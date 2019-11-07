MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nyse > Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. BCSF BAIN CAPITAL SPECIALTY FINANCE, INC. (BCSF) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nyse - 11/07 04:02:00 pm 19 USD +1.17% 08:20p BAIN CAPITAL SPECIALTY FINANCE : Form 10-Q (11/09/2019) PDF PU 11/06 BAIN CAPITAL SPECIALTY FINANCE : Form 8-K (11/06/2019) PDF PU 11/06 BAIN CAPITAL SPECIALTY FINANCE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K) AQ Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Analyst Recommendations Bain Capital Specialty Finance : Form 10-Q (11/09/2019) PDF 0 11/07/2019 | 08:20pm EST Send by mail :

Table of Contents UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 10-Q (Mark One) QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the quarterly period ended September 30, 2019 OR TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 Commission file number: 814-01175 BAIN CAPITAL SPECIALTY FINANCE, INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 81-2878769 (State or other jurisdiction of (I.R.S. Employer incorporation or organization) Identification No.) 200 Clarendon Street, 37th Floor Boston, MA 02116 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) (617) 516-2000 (Registrant's telephone number, including area code) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share BCSF New York Stock Exchange Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes x No o Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes o No o Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large accelerated filer o Accelerated filer o Non-accelerated filer x Smaller reporting companyo Emerging growth company x If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.x https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919060503/a19-17620_110q.htm 1/113 11/6/2019 https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919060503/a19-17620_110q.htm Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes o No x As of November 6, 2019, the registrant had 51,649,812.27 shares of common stock, $0.001 par value, outstanding. https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919060503/a19-17620_110q.htm 2/113 11/6/2019 https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919060503/a19-17620_110q.htm Table of Contents TABLE OF CONTENTS Page PART I FINANCIAL INFORMATION 4 Item 1. Consolidated Financial Statements 4 Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities as of September 30, 2019 (unaudited) and December 31, 2018 4 Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 5 (unaudited) Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 6 2018 (unaudited) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (unaudited) 7 Consolidated Schedules of Investments as of September 30, 2019 (unaudited) and December 31, 2018 8 Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited) 17 Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 51 Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 79 Item 4. Controls and Procedures 80 PART II OTHER INFORMATION 81 Item 1. Legal Proceedings 81 Item 1A. Risk Factors 81 Item 2. Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities (in thousands, except share and per share data) As of As of September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Unaudited) Assets Investments at fair value: Non-controlled/non-affiliate investments (amortized cost of $2,456,038 and $1,449,749, respectively) $ 2,431,395 $ 1,422,837 Non-controlled/affiliate investment (amortized cost of $6,720 and $6,720, respectively) 6,720 6,720 Controlled affiliate investment (amortized cost of $66,298 and $296,648, respectively) 68,619 298,249 Cash and cash equivalents 70,637 14,693 Foreign cash (cost of $1,066 and $589, respectively) 992 591 Restricted cash 86,402 17,987 Collateral on forward currency exchange contracts 64 4 Deferred financing costs 3,471 4,018 Interest receivable on investments 18,600 6,249 Prepaid insurance - 1 Receivable for sales and paydowns of investments 28,070 1,634 Other assets 2,147 - Unrealized appreciation on forward currency exchange contracts 9,308 9,322 Dividend receivable 1,037 8,709 Total Assets $ 2,727,462 $ 1,791,014 Liabilities Debt (net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $4,685 and $2,040, respectively) $ 1,657,578 $ 634,925 Offering costs payable 1,731 1,820 Interest payable 12,381 4,835 Payable for investments purchased 3,033 119,166 Base management fee payable 6,328 2,950 Incentive fee payable 3,567 3,300 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 3,443 1,281 Distributions payable 21,176 21,108 Total Liabilities 1,709,237 789,385 Commitments and Contingencies (See Note 10) Net Assets Preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share, 10,000,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively $ - $ - Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000,000 and 100,000,000,000 shares authorized, 51,649,812 and 51,482,137 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 52 51 Paid in capital in excess of par value 1,037,577 1,034,255 Total distributable earnings (loss) (19,404) (32,677) Total Net Assets 1,018,225 1,001,629 Total Liabilities and Total Net assets $ 2,727,462 $ 1,791,014 Net asset value per share $ 19.71 $ 19.46 See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements 4 https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919060503/a19-17620_110q.htm 5/113 11/6/2019 https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919060503/a19-17620_110q.htm Table of Contents Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) For the Three For the Nine Months Ended Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Income Investment income from non-controlled/non-affiliate investments: Interest from investments $ 50,710 $ 20,271 $ 126,037 $ 48,707 Dividend income 46 - 62 - Other income 236 92 627 300 Total investment income from non-controlled/non- affiliate investments 50,992 20,363 126,726 49,007 Investment income from controlled affiliate investments: Interest from investments 781 96 1,023 195 Dividend income 915 6,204 15,425 16,345 Other income - - 4 - Total investment income from controlled affiliate investments 1,696 6,300 16,452 16,540 Total investment income 52,688 26,663 143,178 65,547 Expenses Interest and debt financing expenses 19,427 6,524 46,592 16,138 Base management fee 8,910 4,639 23,644 11,643 Incentive fee 4,330 3,242 12,905 6,158 Professional fees 789 900 1,615 1,740 Directors fees 159 68 370 203 Other general and administrative expenses 1,243 330 3,672 954 Total expenses before fee waivers 34,858 15,703 88,798 36,836 Base management fee waiver (2,582) (2,319) (6,450) (5,821) Incentive fee waiver (763) (620) (2,745) (1,624) Total expenses, net of fee waivers 31,513 12,764 79,603 29,391 Net investment income 21,175 13,899 63,575 36,156 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) Net realized gain (loss) on non-controlled/non-affiliate investments 27 (3,175) (1,394) (5,021) Net realized gain on controlled affiliate investments - - 265 - Net realized gain (loss) on foreign currency transactions 122 (103) (190) (367) Net realized gain (loss) on forward currency exchange contracts 346 177 11,042 (2,696) Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on foreign currency translation 162 (17) 461 (43) Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on forward currency exchange contracts 9,135 1,529 (14) 9,123 Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on non-controlled/non-affiliate investments (12,373) 7,124 2,269 (2,197) Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on controlled affiliate investments (395) (443) 720 1,562 Total net gains (losses) (2,976) 5,092 13,159 361 Net increase in net assets resulting from operations $ 18,199 $ 18,991 $ 76,734 $ 36,517 Per Common Share Data Basic and diluted net investment income per common share $ 0.41 $ 0.33 $ 1.23 $ 1.02 Basic and diluted increase in net assets resulting from operations per common share $ 0.35 $ 0.46 $ 1.49 $ 1.03 https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919060503/a19-17620_110q.htm 6/113 11/6/2019 https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919060503/a19-17620_110q.htm Basic and diluted weighted average common shares 51,649,812 41,733,013 51,587,779 35,461,497 outstanding See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements 5 https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919060503/a19-17620_110q.htm 7/113 11/6/2019 https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919060503/a19-17620_110q.htm Table of Contents Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) For the Three For the Nine Months Ended Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operations: Net investment income $ 21,175 $ 13,899 $ 63,575 $ 36,156 Net realized gain (loss) 495 (3,101) 9,723 (8,084) Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) (3,471) 8,193 3,436 8,445 Net increase in net assets resulting from operations 18,199 18,991 76,734 36,517 Stockholder distributions: Distributions from distributable earnings (21,176) (17,967) (63,460) (42,061) Net decrease in net assets resulting from stockholder distributions (21,176) (17,967) (63,460) (42,061) Capital share transactions: Issuance of common stock, net - 125,973 - 376,948 Reinvestment of stockholder distributions - 2,408 3,322 5,594 Net increase in net assets resulting from capital share transactions - 128,381 3,322 382,542 Total increase (decrease) in net assets (2,977) 129,405 16,596 376,998 Net assets at beginning of period 1,021,202 754,556 1,001,629 506,963 Net assets at end of period $ 1,018,225 $ 883,961 $ 1,018,225 $ 883,961 Net asset value per common share $ 19.71 $ 20.17 $ 19.71 $ 20.17 Common stock outstanding at end of period 51,649,812 43,821,596 51,649,812 43,821,596 See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements 6 https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919060503/a19-17620_110q.htm 8/113 11/6/2019 https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919060503/a19-17620_110q.htm Table of Contents Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Net increase in net assets resulting from operations $ 76,734 $ 36,517 Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in operating activities: Purchases of investments (1,068,880) (675,407) Proceeds from principal payments and sales of investments 730,260 195,036 Net realized loss from investments 1,129 5,021 Net realized loss on foreign currency transactions 190 367 Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on forward currency exchange contracts 14 (9,123) Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on investments (2,989) 635 Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on foreign currency translation (461) 43 Increase in investments due to PIK (35) - Accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums (2,884) (1,256) Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt issuance costs 1,106 1,074 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Collateral on forward currency exchange contracts (60) 3,598 Interest receivable on investments (12,351) (1,593) Prepaid insurance 1 135 Distribution receivable - (61) Dividend receivable 7,672 (6,084) Other assets (2,147) - Interest payable 7,546 (217) Base management fee payable 3,378 1,075 Incentive fee payable 267 1,913 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,162 909 Excise tax payable - (5) Net cash used in operating activities (259,348) (447,423) Cash flows from financing activities Borrowings on debt 1,149,248 635,700 Repayments on debt (700,929) (487,361) Payments of financing costs (409) - Payments of offering costs (89) - Payments of debt issuance costs (2,795) (1,683) Proceeds from issuance of common stock - 376,948 Stockholder distributions paid (60,070) (26,242) Net cash provided by financing activities 384,956 497,362 Net increase in cash, foreign cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents 125,608 49,939 Effect of foreign currency exchange rates (848) (385) Cash, foreign cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 33,271 140,918 Cash, foreign cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 158,031 $ 190,472 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash interest paid during the period $ 37,940 $ 15,281 Cash paid for excise taxes during the period $ - $ 5 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash information: Reinvestment of stockholder distributions $ 3,322 $ 5,594 Distribution to owner from ABCS JV $ 346,329 $ - As of September 30, 2019 2018 https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919060503/a19-17620_110q.htm 9/113 11/6/2019 https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919060503/a19-17620_110q.htm Cash $ 70,637 $ 151,070 Restricted cash 86,402 37,736 Foreign cash 992 1,666 Total cash, foreign cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows $ 158,031 $ 190,472 See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements 7 https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919060503/a19-17620_110q.htm 10/113 11/6/2019 https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919060503/a19-17620_110q.htm Table of Contents Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Consolidated Schedule of Investments As of September 30, 2019 (In thousands) (Unaudited) Control Type Industry Non- Controlled/Non- Affiliate Investments Aerospace & Defense Automotive Banking Portfolio Company Forming & Machining Industries Inc. (18) (19) (21) Forming & Machining Industries Inc. (12) (18) (19) (29) Kellstrom Aerospace Group, Inc (14) (19) (25) Kellstrom Commercial Aerospace, Inc. (2) (3) (5) (18) (19) Kellstrom Commercial Aerospace, Inc. (3) (18) (19) (26) Kellstrom Commercial Aerospace, Inc. (12) (18) (19) (21) (29) MRO Holdings, Inc. (6) (18) (29) Novetta, LLC (12) (15) (29) Salient CRGT, Inc. (12) (15) (19) (29) TCFI Aevex LLC (3) (15) (19) TCFI Aevex LLC (12) (15) (19) (21) (29) TECT Power Holdings, LLC (15) (19) (21) WCI-HSG HOLDCO, LLC (14) (19) (25) WCI-HSG Purchaser, Inc. (3) (15) (19) WCI-HSG Purchaser, Inc. (12) (15) (19) (21) WP CPP Holdings, LLC. (12) (15) (21) (29) CST Buyer Company (3) (5) (15) (19) CST Buyer Company (12) (15) (19) JHCC Holdings, LLC (2) (3) (5) (18) (19) (28) JHCC Holdings, LLC (3) (18) (19) JHCC Holdings, LLC (7) (18) (19) Green Street Parent, LLC (2) (3) (5) (18) (19) Green Street Parent, LLC (12) (18) (19) (29) Transaction Network Services, Inc. (12) (15) (21) (29) Investment Type Spread Above Index (1) Interest Rate Maturity Date Principal/Shares (9) Cost Market Value % of NAV (4) Second Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 8.25% 10.35% 10/9/2026 $ 6,540 6,479 6,278 First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 4.00% 6.10% 10/9/2025 $ 16,820 16,688 16,274 Equity Interest - - - 1 1,963 1,963 First Lien Senior Secured Loan - Delayed Draw - - 7/1/2025 $ - (37) (38) First Lien Senior Secured Loan - Revolver L+ 5.00% 8.24% 7/1/2025 $ 2,964 2,840 2,836 First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 5.00% 7.32% 7/1/2025 $ 34,035 33,369 33,354 First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 5.00% 7.10% 6/4/2026 $ 3,243 3,227 3,202 First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 5.00% 7.05% 10/17/2022 $ 6,598 6,507 6,477 First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 6.00% 8.05% 2/28/2022 $ 12,814 12,864 12,173 First Lien Senior Secured Loan - Revolver L+ 6.25% 8.36% 5/13/2025 $ 2,488 2,430 2,440 First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 6.25% 8.55% 5/13/2025 $ 38,612 37,931 37,936 Second Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 8.50% 10.54% 12/27/2021 $ 14,758 14,596 14,758 Preferred equity - - - 675 675 756 First Lien Senior Secured Loan - Revolver L+ 4.50% 6.54% 2/24/2025 $ 672 636 652 First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 4.50% 6.54% 2/24/2025 $ 17,824 17,586 17,690 Second Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 7.75% 10.01% 4/30/2026 $ 11,724 11,618 11,675 Aerospace & $ 169,372 $ 168,426 16.5% Defense Total First Lien Senior Secured Loan - Revolver - - 3/1/2023 $ - (8) - First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 5.00% 7.04% 3/1/2023 $ 9,162 9,072 9,162 First Lien Senior Secured Loan - Delayed Draw - - 9/9/2025 $ - (42) (85) First Lien Senior Secured Loan - Revolver L+ 5.50% 7.54% 9/9/2025 $ 283 241 255 First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 5.50% 7.60% 9/9/2025 $ 29,751 29,320 29,453 Automotive Total $ 38,583 $ 38,785 3.8% First Lien Senior Secured Loan - Revolver - - 8/27/2025 $ - (48) (48) First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 5.25% 7.29% 8/27/2026 $ 14,516 14,229 14,226 First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 4.00% 6.26% 8/15/2022 $ 18,365 18,152 18,172 Banking Total $ 32,333 $ 32,350 3.2% Beverage, Food & Hearthside Food Tobacco Solutions, LLC NPC International, Inc. (12) (15) (21) NPC International, Inc. (15) Capital Dorner Manufacturing Equipment Corp. (3) (5) (15) (19) Dorner Manufacturing Corp. (12) (15) (19) DXP Enterprises, Inc. (6) (15) (29) Corporate Bond - 8.50% 6/1/2026 $ 10,000 9,809 7,525 Second Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 7.50% 9.54% 4/18/2025 $ 9,159 9,189 2,828 First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 3.50% 5.54% 4/19/2024 $ 4,949 4,977 3,141 Beverage, Food & $ 23,975 $ 13,494 1.3% Tobacco Total First Lien Senior Secured Loan - Revolver - - 3/15/2022 $ - (14) - First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 5.75% 7.79% 3/15/2023 $ 7,890 7,757 7,890 First Lien Senior L+ 4.75% 6.79% 8/29/2023 $ 5,139 5,100 5,162 https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919060503/a19-17620_110q.htm 11/113 11/6/2019 https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919060503/a19-17620_110q.htm East BCC Coinvest Secured Loan II,LLC (14) (19) (25) Equity Interest Second Lien Electronics For Senior Secured Imaging, Inc. (18) (19) (21) Loan Second Lien EXC Holdings III Corp. Senior Secured (12) (15) (21) (29) Loan FCG Acquisitions, Inc. (14) Preferred equity (19) (25) First Lien Senior FFI Holdings I Corp Secured Loan - (2) (3) (5) (15) (19) (28) Delayed Draw First Lien Senior FFI Holdings I Corp (3) (15) Secured Loan - (19) Revolver FFI Holdings I Corp (7) (12) First Lien Senior (15) (19) (30) Secured Loan First Lien Senior Tidel Engineering, L.P. Secured Loan - (3) (15) (19) Revolver Tidel Engineering, L.P. First Lien Senior (7) (15) (19) Secured Loan Second Lien Velvet Acquisition B.V. Senior Secured (6) (18) (19) (21) Loan Chemicals, First Lien Senior Plastics & AP Plastics Group, LLC Secured Loan - Rubber (3) (15) (19) Revolver AP Plastics Group, LLC First Lien Senior (7) (15) (19) Secured Loan Niacet b.v. (6) (15) (19) (21) First Lien Senior Secured Loan Niacet Corporation (12) (15) First Lien Senior (19) Secured Loan Plaskolite, Inc. (15) (29) First Lien Senior Secured Loan First Lien Senior Construction & Chase Industries, Inc. (3) (15) Secured Loan - Building (19) (21) Delayed Draw Chase Industries, Inc. (12) First Lien Senior (15) (19) (29) Secured Loan Crown Subsea (12) (18) (29) First Lien Senior Secured Loan PP Ultimate Holdings B, LLC (14) (19) (25) Equity Interest First Lien Senior Profile Products LLC Secured Loan - (2) (3) (5) (15) (19) Revolver Profile Products LLC (7) (15) First Lien Senior (19) Secured Loan Regan Development First Lien Senior Holdings Limited (6) (17) (19) Secured Loan Regan Development First Lien Senior Holdings Limited (6) (17) (19) Secured Loan Regan Development First Lien Senior Holdings Limited (6) (17) (19) Secured Loan Consumer Goods: New Milani Group LLC First Lien Senior Durable (12) (15) (19) (29) Secured Loan First Lien Senior Stanton Carpet Corp. (3) (15) Secured Loan - (19) Revolver Stanton Carpet Corp.(7) (15) First Lien Senior (19) (23) Secured Loan Consumer First Lien Senior Goods: Non- FineLine Technologies, Secured Loan - Durable Inc. (2) (3) (5) (15) (19) Revolver FineLine Technologies, First Lien Senior Inc. (12) (15) (19) (21) (29) Secured Loan Kronos Acquisition First Lien Senior Holdings Inc. (18) (19) (21) Secured Loan Kronos Acquisition Holdings Inc. Corporate Bond Kronos Acquisition First Lien Senior Holdings Inc. (12) (15) (29) Secured Loan MND Holdings III Corp First Lien Senior (15) (19) (21) Secured Loan First Lien Senior RoC Opco LLC (3) (5) (15) (19) Secured Loan - Revolver RoC Opco LLC (12) (15) (19) First Lien Senior (21) (29) Secured Loan First Lien Senior Solaray, LLC (7) (3) (15) (19) Secured Loan - Delayed Draw Solaray, LLC (3) (15) (19) First Lien Senior Secured Loan - - - - 1,419 1,419 1,419 L+ 9.00% 11.10% 7/23/2027 $ 13,070 12,239 12,090 L+ 7.50% 9.83% 12/1/2025 $ 8,241 8,252 8,269 - - - 4 4,251 5,029 - - 1/24/2025 $ - (73) (43) L+ 5.75% 7.94% 1/24/2025 $ 1,876 1,804 1,835 L+ 5.75% 8.18% 1/24/2025 $ 63,572 63,023 63,095 - - 3/1/2023 $ - - - L+ 6.25% 8.35% 3/1/2024 $ 38,302 38,302 38,302 EURIBOR+ 8.00% 8.00% 4/17/2026 € 6,013 7,322 6,556 Capital Equipment $ 149,382 $ 149,604 14.7% Total - - 8/2/2021 $ - - - L+ 5.25% 7.35% 8/1/2022 $ 21,237 20,904 21,025 EURIBOR+ 4.50% 5.50% 2/1/2024 € 3,687 3,950 4,010 L+ 4.50% 6.54% 2/1/2024 $ 2,121 2,106 2,116 L+ 4.25% 6.31% 12/15/2025 $ 8,955 8,790 8,507 Chemicals, Plastics & Rubber $ 35,750 $ 35,658 3.5% Total L+ 4.00% 6.10% 5/12/2025 $ 1,118 1,103 1,099 L+ 4.00% 6.10% 5/12/2025 $ 11,831 11,781 11,772 L+ 6.00% 8.10% 11/3/2025 $ 13,065 12,886 13,114 - - - 1 1,352 1,508 - - 12/20/2024 $ - (67) (10) L+ 5.75% 7.85% 12/20/2024 $ 35,091 34,428 35,003 EURIBOR+ 6.50% 7.00% 4/18/2022 € 2,051 2,235 2,242 EURIBOR+ 6.50% 7.00% 4/18/2022 € 665 755 727 EURIBOR+ 6.50% 7.00% 4/18/2022 € 6,226 6,700 6,806 Construction & $ 71,173 $ 72,261 7.1% Building Total L+ 4.25% 6.35% 6/6/2024 $ 17,143 17,004 16,800 - - 11/21/2022 $ - - - L+ 5.50% 7.63% 11/21/2022 $ 22,503 22,503 22,503 Consumer Goods: $ 39,507 $ 39,303 3.9% Durable Total - - 11/4/2022 $ - (25) (13) L+ 4.25% 6.35% 11/4/2022 $ 31,464 31,294 31,307 L+ 7.00% 9.26% 5/15/2023 $ 2,653 2,609 2,647 - 9.00% 8/15/2023 $ 10,000 9,441 8,850 L+ 4.00% 6.26% 5/15/2023 $ 13,181 13,142 12,539 L+ 3.50% 5.60% 6/19/2024 $ 11,672 11,698 11,395 - - 2/25/2025 $ - (185) - L+ 7.25% 9.35% 2/25/2025 $ 40,793 39,861 40,793 L+ 6.00% 7.95% 9/11/2023 $ 13,811 13,811 13,811 L+ 4.50% 6.73% 9/9/2022 $ 9,690 9,641 9,690 https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919060503/a19-17620_110q.htm 12/113 11/6/2019 https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919060503/a19-17620_110q.htm Revolver Solaray, LLC (7) (15) (19) First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 6.00% 8.12% 9/11/2023 $ 42,720 42,720 42,720 First Lien Senior WU Holdco, Inc. (3) (7) (15) Secured Loan - L+ 5.50% 7.62% 3/26/2026 $ 834 778 834 (19) Delayed Draw First Lien Senior WU Holdco, Inc. (3) (5) (18) Secured Loan - - - 3/26/2025 $ - (58) - (19) Revolver WU Holdco, Inc. (7) (15) (19) First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 5.50% 7.60% 3/26/2026 $ 39,805 38,998 39,805 Consumer Goods: 213,725 $ 214,378 21.1% Non-Durable Total $ Containers, Automate Intermediate Second Lien Packaging, & Holdings II S.à Senior Secured Glass r.l. (6) (18) (19) (21) Loan L+ 7.75% 9.79% 7/22/2027 $ 11,870 11,634 11,633 Containers, Packaging, & $ 11,634 $ 11,633 1.1% Glass Total Infinite Electronics Energy: International First Lien Senior Electricity Inc. (12) (18) (19) (21) (29) Secured Loan L+ 4.00% 6.04% 7/2/2025 $ 19,803 19,789 19,704 Second Lien Infinite Electronics Senior Secured International Inc. (18) (19) (21) Loan L+ 8.00% 10.04% 7/2/2026 $ 2,480 2,433 2,480 Energy: Electricity $ 22,222 $ 22,184 2.2% Total First Lien Senior Energy: Oil & Amspec Services, Inc. Secured Loan - P+ 3.75% 8.62% 7/2/2024 $ 425 369 425 Gas (3) (15) (19) Revolver Amspec Services, Inc. First Lien Senior L+ 6.25% 8.35% 7/2/2024 $ 44,211 43,695 44,211 (7) (15) (19) Secured Loan Blackbrush Oil & Gas, First Lien Senior L.P. (12) (15) (19) (21) (29) Secured Loan L+ 8.00% 10.46% 2/9/2024 $ 32,075 31,570 31,754 Energy: Oil & Gas $ 75,634 $ 76,390 7.5% Total Environmental Adler & Allan Group First Lien Last GBP LIBOR+ 8.25% Industries Limited (6) (17) (19) (21) (22) Out (2% PIK) 8.96% 9/30/2022 £ 13,012 16,467 15,992 Environmental $ 16,467 $ 15,992 1.6% Industries Total FIRE: Ivy Finco Limited (6) (18) (19) First Lien Senior GBP LIBOR+ 5.00% 5.71% 5/19/2025 £ 7,217 8,940 8,626 Insurance (21) Secured Loan Ivy Finco Limited (3)(6) (18) First Lien Senior GBP LIBOR+ 5.00% 5.97% 5/19/2025 £ 1,822 2,038 2,000 (19) Secured Loan First Lien Senior Margaux Acquisition Inc. Secured Loan - L+ 6.00% 8.32% 12/19/2024 $ 2,191 2,017 2,191 (7) (3) (15) (19) Delayed Draw 8 https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919060503/a19-17620_110q.htm 13/113 11/6/2019 https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919060503/a19-17620_110q.htm Table of Contents Margaux First Lien Senior Secured Loan - Acquisition, Inc. (3) (5) (15) - - 12/19/2024 $ - (50) - (19) Revolver Margaux Acquisition Inc. First Lien Senior L+ 6.00% 8.32% 12/19/2024 $ 28,989 28,436 28,989 (7) (15) (19) Secured Loan First Lien Senior Margaux UK Finance Secured Loan - Limited (3) (5) (6) (15) (19) Revolver - - 12/19/2024 £ - (11) - Margaux UK Finance First Lien Senior GBP LIBOR+ Limited (6) (7) (15) (19) Secured Loan 6.00% 7.00% 12/19/2024 £ 7,726 9,886 9,495 FIRE: Insurance Total $ 51,256 $ 51,301 5.0% FIRE: Real Spectre (Carrisbrook First Lien Senior EURIBOR+ Estate House) Limited (6) (15) (19) Secured Loan 7.50% 8.50% 8/9/2021 € 9,300 10,759 10,140 FIRE: Real Estate Total $ 10,759 $ 10,140 1.0% Forest Products & Solenis International Paper LLC (18) (21) Solenis International LLC (12) (18) (29) Healthcare & CB Titan Holdings, Inc. Pharmaceuticals (14) (19) (25) Clarkson Eyecare, LLC (12) (15) (19) (21) (29) Clarkson Eyecare, LLC (12) (15) (19) (21) (29) Clinical Innovations, LLC (3) (15) (19) (22) Clinical Innovations, LLC (12) (15) (19) (22) (29) CPS Group Holdings, Inc. (3) (5) (15) (19) CPS Group Holdings, Inc. (7) (15) (19) Datix Bidco Limited (2) (3) (5) (6) (18) (19) Datix Bidco Limited (6) (18) (19) (21) Datix Bidco Limited (6) (18)(19) (21) Golden State Buyer, Inc. (18) (19) (21) (29) Great Expressions Dental Centers PC (3) (13) (15) (19) Great Expressions Dental Centers PC (12) (15) (19) Island Medical Management Holdings, LLC (15) (19) (21) Medical Depot Holdings, Inc. (12) (15) (21) Mendel Bidco, Inc. (18) (19) (21) Mendel Bidco, Inc. (18) (19) (21) (29) Mertus 522. GmbH (2) (3) (5) (6) (18) (19) Mertus 522. GmbH (6) (18) (19) (21) TecoStar Holdings, Inc. (12) (15) (19) (21) U.S. Anesthesia Partners, Inc. (12) (15) (19) (21) Second Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 8.50% 10.62% 6/26/2026 $ 10,601 10,294 10,177 First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 4.00% 6.12% 6/26/2025 $ 13,281 13,227 12,957 Forest Products & Paper $ 23,521 $ 23,134 2.3% Total Preferred equity - - - 1,953 1,953 3,300 First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 6.25% 8.37% 4/2/2021 $ 23,176 22,731 22,828 First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 6.25% 8.39% 4/2/2021 $ 15,322 15,025 15,093 First Lien Last Out - Revolver L+ 5.50% 7.54% 10/17/2022 $ 432 416 426 First Lien Last Out L+ 5.50% 7.54% 10/17/2023 $ 10,944 10,762 10,889 First Lien Senior Secured Loan - Revolver - - 3/3/2025 $ - (67) - First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 5.25% 7.57% 3/3/2025 $ 55,905 55,366 55,905 First Lien Senior Secured Loan - Revolver - - 10/28/2024 £ - (23) (9) Second Lien Senior GBP LIBOR+ Secured Loan 7.75% 8.69% 4/27/2026 £ 12,134 16,302 14,913 First Lien Senior Secured Loan BBSW+ 4.50% 6.11% 4/28/2025 AUD 4,212 3,203 2,821 First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 4.75% 6.79% 6/22/2026 $ 15,268 15,119 15,115 First Lien Senior Secured Loan - L+ 4.75% Revolver (0.5% PIK) 6.79% 9/28/2022 $ 557 548 411 First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 5.25% 7.45% 9/28/2023 $ 7,600 7,527 6,650 First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 6.50% 8.54% 9/1/2022 $ 9,187 9,094 8,452 First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 5.50% 7.60% 1/3/2023 $ 16,109 14,768 11,473 First Lien Senior EURIBOR+ Secured Loan 4.50% 4.50% 6/17/2027 € 10,033 11,126 10,666 First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 4.50% 6.60% 6/17/2027 $ 19,966 19,479 19,467 First Lien Senior Secured Loan - Delayed Draw - - 5/15/2026 € - (388) (394) First Lien Senior EURIBOR+ Secured Loan 5.75% 5.75% 5/15/2026 € 22,468 24,435 23,823 Second Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 8.50% 10.53% 11/1/2024 $ 9,472 9,281 9,472 Second Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 7.25% 9.29% 6/23/2025 $ 16,520 16,325 16,520 Healthcare & $ 252,982 $ 247,821 24.3% Pharmaceuticals Total First Lien Senior High Tech AMI US Holdings Inc. Secured Loan - L+ 5.50% 7.57% 4/1/2024 $ 977 945 942 Industries (3) (6) (15) (19) Revolver AMI US Holdings Inc. First Lien Senior L+ 5.50% 7.60% 4/1/2025 $ 13,190 12,943 12,927 (6) (12) (15) (19) (21) (29) Secured Loan First Lien Senior Appriss Holdings, Inc. Secured Loan - - - 5/30/2025 $ - (65) - (3) (5) (18) (19) Revolver Appriss Holdings, Inc. First Lien Senior L+ 5.50% 7.60% 5/29/2026 $ 48,998 48,372 48,998 (7) (18) (19) Secured Loan First Lien Senior CMI Marketing Inc Secured Loan - - - 5/24/2023 $ - (15) - (3) (5) (15) (19) Revolver CMI Marketing Inc (12) (15) First Lien Senior L+ 4.50% 6.54% 5/24/2024 $ 15,294 15,169 15,294 (19) (29) Secured Loan Drilling Info First Lien Senior Holdings, Inc (12) (18) (21) L+ 4.25% 6.29% 7/30/2025 $ 22,666 22,586 22,572 (29) Secured Loan First Lien Senior Element Buyer, Inc. (3) (15) Secured Loan - L+ 5.25% 7.30% 7/19/2024 $ 1,417 1,365 1,417 (19) Revolver First Lien Senior Element Buyer, Inc. Secured Loan - L+ 5.25% 7.30% 7/18/2025 $ 3,375 3,480 3,488 (3) (7) (15) (19) Delayed Draw Element Buyer, Inc. (7) (15) First Lien Senior L+ 5.25% 7.30% 7/18/2025 $ 37,868 38,218 38,247 (19) https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919060503/a19-17620_110q.htm 14/113 11/6/2019 https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919060503/a19-17620_110q.htm Elo Touch Solutions, Inc. (12) (18) (29) Everest Bidco (6) (15) (19) (21) Impala Private Investments, LLC (14) (19) (25) Lighthouse Network, LLC (12) (15) (29) MeridianLink, Inc. (15) (19) (29) Netsmart Technologies, Inc. (12) (15) (29) Netsmart Technologies, Inc. (15) (19) (21) nThrive, Inc. (15) (19) (21) Park Place Technologies (15) (21) Park Place Technologies (12) (15) (29) Symplr Software, Inc. (3) (18) (19) Symplr Software, Inc. (7) (18) (19) Utimaco, Inc. (6) (18) (19) (21) Ventiv Topco, Inc. (14) (19) (25) Ventiv Holdco, Inc. (2) (3) (5) (18) (19) Ventiv Holdco, Inc. (7) (18) (19) VPARK BIDCO AB (6) (19) (21) VPARK BIDCO AB (6) (16) (19) (21) Zywave, Inc. (3) (15) (19) Zywave, Inc. (12) (15) (19) (29) Hotel, Gaming & Aimbridge Acquisition Leisure Co., Inc. (12) (18) (19) Captain D's LLC (3) (15) (19) (24) Captain D's LLC (12) (15) (19) (29) K-Mac Holdings Corp. (12) (18) Quidditch Acquisition, Inc. (12) (15) (19) (21) (29) Media: Advertising, Printing & A-L Parent LLC (12) (15) (21) Publishing Ansira Holdings, Inc. (3) (7) (15) (19) Ansira Holdings, Inc. (3) (15) (19) Ansira Holdings, Inc. (7) (15) (19) Cambium Learning Group, Inc. (12) (18) (19) (29) Cruz Bay Publishing, Inc. (3) (15) (19) Cruz Bay Publishing (3) (15) (19) Cruz Bay Publishing, Inc. (7) (15) (19) (27) Cruz Bay Publishing, Inc. (7) (15) (19) Media: Broadcasting & Vital Holdco Limited Subscription (6) (15) (19) (21) Vital Holdco Limited (6) (18) (19) (21) Media: Efficient Collaborative Secured Loan First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 6.50% 8.53% 12/15/2025 $ 17,969 17,140 17,902 Second Lien Senior GBP LIBOR+ Secured Loan 7.50% 8.26% 7/3/2026 £ 10,216 13,087 12,116 Equity Interest - - - 1,500 - 140 First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 4.50% 6.76% 12/2/2024 $ 19,924 19,874 19,948 First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 4.00% 6.04% 5/30/2025 $ 1,830 1,808 1,809 First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 3.75% 5.79% 4/19/2023 $ 10,762 10,782 10,681 Second Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 7.50% 9.54% 10/19/2023 $ 2,749 2,749 2,735 Second Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 9.75% 11.79% 4/20/2023 $ 8,000 7,987 7,600 Second Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 8.00% 10.04% 3/30/2026 $ 6,733 6,685 6,682 First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 4.00% 6.04% 3/31/2025 $ 10,572 10,539 10,541 First Lien Senior Secured Loan - Revolver L+ 6.00% 8.10% 11/30/2023 $ 4,036 3,980 4,011 First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 6.00% 8.10% 11/28/2025 $ 61,214 60,337 60,908 First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 4.50% 6.62% 8/9/2027 $ 14,849 14,482 14,478 Equity Interest - - - 28 2,833 2,833 First Lien Senior Secured Loan - Revolver - - 9/3/2025 $ - (50) (34) First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 5.50% 7.63% 9/3/2025 $ 24,360 23,999 24,117 First Lien Senior CIBOR+ Secured Loan 4.00% 4.75% 3/10/2025 DKK 56,999 9,152 8,324 First Lien Senior NIBOR+ Secured Loan 4.00% 5.77% 3/10/2025 NOK 74,020 9,189 8,145 First Lien Senior Secured Loan - Revolver L+ 5.00% 7.27% 11/17/2022 $ 429 418 416 First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 5.00% 7.26% 11/17/2022 $ 17,415 17,331 17,241 High Tech Industries $ 375,320 $ 374,478 36.8% Total Second Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 7.50% 9.60% 2/1/2027 $ 13,068 12,801 12,839 First Lien Senior Secured Loan - Revolver L+ 4.50% 7.48% 12/15/2023 $ 1,037 1,024 1,023 First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 4.50% 6.54% 12/15/2023 $ 13,071 12,969 12,973 Second Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 6.75% 8.79% 3/16/2026 $ 1,200 1,197 1,193 First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 7.00% 9.04% 3/21/2025 $ 19,072 19,053 19,358 Hotel, Gaming & $ 47,044 $ 47,386 4.7% Leisure Total Second Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 7.25% 9.30% 12/2/2024 $ 4,050 4,019 4,030 First Lien Senior Secured Loan - Delayed Draw L+ 5.75% 7.79% 12/20/2022 $ 2,944 2,933 2,688 First Lien Senior Secured Loan - Revolver P+ 4.00% 9.00% 12/20/2022 $ 1,643 1,643 1,643 First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 5.75% 7.79% 12/20/2022 $ 35,968 35,880 33,900 First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 4.50% 6.54% 12/18/2025 $ 12,233 11,672 11,988 First Lien Senior Secured Loan - Delayed Draw P+ 5.00% 10.00% 2/28/2020 $ 880 853 880 First Lien Senior Secured Loan - Revolver P+ 3.00% 8.00% 2/28/2020 $ 2,267 2,267 2,267 First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 5.75% 8.01% 2/28/2020 $ 4,895 4,895 4,895 First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 6.75% 8.86% 2/28/2020 $ 1,635 1,635 1,635 Media: Advertising, Printing & Publishing $ 65,797 $ 63,926 6.3% Total First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 5.25% 7.80% 5/29/2026 $ 35,357 34,519 34,473 First Lien Senior EURIBOR+ Secured Loan 5.25% 5.25% 5/29/2026 € 7,917 8,606 8,416 Media: Broadcasting & $ 43,125 $ 42,889 4.2% Subscription Total First Lien Senior - - 6/15/2022 $ - - - https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919060503/a19-17620_110q.htm 15/113 11/6/2019 https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919060503/a19-17620_110q.htm Diversified & Retail Marketing Secured Loan - Production Company, LLC (3) (15) (19) Revolver Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing First Lien Senior Company, LLC (7) (15) (19) Secured Loan L+ 6.75% 8.85% 6/15/2022 $ 15,095 15,194 15,208 Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing First Lien Senior Company, LLC (7) (15) (19) Secured Loan L+ 6.75% 8.85% 6/15/2022 $ 9,891 9,956 9,965 Getty Images, Inc. (12) (18) First Lien Senior L+ 4.50% 6.56% 2/19/2026 $ 21,957 21,760 21,920 (29) Secured Loan International Entertainment First Lien Senior GBP LIBOR+ Investments Limited (6) (18) 5.66% 5/31/2023 £ 8,686 10,630 10,675 (21) (19) Secured Loan 4.75% Media: Diversified & $ 57,540 $ 57,768 5.7% Production Total First Lien Senior Batteries Plus Holding Secured Loan - Retail Corporation (3) (15) (19) Revolver - - 7/6/2022 $ - - - Batteries Plus Holding First Lien Senior Corporation (7) (15) (19) Secured Loan L+ 6.75% 8.79% 7/6/2022 $ 29,330 29,330 29,330 Calceus Acquisition, Inc. First Lien Senior L+ 5.50% 7.54% 2/12/2025 $ 9,055 8,987 9,063 (12) (18) (29) Secured Loan Retail Total $ 38,317 $ 38,393 3.8% Services: Advantage Sales & First Lien Senior Business Marketing Inc. (12) (15) (29) Secured Loan L+ 3.25% 5.29% 7/23/2021 $ 11,641 11,476 10,900 First Lien Senior AMCP Clean Acquisition Secured Loan - Company, LLC (12) (18) (21) Delayed Draw L+ 4.25% 6.34% 6/16/2025 $ 3,904 3,892 3,865 AMCP Clean Acquisition First Lien Senior Company, LLC (12) (18) (21) Secured Loan L+ 4.25% 6.34% 6/16/2025 $ 16,134 16,089 15,973 Comet Bidco Limited First Lien Senior GBP LIBOR+ 5.71% 9/30/2024 £ 10,261 13,113 12,421 (6) (18) (21) Secured Loan 5.00% First Lien Senior Hightower Holding, LLC Secured Loan - - - 1/31/2025 $ - (10) (11) (2) (3) (5) (15) (19) Delayed Draw Hightower Holding, LLC First Lien Senior L+ 5.00% 7.04% 1/31/2025 $ 26,261 26,142 26,195 (12) (15) (19) (29) Secured Loan LegalZoom.com, Inc. (18) First Lien Senior L+ 4.50% 6.54% 11/21/2024 $ 7,860 7,788 7,902 (29) Secured Loan New Insight First Lien Senior Holdings, Inc. (12) (15) (29) Secured Loan L+ 5.50% 7.75% 12/20/2024 $ 20,374 19,934 20,472 SumUp Holdings Luxembourg First Lien Senior EURIBOR+ S.à.r.l. (6) (15) (19) (21) Secured Loan 8.00% 9.00% 8/1/2024 € 15,957 17,646 17,006 SumUp Holdings Luxembourg First Lien Senior S.à.r.l. (2) (3) (5)(6) (15) (19) Secured Loan - - 8/1/2024 € - (411) (416) 9 https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919060503/a19-17620_110q.htm 16/113 11/6/2019 https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919060503/a19-17620_110q.htm Table of Contents First Lien Senior TEI Holdings Inc. (3) (15) Secured Loan - P+ 5.00% 10.00% 12/20/2022 $ 992 992 992 (19) Revolver TEI Holdings Inc. (7) (15) First Lien Senior L+ 6.00% 8.10% 12/20/2023 $ 62,279 62,017 62,279 (19) Secured Loan Valet Waste First Lien Senior Holdings, Inc (12) (18) (21) L+ 4.00% 6.04% 9/29/2025 $ 26,437 26,377 26,304 (29) Secured Loan GI Chill Acquisition Services: Consumer LLC (18) (19) (21) (29) Pearl Intermediate Parent LLC (18) (29) Surrey Bidco Limited (6) (17) (19) (21) The Knot Worldwide Inc. (18) (19) (21) (29) The Knot Worldwide Inc. (12) (18) (29) Trafalgar Bidco Limited (6) (18) (19) (21) Zeppelin BidCo Pty Limited (6) (18)(19) (21) Conterra Ultra Broadband Holdings, Telecommunications Inc. (18) (29) Horizon Telcom, Inc. (3) (12) (15) (19) (29) Horizon Telcom, Inc. (2) (3) (5) (15) (19) Horizon Telcom, Inc. (12) (15) (19) (29) Masergy Holdings, Inc. (15) (29) Masergy Holdings, Inc. (15) (29) Transportation: A&R Logistics, Inc. Cargo (3) (15) (19) (31) A&R Logistics, Inc. (7) (15) (19) A&R Logistics, Inc. (7) (15) (19) ARL Holdings, LLC. (14) (19) (25) ARL Holdings, LLC. (14) (19) (25) ENC Holding Corporation (12) (18) (29) Grammer Investment Holdings LLC (14) (19) (25) Grammer Investment Holdings LLC (19) (25) Grammer Investment Holdings LLC (14) (19) (25) Grammer Purchaser, Inc. (3) (15) (19) Grammer Purchaser, Inc. (12) (15) (19) (29) Omni Logistics, LLC (15) (19) PS HoldCo, LLC (12) (15) (29) Toro Private Investments II, L.P. (6) (14) (19) (25) Transportation: Direct Travel, Inc. (3) (15) Consumer (19) Direct Travel, Inc. (3) (7) (15) (19) Direct Travel, Inc. (3) (5) (15) (19) Direct Travel, Inc. (7) (15) (19) Toro Private Holdings III, Ltd (6) (12) (18) (29) Services: Business Total $ 205,045 $ 203,882 20.0% First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 4.00% 6.10% 8/6/2025 $ 11,865 11,827 11,836 Second Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 6.25% 8.29% 2/13/2026 $ 2,571 2,587 2,519 First Lien Senior GBP LIBOR+ Secured Loan 6.00% 6.78% 5/11/2026 £ 5,000 6,131 5,961 Second Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 8.25% 10.29% 12/21/2026 $ 6,187 6,130 6,125 First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 4.50% 6.54% 12/19/2025 $ 12,358 12,377 12,373 First Lien Senior GBP LIBOR+ Secured Loan 5.00% 5.72% 9/11/2024 £ 6,011 7,718 7,166 First Lien Senior AUD LIBOR+ Secured Loan 6.00% 7.18% 6/28/2024 AUD 20,621 13,932 13,498 Services: Consumer $ 60,702 $ 59,478 5.8% Total First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 4.50% 6.55% 4/30/2026 $ 6,467 6,436 6,491 First Lien Senior Secured Loan - Delayed Draw L+ 4.50% 6.60% 6/15/2023 $ 250 233 233 First Lien Senior Secured Loan - Revolver - - 6/15/2023 $ - (3) (1) First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 4.50% 6.60% 6/15/2023 $ 13,764 13,602 13,627 Second Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 7.50% 9.60% 12/16/2024 $ 857 863 843 First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 3.25% 5.35% 12/15/2023 $ 681 679 671 Telecommunications $ 21,810 $ 21,864 2.1% Total First Lien Senior Secured Loan - Revolver L+ 5.75% 8.70% 5/5/2025 $ 748 630 672 First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 5.75% 8.07% 5/5/2025 $ 44,086 43,214 43,535 First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 5.75% 7.85% 5/5/2025 $ 2,479 2,429 2,448 Equity Interest - - - - 397 377 Equity Interest - - - 8 8 6 First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 4.00% 6.10% 5/30/2025 $ 10,296 10,283 10,176 Equity Interest - - - 1,011 1,011 1,082 Preferred Equity 10% PIK 10.00% - 6 646 663 Warrants - - - 122 - 129 First Lien Senior Secured Loan - Revolver L+ 4.50% 6.60% 9/30/2024 $ 105 108 100 First Lien Senior Secured Loan - Revolver L+ 4.50% 6.70% 9/30/2024 $ 10,232 10,068 10,181 Subordinated Debt L+ 11.50% 13.54% 1/19/2024 $ 15,000 14,744 14,963 First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 4.75% 6.79% 3/13/2025 $ 23,336 23,324 22,679 Equity Interest - - - 3,090 3,090 3,090 Transportation: Cargo $ 109,952 $ 110,101 10.8% Total First Lien Senior Secured Loan - Revolver - - 12/1/2021 $ - - - First Lien Senior Secured Loan - Delayed Draw L+ 6.50% 9.62% 12/1/2021 $ 1,351 1,351 1,351 First Lien Senior Secured Loan - Delayed Draw - - 12/1/2021 $ - (122) - First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 6.50% 8.65% 12/1/2021 $ 49,794 49,794 49,794 Second Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 9.00% 11.04% 5/28/2027 $ 8,998 8,496 7,874 Transportation: $ 59,519 $ 59,019 5.8% Consumer Total 10 https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919060503/a19-17620_110q.htm 17/113 11/6/2019 Table of Contents Utilities: Electric Wholesale Non- Controlled/Affiliate Investments Beverage, Food & Tobacco Controlled Affiliate Investments Aerospace & Defense Cash Equivalents Cash Equivalents https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919060503/a19-17620_110q.htm CSVC Acquisition Corp Corporate Bond - 7.75% 6/15/2025 $ 13,478 12,568 9,637 Utilities: Electric Total $ 12,568 $ 9,637 0.9% Abracon Group Holding, LLC. (14) (19) (25) Equity Interest - - - 2 1,800 1,488 First Lien Senior Abracon Group Holding, Secured Loan - LLC. (2) (3) (5) (15) (19) Revolver - - 7/18/2024 $ - (34) (35) Abracon Group Holding, First Lien Senior LLC. (7) (15) (19) Secured Loan L+ 5.75% 8.08% 7/18/2024 $ 36,185 36,013 35,733 First Lien Senior Aramsco, Inc. (3) (18) (19) Secured Loan - Revolver L+ 5.25% 7.29% 8/28/2024 $ 1,468 1,424 1,400 Aramsco, Inc. (7) (18) (19) First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 5.25% 7.29% 8/28/2024 $ 24,349 23,949 23,862 Armor Group, LP (14) (19) Equity Interest - - - 10 1,012 1,058 (25) PetroChoice First Lien Senior Holdings, Inc. (12) (15) (29) Secured Loan L+ 5.00% 7.26% 8/19/2022 $ 10,574 10,465 10,257 PetroChoice First Lien Senior Holdings, Inc. (15) (29) Secured Loan L+ 5.00% 7.26% 8/19/2022 $ 3,601 3,574 3,493 PT Holdings, LLC (12) (15) First Lien Senior L+ 4.00% 6.04% 12/9/2024 $ 21,507 21,472 21,005 (21) (29) Secured Loan Specialty Building Products Holdings, First Lien Senior LLC (12) (18) (29) Secured Loan L+ 5.75% 7.79% 10/1/2025 $ 16,859 16,766 16,902 SRS Distribution Inc. (18) First Lien Senior L+ 3.25% 5.29% 5/23/2025 $ 4,665 4,583 4,557 (21) (29) Secured Loan Wholesale Total $ 121,024 $ 119,720 11.8% Non-Controlled/Non- Affiliate Investments $ 2,456,038 $ 2,431,395 238.8% Total ADT Pizza, LLC (10) (14) (19) Equity Interest - - - 6,720 6,720 6,720 (25) Beverage, Food & $ 6,720 $ 6,720 0.7% Tobacco Total Non- Controlled/Affiliate $ 6,720 $ 6,720 0.7% Investments Total ACC Holdco, LLC (10) (11) Preferred equity - 16.00% - 11,706 11,702 11,706 (19) (25) Air Comm Corporation First Lien Senior LLC (10) (11) (12) (18) (19) (21) (29) Secured Loan L+ 6.50% 8.60% 6/30/2025 $ 27,366 26,560 26,546 BCC Jetstream Holdings Aviation (Off I), LLC (6) (10) (11) (19) (20) (25) Equity Interest - - - 11,863 11,863 13,294 BCC Jetstream Holdings Aviation (On II), LLC (10) (11) (19) (20) (25) Equity Interest - - - 1,116 1,116 2,016 BCC Jetstream Holdings Aviation (On II), First Lien Senior LLC (10) (11) (19) (20) Secured Loan - 10.00% 6/2/2022 $ 6,349 6,349 6,349 Gale Aviation (Offshore) Co (6) (10) (11) (19) (25) Equity Interest - - - 8,708 8,708 8,708 Aerospace & Defense $ 66,298 $ 68,619 6.7% Total Controlled Affiliate $ 66,298 $ 68,619 6.7% Investments Total Investments Total $ 2,529,056 $ 2,506,734 246.2% Goldman Sachs Financial Square Government Fund Institutional Share Class Cash Equivalents - 2.03% - $ 53,341 53,341 53,341 Goldman Sachs US Treasury Liquid Reserves Fund Cash Equivalents - 2.03% - $ 101,740 101,740 101,740 Cash Equivalents Total $ 155,081 $ 155,081 15.2% Investments and Cash $ 2,684,137 $ 2,661,815 261.4% Equivalents Total 11 https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919060503/a19-17620_110q.htm 18/113 11/6/2019 https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919060503/a19-17620_110q.htm Table of Contents Forward Foreign Currency Exchange Contracts Unrealized Currency Purchased Currency Sold Counterparty Settlement Date Appreciation (Depreciation) (8) US DOLLARS 8,720 POUND STERLING 6,400 Bank of New York Mellon 9/21/2020 $ 745 POUND STERLING 6,220 US DOLLARS 8,192 Bank of New York Mellon 9/21/2020 (441) US DOLLARS 12,177 EURO 10,370 Bank of New York Mellon 1/10/2020 774 US DOLLARS 11,874 EURO 10,300 Bank of New York Mellon 6/15/2020 432 US DOLLARS 412 POUND STERLING 310 Citibank 9/21/2020 26 US DOLLARS 16,897 AUSTRALIAN DOLLARS 24,180 Goldman Sachs 6/15/2020 479 US DOLLARS 8,885 DANISH KRONE 57,000 Goldman Sachs 6/15/2020 390 US DOLLARS 75,768 EURO 65,260 Goldman Sachs 6/15/2020 3,272 US DOLLARS 68,701 POUND STERLING 53,430 Goldman Sachs 6/15/2020 2,297 US DOLLARS 8,255 NORWEGIAN KRONE 74,020 Goldman Sachs 12/20/2019 92 US DOLLARS 25,257 POUND STERLING 19,410 Goldman Sachs 1/10/2020 1,242 $ 9,308 The investments bear interest at a rate that may be determined by reference to the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR" or "L"), the Australian Dollar Interbank Offered Rate ("AUD LIBOR"), the Euro Interbank Offered Rate ("EURIBOR" or "E"), British Pound Sterling LIBOR Rate ("GBP LIBOR"), the Norwegian Interbank Offered Rate ("NIBOR" or "N"), the Copenhagen Interbank Offered Rate ("CIBOR" or "C"), the Bank Bill Swap Rate ("BBSW"), or the Prime Rate ("Prime" or "P") and which reset daily, monthly, quarterly or semiannually. Investments or a portion thereof may bear Payment-in-Kind ("PIK"). For each, the Company has provided the PIK or the spread over LIBOR, EURIBOR, GBP LIBOR, NIBOR, CIBOR, BBSW, or Prime and the current weighted average interest rate in effect at September 30, 2019. Certain investments are subject to a LIBOR, EURIBOR, GBP LIBOR, NIBOR, CIBOR, BBSW, or Prime interest rate floor. The negative fair value is the result of the capitalized discount on the loan or the unfunded commitment being valued below par. Position or portion thereof is an unfunded loan commitment, and no interest is being earned on the unfunded portion. The investment may be subject to an unused/letter of credit facility fee. Percentages are based on the Company's net assets of $1,018,225 as of September 30, 2019. The negative amortized cost is the result of the capitalized discount being greater than the principal amount outstanding on the loan. The investment is not a qualifying asset under Section 55(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company may not acquire any non-qualifying asset unless, at the time of acquisition, qualifying assets represent at least 70% of the Company's total assets. As of September 30, 2019, non-qualifying assets totaled 11.5% of the Company's total assets. Assets or a portion thereof are pledged as collateral for the BCSF Complete Financing Solution LLC. See Note 6 "Debt". Unrealized appreciation/(depreciation) on forward currency exchange contracts. The principal amount (par amount) for all debt securities is denominated in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted. £ represents Pound Sterling, € represents Euro, NOK represents Norwegian krone, AUD represents Australian and DKK represents Kroner. As defined in the 1940 Act, the Company is deemed to be an "Affiliated Investment" of the Company as the Company owns 5% or more of the portfolio company's securities. As defined in the 1940 Act, the Company is deemed to "Control" this portfolio company as the Company either owns more than 25% of the portfolio company's outstanding voting securities or has the power to exercise control over management or policies of such portfolio company. Assets or a portion thereof are pledged as collateral for the 2018-1 Issuer. See Note 6 "Debt". $323 of the total par amount for this security is at P+ 3.75%. Non-Income Producing. Loan includes interest rate floor of 1.00%. Loan includes interest rate floor of 0.75%. Loan includes interest rate floor of 0.50%. Loan includes interest rate floor of 0.00%. Security valued using unobservable inputs (Level 3). The Company holds non-controlling, affiliate interest in an aircraft-owning special purpose vehicle through this investment. Assets or a portion thereof are pledged as collateral for the BCSF Revolving Credit Facility. See Note 6 "Debt". The Company generally earns a higher interest rate on the "last out" tranche of debt, to the extent the debt has been allocated to "first out" and "last out" tranches, whereby the "first out" tranche will have priority as to the "last out" tranche with respect to payments of principal, interest and any other amounts due thereunder. $987 of the total par amount for this security is at P+ 4.50%. $497 of the total par amount for this security is at P+ 3.50%. Security exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act"), and may be deemed to be "restricted securities" under the Securities Act. As of September 30, 2019, the aggregate fair value of these securities is $67,285 or 6.61% of the Company's net assets. The acquisition dates of the restricted securities are as follows: Investment Acquisition Date BCC Jetstream Holdings Aviation (On II), LLC - Equity Interest 6/1/2017 BCC Jetstream Holdings Aviation (Off I), LLC - Equity Interest 6/1/2017 CB Titan Holdings, Inc. - Preferred Equity 11/14/2017 Impala Private Investments, LLC - Equity Interest 11/10/2017 Abracon Group Holding, LLC. - Equity Interest 7/18/2018 Armor Group, LP - Equity Interest 8/28/2018 Grammer Investment Holdings LLC - Warrants 10/1/2018 Grammer Investment Holdings LLC - Equity Interest 10/1/2018 Grammer Investment Holdings LLC - Preferred Equity 10/1/2018 ADT Pizza, LLC - Equity Interest 10/29/2018 PP Ultimate Holdings B, LLC - Equity Interest 12/20/2018 FCG Acquisitions, Inc. - Preferred equity 1/24/2019 WCI-HSG HOLDCO, LLC - Preferred equity 2/22/2019 Toro Private Investments II, L.P. - Equity Interest 3/19/2019 ARL Holdings, LLC. - Equity Interest 5/3/2019 ARL Holdings, LLC. - Equity Interest 5/3/2019 ACC Holdco, LLC. - Equity Interest 6/28/2019 Kellstrom Aerospace Group, Inc - Equity Interest 7/1/2019 East BCC Coinvest II,LLC - Equity Interest 7/23/2019 Gale Aviation (Offshore) Co - Equity Interest 8/2/2019 Ventiv Topco, Inc. - Equity Interest 9/3/2019 (26) $1,813 of the total par amount for this security is at P+ 4.00%. (27) $71 of the total par amount for this security is at P+ 5.75%. (28) Assets or a portion thereof are pledged as collateral for the BCSF Complete Financing Solution Holdco LLC. See Note 6 "Debt". (29) Assets or a portion thereof are pledged as collateral for the 2019-1 Issuer. See Note 6 "Debt". (30) $5,045 of the total par amount for this security is at P+ 4.75%. (31) $280 of the total par amount for this security is at P+ 4.75%. See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements 12 https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919060503/a19-17620_110q.htm 19/113 11/6/2019 https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919060503/a19-17620_110q.htm Table of Contents Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Consolidated Schedule of Investments As of December 31, 2018 (In thousands) Control Type Industry Portfolio Company Investment Type Spread Above Index (1) Interest Rate Maturity Date Principal/Shares (9) Cost Market Value % of NAV (4) Non- Controlled/Non- Affiliate Investments First Lien Senior Aerospace & API Technologies Secured Loan - Defense Corp. (2) (3) (5) (15) (19) Revolver - - 4/22/2024 $ - (46) (11) Forming & Second Lien Machining Industries Senior Secured Inc. (18) (19) (21) Loan L+ 8.25% 10.85% 10/9/2026 $ 6,540 6,475 6,475 Forming & Machining Industries First Lien Senior Inc. (12) (18) (21) Secured Loan L+ 4.25% 6.85% 10/9/2025 $ 14,937 14,863 14,713 Jazz Second Lien Senior Secured Acquisition, Inc. (15) L+ 6.75% 9.55% 6/20/2022 $ 15,000 14,396 14,136 (21) Loan Novetta, LLC (12) (15) First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 5.00% 7.53% 10/17/2022 $ 3,815 3,750 3,738 Salient CRGT, Inc. First Lien Senior L+ 5.75% 8.27% 2/28/2022 $ 13,086 13,155 12,890 (12) (15) (19) (21) Secured Loan StandardAero Aviation Holdings, First Lien Senior Inc. (12) (15) (21) Secured Loan L+ 3.75% 6.27% 7/7/2022 $ 19,771 19,870 19,583 TECT Power Second Lien Senior Secured Holdings, LLC (15) L+ 8.50% 11.02% 12/27/2021 $ 14,758 14,538 14,906 (19) (21) Loan WP CPP Holdings, First Lien Senior LLC. (12) (15) (21) Secured Loan L+ 3.75% 6.28% 4/30/2025 $ 4,715 4,704 4,562 Second Lien WP CPP Holdings, Senior Secured LLC. (12) (15) (21) Loan L+ 7.75% 10.28% 4/30/2026 $ 11,724 11,608 11,533 Aerospace & $ 103,313 $ 102,525 10.2% Defense Total First Lien Senior CST Buyer Secured Loan - Automotive Company (3) (5) (15) (19) Revolver - - 3/1/2023 $ - (9) - CST Buyer First Lien Senior Company (12) (15) (19) Secured Loan L+ 5.00% 7.52% 3/1/2023 $ 9,310 9,208 9,310 OEConnection LLC First Lien Senior L+ 4.00% 6.53% 11/22/2024 $ 14,079 14,009 13,762 (12) (15) (21) Secured Loan Second Lien OEConnection LLC Senior Secured L+ 8.00% 10.53% 11/24/2025 $ 6,313 6,274 6,265 (15) (19) (21) Loan Automotive Total $ 29,482 $ 29,337 2.9% Transaction Network First Lien Senior Banking Services, Inc. (15) (21) Secured Loan L+ 4.00% 6.71% 8/14/2022 $ 13,394 13,260 13,235 Banking Total $ 13,260 $ 13,235 1.3% Beverage, GOBP Food & First Lien Senior Holdings, Inc. (12) (18) L+ 3.75% 6.55% 10/22/2025 $ 16,632 16,621 16,217 Tobacco (21) Secured Loan Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC Corporate Bond - 8.50% 6/1/2026 $ 10,000 9,793 8,000 NPC First Lien Senior International, Inc. (15) L+ 3.50% 6.02% 4/19/2024 $ 4,987 5,020 4,676 (21) Secured Loan Beverage, Food & $ 31,434 $ 28,893 2.9% Tobacco Total Dorner First Lien Senior Capital Secured Loan - Manufacturing Corp. P+ 4.75% 10.00% 3/15/2022 $ 55 37 55 Equipment (3) (15) (19) Revolver Dorner First Lien Senior Manufacturing Corp. L+ 5.75% 8.55% 3/15/2023 $ 7,986 7,878 7,986 (12) (15) (19) Secured Loan DXP First Lien Senior Enterprises, Inc. L+ 4.75% 7.27% 8/29/2023 $ 5,178 5,134 5,158 (6) (12) (15) Secured Loan Second Lien EXC Holdings III Senior Secured Corp. (12) (15) (21) Loan L+ 7.50% 9.85% 12/1/2025 $ 8,240 8,254 7,870 First Lien Senior Tidel Engineering, Secured Loan - L.P. (3) (15) (19) Revolver - - 3/1/2023 $ - - - Second Lien Velvet Acquisition Senior Secured B.V. (6) (18) (19) (21) Loan EURIBOR+ 8.00% 8.00% 4/17/2026 € 6,013 7,313 6,949 Wilsonart LLC (12) First Lien Senior L+ 3.25% 6.06% 12/19/2023 $ 15,393 15,438 14,778 (15) (21) Secured Loan Capital Equipment $ 44,054 $ 42,796 4.3% Total Chemicals, First Lien Senior Plastics & AP Plastics Group, Secured Loan - Rubber LLC (3) (15) (19) Revolver - - 8/1/2021 $ - - - https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919060503/a19-17620_110q.htm 20/113 11/6/2019 https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919060503/a19-17620_110q.htm ASP Chromaflo First Lien Senior L+ 3.50% 6.02% 11/20/2023 $ 505 503 493 Intermediate Secured Loan Holdings, Inc. (15) (21) https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919060503/a19-17620_110q.htm 21/113 11/6/2019 https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919060503/a19-17620_110q.htm Construction & Building Consumer Goods: Durable Consumer Goods: Non- Durable ASP Chromaflo Intermediate Holdings, Inc. (6) (15) (21) Niacet b.v. (6) (15) (19) (21) Niacet Corporation (12) (15) (19) Plaskolite, Inc. (15) (19) (21) PRCC Holdings, Inc. (3) (15) (19) Bolt Infrastructure Merger Sub, Inc. (12) (15) Chase Industries, Inc. (3) (15) (21) Chase Industries, Inc. (12) (15) (21) Crown Subsea (12) (18) (21) Ultimate Holdings

B, LLC (14) (19) (25) Profile Products LLC (2) (3) (5) (15) (19) Regan Development Holdings Limited (6) (17) (19) Regan Development Holdings Limited (6) (17) (19) Regan Development Holdings Limited (6) (17) (19) Home Franchise Concepts, Inc. (2) (3) (5) (15) (19) New Milani Group LLC (12) (15) (19) (21) Stanton Carpet Corp. (3) (15) (19) FineLine Technologies, Inc. (3) (15) (19) FineLine Technologies, Inc. (12) (15) (19) (21) Kronos Acquisition Holdings Inc. Kronos Acquisition Holdings Inc. (12) (15) (21) MND Holdings III Corp (15) (19) (21) Solaray, LLC (3) (15) (19) (23) First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 3.50% 6.02% 11/20/2023 $ 656 654 642 First Lien Senior EURIBOR+ Secured Loan 4.50% 5.50% 2/1/2024 € 3,777 4,044 4,304 First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 4.50% 7.02% 2/1/2024 $ 2,173 2,156 2,162 First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 4.25% 6.69% 12/15/2025 $ 12,030 11,790 11,910 First Lien Senior Secured Loan - Revolver - - 2/1/2021 $ - - - Chemicals, Plastics & $ 19,147 $ 19,511 1.9% Rubber Total First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 3.50% 6.02% 6/21/2024 $ 2,670 2,662 2,617 First Lien Senior Secured Loan - Delayed Draw Term Loan L+ 4.00% 6.82% 5/12/2025 $ 199 182 169 First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 4.00% 6.61% 5/11/2025 $ 11,921 11,863 11,826 First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 6.00% 8.35% 11/2/2025 $ 13,400 13,201 12,931 Equity Interest - - - $ 1 1,352 1,352 First Lien Senior Secured Loan - Revolver - - 12/20/2024 $ - (76) (77) First Lien Senior EURIBOR+ Secured Loan 7.00% 7.50% 4/18/2022 € 2,557 2,785 2,928 First Lien Senior EURIBOR+ Secured Loan 7.00% 7.50% 4/18/2022 € 829 941 949 First Lien Senior EURIBOR+ Secured Loan 7.00% 7.50% 4/18/2022 € 7,760 8,330 8,887 Construction & $ 41,240 $ 41,582 4.2% Building Total First Lien Senior Secured Loan - Revolver - - 7/9/2024 $ - (16) (25) First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 4.25% 6.77% 6/6/2024 $ 17,273 17,114 17,273 First Lien Senior Secured Loan - Revolver - - 11/21/2022 $ - - - Consumer Goods: $ 17,098 $ 17,248 1.7% Durable Total First Lien Senior Secured Loan - Revolver L+ 4.25% 6.79% 11/2/2021 $ 459 425 445 First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 4.25% 7.06% 11/2/2022 $ 31,703 31,466 31,545 Corporate Bond - 9.00% 8/15/2023 $ 10,000 9,356 7,700 First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 4.00% 6.52% 5/15/2023 $ 13,181 13,142 12,522 First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 3.50% 6.30% 6/19/2024 $ 13,767 13,815 13,560 First Lien Senior Secured Loan - Revolver L+ 4.50% 7.69% 9/9/2022 $ 5,667 5,605 5,667 Consumer Goods: Non- $ 73,809 $ 71,439 7.1% Durable Total Containers, Packaging & Glass Energy: Electricity Energy: Oil & Gas BWAY Holding Company Corporate Bond - 7.25% 4/15/2025 $ 10,000 9,755 9,012 BWAY Holding First Lien Senior Company (12) (18) (21) Secured Loan L+ 3.25% 5.66% 4/3/2024 $ 12,812 12,836 12,100 Technimark LLC (12) (18) First Lien Senior Secured Loan L+ 3.75% 6.27% 8/8/2025 $ 2,826 2,823 2,784 Terminator Bidco AS First Lien Senior L+ 5.00% 7.80% 5/22/2022 $ 15,100 14,798 14,798 (6) (18) (19) (21) Secured Loan Containers, Packaging & Glass $ 40,212 $ 38,694 3.9% Total Infinite Electronics First Lien Senior International Inc. (12) (18) L+ 4.00% 6.52% 7/2/2025 $ 19,953 19,938 19,853 (19) (21) Secured Loan Infinite Electronics Second Lien Senior International Inc. (18) (19) L+ 8.00% 10.52% 7/2/2026 $ 2,480 2,430 2,430 (21) Secured Loan Energy: Electricity $ 22,368 $ 22,283 2.2% Total First Lien Senior Amspec Services, Inc. Secured Loan - P+ 3.75% 9.25% 7/2/2024 $ 931 866 931 (3) (15) (19) Revolver Blackbrush Oil & Gas, First Lien Senior L.P. (12) (15) (21) Secured Loan L+ 8.00% 10.89% 2/9/2024 $ 31,200 30,675 30,264 Energy: Oil & Gas Total $ 31,541 $ 31,195 3.1% https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919060503/a19-17620_110q.htm 22/113 11/6/2019 https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919060503/a19-17620_110q.htm