. Following the allotment there are 91,049,925 Ordinary Shares in issue. These shares were issued for cash on 12 October 2018 at a price of 804.0p per share and at a premium to the prevailing net asset value.

Baillie Gifford & Co Limited

Company Secretaries

12 October 2018

Regulated Information Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares