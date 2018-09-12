Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon : Issue of Equity

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC
Legal Entity Identifier: X5XCIPCJQCSUF8H1FU83
The Company announces the allotment of 100,000 Ordinary Shares of 2p each fully paid on 12 September 2018 under its block listing facility. Following the allotment there are 263,627,485 Ordinary Shares in issue. These shares were issued for cash on 12 September 2018 at a price of 192.00p per share.
Baillie Gifford & Co Limited
Company Secretaries
12 September 2018
Regulated Information Classification:Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Disclaimer
Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon plc published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 16:07:07 UTC