Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon : Issue of Equity

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: X5XCIPCJQCSUF8H1FU83

The Company announces the allotment of 450,000 Ordinary Shares of 2p each fully paid on 18 October 2018 under its block listing facility. Following the allotment there are 268,152,485 Ordinary Shares in issue. These shares were issued for cash on 18 October 2018 at a price of 187.00p per share.

Baillie Gifford & Co Limited

Company Secretaries

18 October 2018

Regulated Information Classification:Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares