Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon : Issue of Equity

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: X5XCIPCJQCSUF8H1FU83

The Company announces the allotment of 150,000 Ordinary Shares of 2p each fully paid on 17 January 2019 under its block listing facility. Following the allotment there are 273,102,485 Ordinary Shares in issue. These shares were issued for cash on 17 January 2019 at a price of 172.50p per share.

Baillie Gifford & Co Limited

Company Secretaries

17 January 2019

