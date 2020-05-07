Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC    BGS   GB00BFXYH242

BAILLIE GIFFORD SHIN NIPPON PLC

(BGS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/07 09:31:23 am
159.52 GBp   +0.96%
09:34aBAILLIE GIFFORD SHIN NIPPON : Shin Nippon AGM Notice - May 2020
PU
02/03BAILLIE GIFFORD SHIN NIPPON : Closed Period Confirmation
PU
2019BAILLIE GIFFORD SHIN NIPPON : Annual Financial Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon : Shin Nippon AGM Notice - May 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 09:34am EDT

By clicking on Individual Investor, you have confirmed that you are based in the United Kingdom and that you meet the following requirements.

The information in this area of the website is intended for personal investors within the United Kingdom only. It is not intended for use by investors from other jurisdictions.

Baillie Gifford & Co Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Baillie Gifford & Co Limited is an authorised Alternative Investment Fund Manager and Company Secretary of investment trusts.

The information contained in this website has been compiled with considerable care to ensure its accuracy at the date of publication. However, no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made to its accuracy or completeness. Nothing in this information or elsewhere in this website shall exclude, limit or restrict our duties and liabilities to you under the United Kingdom's Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 or any conduct of business rules which we are bound to comply with.

This website is informative only and the information provided should not be considered as investment or other advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a particular investment. If you are in any doubt about the information on this website please consult your financial or other professional adviser. You can read details of our Legal and Important Information here.

Disclaimer

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon plc published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 13:33:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BAILLIE GIFFORD SHIN NIPPO
09:34aBAILLIE GIFFORD SHIN NIPPON : Shin Nippon AGM Notice - May 2020
PU
02/03BAILLIE GIFFORD SHIN NIPPON : Closed Period Confirmation
PU
2019BAILLIE GIFFORD SHIN NIPPON : Annual Financial Report
PU
2019BAILLIE GIFFORD SHIN NIPPON : Final Results
PU
2019BAILLIE GIFFORD SHIN NIPPON : Issue of Equity
PU
2019BAILLIE GIFFORD SHIN NIPPON : Closed Period Confirmation
PU
2019BAILLIE GIFFORD SHIN NIPPON : Issue of Equity
PU
2019BAILLIE GIFFORD SHIN NIPPON : Issue of Equity
PU
2018BAILLIE GIFFORD SHIN NIPPON : Block listing Interim Review
PU
2018BAILLIE GIFFORD SHIN NIPPON : Reduction in Management Fees
PU
More news
Chart BAILLIE GIFFORD SHIN NIPPON PLC
Duration : Period :
Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAILLIE GIFFORD SHIN NIPPO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Neil Donaldson Chairman
Simon Christopher Neale Somerville Independent Non-Executive Director
Merryn R. Somerset Webb Independent Non-Executive Director
Vijayakumar Sethu Non-Executive Director
Jamie Skinner Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAILLIE GIFFORD SHIN NIPPON PLC-12.12%546
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP.-39.80%168
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group