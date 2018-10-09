Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon : Issue of Equity

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: X5XCIPCJQCSUF8H1FU83

The Company announces the allotment of 325,000 Ordinary Shares of 2p each fully paid on 9 October 2018 under its block listing facility. Following the allotment there are 266,852,485 Ordinary Shares in issue. These shares were issued for cash on 9 October 2018 at a price of 195.00p per share.

Baillie Gifford & Co Limited

Company Secretaries

9 October 2018

Regulated Information Classification:Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares