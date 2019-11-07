Bain Capital Specialty Finance : Form 10-Q (11/09/2019) PDF

|
Bain Capital Specialty Finance : Form 10-Q (11/09/2019)
Table of Contents
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 10-Q
(Mark One)
QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES
For the quarterly period ended September 30, 2019
OR
TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES
Commission file number: 814-01175
BAIN CAPITAL SPECIALTY FINANCE, INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
|
Delaware
|
81-2878769
|
(State or other jurisdiction of
|
(I.R.S. Employer
|
incorporation or organization)
|
Identification No.)
|
200 Clarendon Street, 37th Floor
|
|
Boston, MA
|
02116
|
(Address of principal executive offices)
|
(Zip Code)
(617) 516-2000
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
|
Title of each class
|
Trading Symbol(s)
|
Name of each exchange on which registered
|
Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share
|
|
BCSF
|
|
New York Stock Exchange
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and
(2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes x No o
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes o No o
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.
|
Large accelerated filer o
|
Accelerated filer o
|
Non-accelerated filer x
|
Smaller reporting companyo
|
|
Emerging growth company x
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.x
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes o No x As of November 6, 2019, the registrant had 51,649,812.27 shares of common stock, $0.001 par value, outstanding.
|
Table of Contents
|
|
|
|
|
TABLE OF CONTENTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Page
|
|
|
PART I
|
FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|
4
|
|
Item 1.
|
Consolidated Financial Statements
|
4
|
|
|
Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities as of September 30, 2019 (unaudited) and December 31, 2018
|
4
|
|
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018
|
5
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and
|
6
|
|
|
2018 (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (unaudited)
|
7
|
|
|
Consolidated Schedules of Investments as of September 30, 2019 (unaudited) and December 31, 2018
|
8
|
|
|
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited)
|
17
|
|
Item 2.
|
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
|
51
|
|
Item 3.
|
Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk
|
79
|
|
Item 4.
|
Controls and Procedures
|
80
|
|
PART II
|
OTHER INFORMATION
|
81
|
|
Item 1.
|
Legal Proceedings
|
81
|
|
Item 1A.
|
Risk Factors
|
81
|
|
Item 2.
|
Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds
|
81
|
|
Item 3.
|
Defaults Upon Senior Securities
|
81
|
|
Item 4.
|
Mine Safety Disclosures
|
81
|
|
Item 5.
|
Other Information
|
81
|
|
Item 6.
|
Exhibits
|
82
|
|
Signatures
|
|
83
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table of Contents
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements contained in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (the "Quarterly Report") (including those relating to current and future market conditions and trends in respect thereof) that are not historical facts are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, opinions and/or beliefs of the Company, BCSF Advisors, LP (the "Advisor") and/or Bain Capital Credit, LP and its affiliated advisers (collectively, "Bain Capital Credit"). Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. Certain information contained in this Quarterly Report constitutes "forward-looking statements," which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "seek," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," "intend," "continue," "target," or "believe" or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual events or results or the actual performance of the Company may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and are difficult to predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors we identify in the section entitled Part I, "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K (the "Annual Report") for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").
Although we believe that the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, some of those assumptions may be based on the work of third parties and any of those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate; as a result, the forward- looking statements based on those assumptions also could prove to be inaccurate. In light of these and other uncertainties, the inclusion of a projection or forward-looking statement in this Quarterly Report should not be regarded as a representation by us that our plans and objectives will be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include those described or identified in the section entitled Part I, "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this Quarterly Report. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, except as required by applicable law. The safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), which preclude civil liability for certain forward- looking statements, do not apply to the forward-looking statements in this Quarterly Report because we are an investment company.
Table of Contents
PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1. Consolidated Financial Statements
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities (in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
As of
|
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2019
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investments at fair value:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-controlled/non-affiliate investments (amortized cost of $2,456,038 and $1,449,749,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
respectively)
|
$
|
2,431,395
|
$
|
1,422,837
|
|
|
Non-controlled/affiliate investment (amortized cost of $6,720 and $6,720, respectively)
|
|
6,720
|
|
6,720
|
|
|
Controlled affiliate investment (amortized cost of $66,298 and $296,648, respectively)
|
|
68,619
|
|
298,249
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
70,637
|
|
14,693
|
|
|
|
Foreign cash (cost of $1,066 and $589, respectively)
|
|
992
|
|
591
|
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
86,402
|
|
17,987
|
|
|
|
Collateral on forward currency exchange contracts
|
|
64
|
|
4
|
|
|
Deferred financing costs
|
|
3,471
|
|
4,018
|
|
|
Interest receivable on investments
|
|
18,600
|
|
6,249
|
|
|
Prepaid insurance
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
|
Receivable for sales and paydowns of investments
|
|
28,070
|
|
1,634
|
|
|
Other assets
|
|
2,147
|
|
-
|
|
|
Unrealized appreciation on forward currency exchange contracts
|
|
9,308
|
|
9,322
|
|
|
Dividend receivable
|
|
1,037
|
|
8,709
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
2,727,462
|
|
$
|
1,791,014
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debt (net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $4,685 and $2,040, respectively)
|
$
|
1,657,578
|
$
|
634,925
|
|
|
Offering costs payable
|
|
1,731
|
|
1,820
|
|
|
Interest payable
|
|
12,381
|
|
4,835
|
|
|
Payable for investments purchased
|
|
3,033
|
|
119,166
|
|
|
Base management fee payable
|
|
6,328
|
|
2,950
|
|
|
Incentive fee payable
|
|
3,567
|
|
3,300
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
3,443
|
|
1,281
|
|
|
Distributions payable
|
|
21,176
|
|
21,108
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
1,709,237
|
|
|
789,385
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and Contingencies (See Note 10)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share, 10,000,000,000 shares authorized, none issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000,000 and 100,000,000,000 shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
authorized, 51,649,812 and 51,482,137 shares issued and outstanding as of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
|
|
52
|
|
51
|
|
|
|
Paid in capital in excess of par value
|
|
1,037,577
|
|
1,034,255
|
|
|
Total distributable earnings (loss)
|
|
(19,404)
|
|
(32,677)
|
|
|
Total Net Assets
|
|
1,018,225
|
|
|
1,001,629
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Total Net assets
|
$
|
2,727,462
|
|
$
|
1,791,014
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net asset value per share
|
$
|
19.71
|
$
|
19.46
|
|
|
See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table of Contents
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
For the Three
|
|
|
|
For the Nine
|
|
|
|
|
|
Months Ended
|
|
|
|
Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment income from non-controlled/non-affiliate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
investments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest from investments
|
$
|
50,710
|
$
|
20,271
|
$
|
126,037
|
$
|
48,707
|
|
|
Dividend income
|
|
46
|
|
-
|
|
62
|
|
|
-
|
|
Other income
|
|
236
|
|
92
|
|
627
|
|
|
300
|
|
Total investment income from non-controlled/non-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
affiliate investments
|
|
50,992
|
|
20,363
|
|
126,726
|
|
|
49,007
|
|
|
Investment income from controlled affiliate investments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest from investments
|
|
781
|
|
96
|
|
1,023
|
|
|
195
|
|
Dividend income
|
|
915
|
|
6,204
|
|
15,425
|
|
|
16,345
|
|
|
Other income
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
4
|
|
|
-
|
|
Total investment income from controlled affiliate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
investments
|
|
1,696
|
|
6,300
|
|
16,452
|
|
|
16,540
|
|
|
Total investment income
|
|
52,688
|
|
|
26,663
|
|
|
143,178
|
|
|
|
65,547
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and debt financing expenses
|
|
19,427
|
|
6,524
|
|
46,592
|
|
|
16,138
|
|
|
Base management fee
|
|
8,910
|
|
4,639
|
|
23,644
|
|
|
11,643
|
|
Incentive fee
|
|
4,330
|
|
3,242
|
|
12,905
|
|
|
6,158
|
|
Professional fees
|
|
789
|
|
900
|
|
1,615
|
|
|
1,740
|
|
Directors fees
|
|
159
|
|
68
|
|
370
|
|
|
203
|
|
Other general and administrative expenses
|
|
1,243
|
|
330
|
|
3,672
|
|
|
954
|
|
Total expenses before fee waivers
|
|
34,858
|
|
|
15,703
|
|
|
88,798
|
|
|
|
36,836
|
|
|
Base management fee waiver
|
|
(2,582)
|
|
(2,319)
|
|
(6,450)
|
|
|
(5,821)
|
|
Incentive fee waiver
|
|
(763)
|
|
(620)
|
|
(2,745)
|
|
|
(1,624)
|
|
Total expenses, net of fee waivers
|
|
31,513
|
|
|
12,764
|
|
|
79,603
|
|
|
|
29,391
|
|
|
Net investment income
|
|
21,175
|
|
|
13,899
|
|
|
63,575
|
|
|
|
36,156
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net realized gain (loss) on non-controlled/non-affiliate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
investments
|
|
27
|
|
(3,175)
|
|
(1,394)
|
|
|
(5,021)
|
|
Net realized gain on controlled affiliate investments
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
265
|
|
|
-
|
|
Net realized gain (loss) on foreign currency transactions
|
|
122
|
|
(103)
|
|
(190)
|
|
|
(367)
|
|
Net realized gain (loss) on forward currency exchange
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
contracts
|
|
346
|
|
177
|
|
11,042
|
|
|
(2,696)
|
|
Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
foreign currency translation
|
|
162
|
|
(17)
|
|
461
|
|
|
(43)
|
|
Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
forward currency exchange contracts
|
|
9,135
|
|
1,529
|
|
(14)
|
|
|
9,123
|
|
Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
non-controlled/non-affiliate investments
|
|
(12,373)
|
|
7,124
|
|
2,269
|
|
|
(2,197)
|
|
Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
controlled affiliate investments
|
|
(395)
|
|
(443)
|
|
720
|
|
|
1,562
|
|
Total net gains (losses)
|
|
(2,976)
|
|
|
5,092
|
|
|
13,159
|
|
|
|
361
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations
|
$
|
18,199
|
$
|
18,991
|
$
|
76,734
|
$
|
36,517
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per Common Share Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted net investment income per common share
|
$
|
0.41
|
$
|
0.33
|
$
|
1.23
|
$
|
1.02
|
|
Basic and diluted increase in net assets resulting from
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
operations per common share
|
$
|
0.35
|
$
|
0.46
|
$
|
1.49
|
$
|
1.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
outstanding
See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
5
Table of Contents
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets (in thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
For the Three
|
|
|
|
For the Nine
|
|
|
|
|
|
Months Ended
|
|
|
|
Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
Operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net investment income
|
$
|
21,175
|
$
|
13,899
|
$
|
63,575
|
$
|
36,156
|
|
|
Net realized gain (loss)
|
|
495
|
|
(3,101)
|
|
9,723
|
|
|
(8,084)
|
|
Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)
|
|
(3,471)
|
|
8,193
|
|
3,436
|
|
|
8,445
|
|
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations
|
|
18,199
|
|
|
18,991
|
|
|
76,734
|
|
|
|
36,517
|
|
|
Stockholder distributions:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Distributions from distributable earnings
|
|
(21,176)
|
|
(17,967)
|
|
(63,460)
|
|
|
(42,061)
|
|
Net decrease in net assets resulting from stockholder
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
distributions
|
|
(21,176)
|
|
(17,967)
|
|
(63,460)
|
|
|
(42,061)
|
|
Capital share transactions:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issuance of common stock, net
|
|
-
|
|
125,973
|
|
-
|
|
|
376,948
|
|
Reinvestment of stockholder distributions
|
|
-
|
|
2,408
|
|
3,322
|
|
|
5,594
|
|
Net increase in net assets resulting from capital share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
transactions
|
|
-
|
|
128,381
|
|
3,322
|
|
|
382,542
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total increase (decrease) in net assets
|
|
(2,977)
|
|
129,405
|
|
16,596
|
|
|
376,998
|
|
Net assets at beginning of period
|
|
1,021,202
|
|
754,556
|
|
1,001,629
|
|
|
506,963
|
|
Net assets at end of period
|
$
|
1,018,225
|
|
$
|
883,961
|
|
$
|
1,018,225
|
|
|
$
|
883,961
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net asset value per common share
|
$
|
19.71
|
$
|
20.17
|
$
|
19.71
|
$
|
20.17
|
|
Common stock outstanding at end of period
|
|
51,649,812
|
|
|
43,821,596
|
|
|
51,649,812
|
|
|
|
43,821,596
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
Table of Contents
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the Nine Months
Ended September 30,
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations
|
$
|
76,734
|
$
|
36,517
|
|
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of investments
|
|
(1,068,880)
|
|
|
(675,407)
|
|
|
Proceeds from principal payments and sales of investments
|
|
730,260
|
|
|
195,036
|
|
|
Net realized loss from investments
|
|
1,129
|
|
|
5,021
|
|
|
Net realized loss on foreign currency transactions
|
|
190
|
|
|
367
|
|
|
Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on forward currency exchange
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
contracts
|
|
14
|
|
|
(9,123)
|
|
|
Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on investments
|
|
(2,989)
|
|
|
635
|
|
|
Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on foreign currency translation
|
|
(461)
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
|
Increase in investments due to PIK
|
|
(35)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums
|
|
(2,884)
|
|
|
(1,256)
|
|
|
Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt issuance costs
|
|
1,106
|
|
|
1,074
|
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Collateral on forward currency exchange contracts
|
|
(60)
|
|
|
3,598
|
|
|
Interest receivable on investments
|
|
(12,351)
|
|
|
(1,593)
|
|
|
Prepaid insurance
|
|
1
|
|
|
135
|
|
|
Distribution receivable
|
|
-
|
|
|
(61)
|
|
|
Dividend receivable
|
|
7,672
|
|
|
(6,084)
|
|
|
Other assets
|
|
(2,147)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Interest payable
|
|
7,546
|
|
|
(217)
|
|
|
Base management fee payable
|
|
3,378
|
|
|
1,075
|
|
|
Incentive fee payable
|
|
267
|
|
|
1,913
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
2,162
|
|
|
909
|
|
|
Excise tax payable
|
|
-
|
|
|
(5)
|
|
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
(259,348)
|
|
|
|
(447,423)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings on debt
|
|
1,149,248
|
|
|
635,700
|
|
|
Repayments on debt
|
|
(700,929)
|
|
|
(487,361)
|
|
|
Payments of financing costs
|
|
(409)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Payments of offering costs
|
|
(89)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Payments of debt issuance costs
|
|
(2,795)
|
|
|
(1,683)
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|
|
-
|
|
|
376,948
|
|
|
Stockholder distributions paid
|
|
(60,070)
|
|
|
(26,242)
|
|
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
384,956
|
|
|
|
497,362
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase in cash, foreign cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
|
125,608
|
|
|
49,939
|
|
|
|
Effect of foreign currency exchange rates
|
|
(848)
|
|
|
(385)
|
|
|
Cash, foreign cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
|
33,271
|
|
|
140,918
|
|
|
Cash, foreign cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
$
|
158,031
|
|
|
$
|
190,472
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash interest paid during the period
|
$
|
37,940
|
$
|
15,281
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for excise taxes during the period
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
5
|
|
|
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reinvestment of stockholder distributions
|
$
|
3,322
|
$
|
5,594
|
|
|
Distribution to owner from ABCS JV
|
$
|
346,329
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919060503/a19-17620_110q.htm
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
$
|
70,637
|
$
|
151,070
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
86,402
|
|
|
37,736
|
|
|
Foreign cash
|
|
|
992
|
|
|
1,666
|
|
Total cash, foreign cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents shown in the consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
statements of cash flows
|
$
|
158,031
|
$
|
190,472
Table of Contents
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc.
Consolidated Schedule of Investments
As of September 30, 2019
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
Control Type
|
|
Industry
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
|
Controlled/Non-
|
|
|
|
Affiliate
|
|
|
|
Investments
|
|
|
|
|
Aerospace &
|
|
|
Defense
Automotive
Banking
Portfolio Company
Forming & Machining
Industries Inc. (18) (19) (21)
Forming & Machining
Industries Inc. (12) (18) (19) (29)
Kellstrom Aerospace
Group, Inc (14) (19) (25)
Kellstrom Commercial Aerospace,
Inc. (2) (3) (5) (18) (19)
Kellstrom Commercial Aerospace,
Inc. (3) (18) (19) (26)
Kellstrom Commercial Aerospace, Inc. (12) (18) (19)
(21) (29)
MRO Holdings, Inc. (6) (18)
(29)
Novetta, LLC (12) (15) (29)
Salient CRGT, Inc. (12) (15)
(19) (29)
TCFI Aevex LLC (3) (15) (19)
TCFI Aevex LLC (12) (15)
(19) (21) (29)
TECT Power Holdings,
LLC (15) (19) (21)
WCI-HSG HOLDCO,
LLC (14) (19) (25)
WCI-HSG Purchaser, Inc.
(3) (15) (19)
WCI-HSG Purchaser, Inc.
(12) (15) (19) (21)
WP CPP Holdings, LLC.
(12) (15) (21) (29)
CST Buyer Company
(3) (5) (15) (19)
CST Buyer Company (12)
(15) (19)
JHCC Holdings, LLC
(2) (3) (5) (18) (19) (28)
JHCC Holdings, LLC
(3) (18) (19)
JHCC Holdings, LLC
(7) (18) (19)
Green Street Parent, LLC
(2) (3) (5) (18) (19)
Green Street Parent, LLC
(12) (18) (19) (29)
Transaction Network
Services, Inc. (12) (15) (21) (29)
|
Investment Type Spread Above Index (1)
|
Interest Rate
|
Maturity Date Principal/Shares (9)
|
|
|
Cost
|
|
Market Value % of NAV (4)
|
Second Lien
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Senior Secured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loan
|
L+ 8.25%
|
10.35%
|
10/9/2026 $
|
6,540
|
|
|
6,479
|
|
|
6,278
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 4.00%
|
6.10%
|
10/9/2025 $
|
16,820
|
|
|
16,688
|
|
|
16,274
|
|
|
Equity Interest
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
|
|
1,963
|
|
|
1,963
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Delayed Draw
|
-
|
-
|
7/1/2025 $
|
-
|
|
|
(37)
|
|
|
(38)
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revolver
|
L+ 5.00%
|
8.24%
|
7/1/2025 $
|
2,964
|
|
|
2,840
|
|
|
2,836
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 5.00%
|
7.32%
|
7/1/2025 $
|
34,035
|
|
|
33,369
|
|
|
33,354
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 5.00%
|
7.10%
|
6/4/2026 $
|
3,243
|
|
|
3,227
|
|
|
3,202
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 5.00%
|
7.05%
|
10/17/2022 $
|
6,598
|
|
|
6,507
|
|
|
6,477
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 6.00%
|
8.05%
|
2/28/2022 $
|
12,814
|
|
|
12,864
|
|
|
12,173
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revolver
|
L+ 6.25%
|
8.36%
|
5/13/2025 $
|
2,488
|
|
|
2,430
|
|
|
2,440
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 6.25%
|
8.55%
|
5/13/2025 $
|
38,612
|
|
|
37,931
|
|
|
37,936
|
|
|
Second Lien
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Senior Secured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loan
|
L+ 8.50%
|
10.54%
|
12/27/2021 $
|
14,758
|
|
|
14,596
|
|
|
14,758
|
|
|
Preferred equity
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
675
|
|
|
675
|
|
|
756
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revolver
|
L+ 4.50%
|
6.54%
|
2/24/2025 $
|
672
|
|
|
636
|
|
|
652
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 4.50%
|
6.54%
|
2/24/2025 $
|
17,824
|
|
|
17,586
|
|
|
17,690
|
|
|
Second Lien
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Senior Secured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loan
|
L+ 7.75%
|
10.01%
|
4/30/2026 $
|
11,724
|
|
|
11,618
|
|
|
11,675
|
|
|
|
|
Aerospace &
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
169,372
|
$
|
168,426
|
|
16.5%
|
|
|
|
Defense Total
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revolver
|
-
|
-
|
3/1/2023 $
|
-
|
|
|
(8)
|
|
|
-
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 5.00%
|
7.04%
|
3/1/2023 $
|
9,162
|
|
|
9,072
|
|
|
9,162
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Delayed Draw
|
-
|
-
|
9/9/2025 $
|
-
|
|
|
(42)
|
|
|
(85)
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revolver
|
L+ 5.50%
|
7.54%
|
9/9/2025 $
|
283
|
|
|
241
|
|
|
255
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 5.50%
|
7.60%
|
9/9/2025 $
|
29,751
|
|
|
29,320
|
|
|
29,453
|
|
|
|
|
|
Automotive Total
|
|
$
|
38,583
|
|
|
$
|
38,785
|
|
3.8%
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revolver
|
-
|
-
|
8/27/2025 $
|
-
|
|
|
(48)
|
|
|
(48)
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 5.25%
|
7.29%
|
8/27/2026 $
|
14,516
|
|
|
14,229
|
|
|
14,226
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 4.00%
|
6.26%
|
8/15/2022 $
|
18,365
|
|
|
18,152
|
|
|
18,172
|
|
|
|
|
|
Banking Total
|
|
$
|
32,333
|
|
|
$
|
32,350
|
|
3.2%
|
Beverage,
|
|
Food &
|
Hearthside Food
|
Tobacco
|
Solutions, LLC
|
|
NPC International, Inc. (12)
|
|
(15) (21)
|
|
NPC International, Inc. (15)
|
Capital
|
Dorner Manufacturing
|
Equipment
|
Corp. (3) (5) (15) (19)
|
|
Dorner Manufacturing
|
|
Corp. (12) (15) (19)
|
|
DXP Enterprises, Inc.
|
|
(6) (15) (29)
|
Corporate Bond
|
-
|
8.50%
|
6/1/2026 $
|
10,000
|
|
|
9,809
|
|
7,525
|
|
Second Lien
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Senior Secured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loan
|
L+ 7.50%
|
9.54%
|
4/18/2025 $
|
9,159
|
|
|
9,189
|
|
2,828
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 3.50%
|
5.54%
|
4/19/2024 $
|
4,949
|
|
|
4,977
|
|
3,141
|
|
|
|
|
Beverage, Food &
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
23,975
|
$
|
13,494
|
1.3%
|
|
|
|
Tobacco Total
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revolver
|
-
|
-
|
3/15/2022 $
|
-
|
|
|
(14)
|
|
-
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 5.75%
|
7.79%
|
3/15/2023 $
|
7,890
|
|
|
7,757
|
|
7,890
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
L+ 4.75%
|
6.79%
|
8/29/2023 $
|
5,139
|
|
|
5,100
|
|
5,162
|
|
|
|
East BCC Coinvest
|
Secured Loan
|
|
|
|
|
II,LLC (14) (19) (25)
|
Equity Interest
|
|
|
|
Second Lien
|
|
Electronics For
|
Senior Secured
|
|
Imaging, Inc. (18) (19) (21)
|
Loan
|
|
|
|
Second Lien
|
|
EXC Holdings III Corp.
|
Senior Secured
|
|
(12) (15) (21) (29)
|
Loan
|
|
FCG Acquisitions, Inc. (14)
|
Preferred equity
|
|
(19) (25)
|
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
FFI Holdings I Corp
|
Secured Loan -
|
|
(2) (3) (5) (15) (19) (28)
|
Delayed Draw
|
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
FFI Holdings I Corp (3) (15)
|
Secured Loan -
|
|
(19)
|
Revolver
|
|
FFI Holdings I Corp (7) (12)
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
(15) (19) (30)
|
Secured Loan
|
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
Tidel Engineering, L.P.
|
Secured Loan -
|
|
(3) (15) (19)
|
Revolver
|
|
Tidel Engineering, L.P.
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
(7) (15) (19)
|
Secured Loan
|
|
|
|
Second Lien
|
|
Velvet Acquisition B.V.
|
Senior Secured
|
|
(6) (18) (19) (21)
|
Loan
|
Chemicals,
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
Plastics &
|
AP Plastics Group, LLC
|
Secured Loan -
|
Rubber
|
(3) (15) (19)
|
Revolver
|
|
AP Plastics Group, LLC
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
(7) (15) (19)
|
Secured Loan
|
|
Niacet b.v. (6) (15) (19) (21)
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
Secured Loan
|
|
Niacet Corporation (12) (15)
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
(19)
|
Secured Loan
|
|
Plaskolite, Inc. (15) (29)
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
Secured Loan
|
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
Construction & Chase Industries, Inc. (3) (15)
|
Secured Loan -
|
Building
|
(19) (21)
|
Delayed Draw
|
|
Chase Industries, Inc. (12)
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
(15) (19) (29)
|
Secured Loan
|
|
Crown Subsea (12) (18) (29)
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
Secured Loan
|
|
PP Ultimate Holdings B,
|
|
|
LLC (14) (19) (25)
|
Equity Interest
|
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
Profile Products LLC
|
Secured Loan -
|
|
(2) (3) (5) (15) (19)
|
Revolver
|
|
Profile Products LLC (7) (15)
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
(19)
|
Secured Loan
|
|
Regan Development
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
Holdings Limited (6) (17) (19)
|
Secured Loan
|
|
Regan Development
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
Holdings Limited (6) (17) (19)
|
Secured Loan
|
|
Regan Development
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
Holdings Limited (6) (17) (19)
|
Secured Loan
|
Consumer
|
|
|
|
Goods:
|
New Milani Group LLC
|
First Lien Senior
|
Durable
|
(12) (15) (19) (29)
|
Secured Loan
|
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
Stanton Carpet Corp. (3) (15)
|
Secured Loan -
|
|
(19)
|
Revolver
|
|
Stanton Carpet Corp.(7) (15)
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
(19) (23)
|
Secured Loan
|
Consumer
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
Goods: Non-
|
FineLine Technologies,
|
Secured Loan -
|
Durable
|
Inc. (2) (3) (5) (15) (19)
|
Revolver
|
|
FineLine Technologies,
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
Inc. (12) (15) (19) (21) (29)
|
Secured Loan
|
|
Kronos Acquisition
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
Holdings Inc. (18) (19) (21)
|
Secured Loan
|
|
Kronos Acquisition
|
|
|
Holdings Inc.
|
Corporate Bond
|
|
Kronos Acquisition
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
Holdings Inc. (12) (15) (29)
|
Secured Loan
|
|
MND Holdings III Corp
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
(15) (19) (21)
|
Secured Loan
|
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
RoC Opco LLC (3) (5) (15) (19)
|
Secured Loan -
|
|
Revolver
|
|
RoC Opco LLC (12) (15) (19)
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
(21) (29)
|
Secured Loan
|
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
Solaray, LLC (7) (3) (15) (19)
|
Secured Loan -
|
|
Delayed Draw
|
|
Solaray, LLC (3) (15) (19)
|
First Lien Senior
Secured Loan -
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,419
|
|
|
1,419
|
|
1,419
|
|
|
L+ 9.00%
|
11.10%
|
7/23/2027 $
|
13,070
|
|
|
12,239
|
|
12,090
|
|
|
L+ 7.50%
|
9.83%
|
12/1/2025 $
|
8,241
|
|
|
8,252
|
|
8,269
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4
|
|
|
4,251
|
|
5,029
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
1/24/2025 $
|
-
|
|
|
(73)
|
|
(43)
|
|
L+ 5.75%
|
7.94%
|
1/24/2025 $
|
1,876
|
|
|
1,804
|
|
1,835
|
|
|
L+ 5.75%
|
8.18%
|
1/24/2025 $
|
63,572
|
|
|
63,023
|
|
63,095
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
3/1/2023 $
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
L+ 6.25%
|
8.35%
|
3/1/2024 $
|
38,302
|
|
|
38,302
|
|
38,302
|
|
|
EURIBOR+ 8.00%
|
8.00%
|
4/17/2026 €
|
6,013
|
|
|
7,322
|
|
6,556
|
|
|
|
|
Capital Equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
149,382
|
$
|
149,604
|
|
14.7%
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
8/2/2021 $
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
L+ 5.25%
|
7.35%
|
8/1/2022 $
|
21,237
|
|
|
20,904
|
|
21,025
|
|
|
EURIBOR+ 4.50%
|
5.50%
|
2/1/2024 €
|
3,687
|
|
|
3,950
|
|
4,010
|
|
|
L+ 4.50%
|
6.54%
|
2/1/2024 $
|
2,121
|
|
|
2,106
|
|
2,116
|
|
|
L+ 4.25%
|
6.31%
|
12/15/2025 $
|
8,955
|
|
|
8,790
|
|
8,507
|
|
|
|
|
Chemicals,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Plastics & Rubber
|
$
|
35,750
|
$
|
35,658
|
|
3.5%
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
L+ 4.00%
|
6.10%
|
5/12/2025 $
|
1,118
|
|
|
1,103
|
|
1,099
|
|
|
L+ 4.00%
|
6.10%
|
5/12/2025 $
|
11,831
|
|
|
11,781
|
|
11,772
|
|
L+ 6.00%
|
8.10%
|
11/3/2025 $
|
13,065
|
|
|
12,886
|
|
13,114
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
|
|
1,352
|
|
1,508
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
12/20/2024 $
|
-
|
|
|
(67)
|
|
(10)
|
|
L+ 5.75%
|
7.85%
|
12/20/2024 $
|
35,091
|
|
|
34,428
|
|
35,003
|
|
|
EURIBOR+ 6.50%
|
7.00%
|
4/18/2022 €
|
2,051
|
|
|
2,235
|
|
2,242
|
|
|
EURIBOR+ 6.50%
|
7.00%
|
4/18/2022 €
|
665
|
|
|
755
|
|
727
|
|
|
EURIBOR+ 6.50%
|
7.00%
|
4/18/2022 €
|
6,226
|
|
|
6,700
|
|
6,806
|
|
|
|
|
Construction &
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
71,173
|
$
|
72,261
|
|
7.1%
|
|
|
Building Total
|
|
L+ 4.25%
|
6.35%
|
6/6/2024 $
|
17,143
|
|
|
17,004
|
|
16,800
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
11/21/2022 $
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
L+ 5.50%
|
7.63%
|
11/21/2022 $
|
22,503
|
|
|
22,503
|
|
22,503
|
|
|
|
|
Consumer Goods:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
39,507
|
$
|
39,303
|
|
3.9%
|
|
|
Durable Total
|
|
-
|
-
|
11/4/2022 $
|
-
|
|
|
(25)
|
|
(13)
|
|
L+ 4.25%
|
6.35%
|
11/4/2022 $
|
31,464
|
|
|
31,294
|
|
31,307
|
|
|
L+ 7.00%
|
9.26%
|
5/15/2023 $
|
2,653
|
|
|
2,609
|
|
2,647
|
|
|
-
|
9.00%
|
8/15/2023 $
|
10,000
|
|
|
9,441
|
|
8,850
|
|
|
L+ 4.00%
|
6.26%
|
5/15/2023 $
|
13,181
|
|
|
13,142
|
|
12,539
|
|
|
L+ 3.50%
|
5.60%
|
6/19/2024 $
|
11,672
|
|
|
11,698
|
|
11,395
|
|
-
|
-
|
2/25/2025 $
|
-
|
|
|
(185)
|
|
-
|
|
L+ 7.25%
|
9.35%
|
2/25/2025 $
|
40,793
|
|
|
39,861
|
|
40,793
|
|
|
L+ 6.00%
|
7.95%
|
9/11/2023 $
|
13,811
|
|
|
13,811
|
|
13,811
|
|
L+ 4.50%
|
6.73%
|
9/9/2022 $
|
9,690
|
|
|
9,641
|
|
9,690
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revolver
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Solaray, LLC (7) (15) (19)
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 6.00%
|
8.12%
|
9/11/2023 $
|
42,720
|
|
42,720
|
|
42,720
|
|
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WU Holdco, Inc. (3) (7) (15)
|
Secured Loan -
|
L+ 5.50%
|
7.62%
|
3/26/2026 $
|
834
|
|
778
|
|
834
|
|
|
|
(19)
|
Delayed Draw
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WU Holdco, Inc. (3) (5) (18)
|
Secured Loan -
|
-
|
-
|
3/26/2025 $
|
-
|
|
(58)
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(19)
|
Revolver
|
|
|
|
|
|
WU Holdco, Inc. (7) (15) (19)
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 5.50%
|
7.60%
|
3/26/2026 $
|
39,805
|
|
38,998
|
|
39,805
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consumer Goods:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
213,725
|
$
|
214,378
|
21.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Durable Total $
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Containers,
|
Automate Intermediate
|
Second Lien
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Packaging, &
|
Holdings II S.à
|
Senior Secured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Glass
|
r.l. (6) (18) (19) (21)
|
Loan
|
L+ 7.75%
|
9.79%
|
7/22/2027 $
|
11,870
|
|
11,634
|
|
11,633
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Containers,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Packaging, &
|
$
|
11,634
|
$
|
11,633
|
1.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Glass Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Infinite Electronics
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Energy:
|
International
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electricity
|
Inc. (12) (18) (19) (21) (29)
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 4.00%
|
6.04%
|
7/2/2025 $
|
19,803
|
|
19,789
|
|
19,704
|
|
|
|
|
Second Lien
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Infinite Electronics
|
Senior Secured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
International Inc. (18) (19) (21)
|
Loan
|
L+ 8.00%
|
10.04%
|
7/2/2026 $
|
2,480
|
|
2,433
|
|
2,480
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Energy: Electricity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
22,222
|
$
|
22,184
|
2.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Energy: Oil &
|
Amspec Services, Inc.
|
Secured Loan -
|
P+ 3.75%
|
8.62%
|
7/2/2024 $
|
425
|
|
369
|
|
425
|
|
|
Gas
|
(3) (15) (19)
|
Revolver
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amspec Services, Inc.
|
First Lien Senior
|
L+ 6.25%
|
8.35%
|
7/2/2024 $
|
44,211
|
|
43,695
|
|
44,211
|
|
|
|
(7) (15) (19)
|
Secured Loan
|
|
|
|
|
|
Blackbrush Oil & Gas,
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
L.P. (12) (15) (19) (21) (29)
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 8.00%
|
10.46%
|
2/9/2024 $
|
32,075
|
|
31,570
|
|
31,754
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Energy: Oil & Gas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
75,634
|
$
|
76,390
|
7.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Environmental
|
Adler & Allan Group
|
First Lien Last
|
GBP LIBOR+ 8.25%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Industries
|
Limited (6) (17) (19) (21) (22)
|
Out
|
(2% PIK)
|
8.96%
|
9/30/2022 £
|
13,012
|
|
16,467
|
|
15,992
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Environmental
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
16,467
|
$
|
15,992
|
1.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Industries Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FIRE:
|
Ivy Finco Limited (6) (18) (19)
|
First Lien Senior
|
GBP LIBOR+ 5.00%
|
5.71%
|
5/19/2025 £
|
7,217
|
|
8,940
|
|
8,626
|
|
|
Insurance
|
(21)
|
Secured Loan
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ivy Finco Limited (3)(6) (18)
|
First Lien Senior
|
GBP LIBOR+ 5.00%
|
5.97%
|
5/19/2025 £
|
1,822
|
|
2,038
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
(19)
|
Secured Loan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Margaux Acquisition Inc.
|
Secured Loan -
|
L+ 6.00%
|
8.32%
|
12/19/2024 $
|
2,191
|
|
2,017
|
|
2,191
|
|
|
|
(7) (3) (15) (19)
|
Delayed Draw
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Margaux
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition, Inc. (3) (5) (15)
|
-
|
-
|
12/19/2024
|
$
|
-
|
|
(50)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(19)
|
Revolver
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Margaux Acquisition Inc.
|
First Lien Senior
|
L+ 6.00%
|
8.32% 12/19/2024
|
$
|
28,989
|
|
28,436
|
|
|
28,989
|
|
|
|
|
(7) (15) (19)
|
Secured Loan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Margaux UK Finance
|
Secured Loan -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Limited (3) (5) (6) (15) (19)
|
Revolver
|
-
|
-
|
12/19/2024
|
£
|
-
|
|
(11)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Margaux UK Finance
|
First Lien Senior
|
GBP LIBOR+
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Limited (6) (7) (15) (19)
|
Secured Loan
|
6.00%
|
7.00% 12/19/2024
|
£
|
7,726
|
|
9,886
|
|
|
9,495
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FIRE: Insurance Total
|
$
|
51,256
|
|
|
$
|
51,301
|
|
|
5.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FIRE: Real
|
Spectre (Carrisbrook
|
First Lien Senior
|
EURIBOR+
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Estate
|
House) Limited (6) (15) (19)
|
Secured Loan
|
7.50%
|
8.50%
|
8/9/2021
|
€
|
9,300
|
|
10,759
|
|
|
10,140
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FIRE: Real Estate Total
|
$
|
10,759
|
|
|
$
|
10,140
|
|
|
1.0%
|
Forest
|
|
Products &
|
Solenis International
|
Paper
|
LLC (18) (21)
|
|
Solenis International
|
|
LLC (12) (18) (29)
|
Healthcare &
|
CB Titan Holdings, Inc.
|
Pharmaceuticals
|
(14) (19) (25)
|
|
Clarkson Eyecare, LLC
|
|
(12) (15) (19) (21) (29)
|
|
Clarkson Eyecare, LLC
|
|
(12) (15) (19) (21) (29)
|
|
Clinical Innovations,
|
|
LLC (3) (15) (19) (22)
|
|
Clinical Innovations,
|
|
LLC (12) (15) (19) (22) (29)
|
|
CPS Group
|
|
Holdings, Inc. (3) (5) (15) (19)
|
|
CPS Group
|
|
Holdings, Inc. (7) (15) (19)
|
|
Datix Bidco Limited
|
|
(2) (3) (5) (6) (18) (19)
|
|
Datix Bidco Limited
|
|
(6) (18) (19) (21)
|
|
Datix Bidco Limited
|
|
(6) (18)(19) (21)
|
|
Golden State Buyer, Inc.
|
|
(18) (19) (21) (29)
|
|
Great Expressions Dental
|
|
Centers PC (3) (13) (15) (19)
|
|
Great Expressions Dental
|
|
Centers PC (12) (15) (19)
|
|
Island Medical
|
|
Management Holdings,
|
|
LLC (15) (19) (21)
|
|
Medical Depot
|
|
Holdings, Inc. (12) (15) (21)
|
|
Mendel Bidco, Inc. (18) (19)
|
|
(21)
|
|
Mendel Bidco, Inc. (18) (19)
|
|
(21) (29)
|
|
Mertus 522. GmbH
|
|
(2) (3) (5) (6) (18) (19)
|
|
Mertus 522. GmbH (6) (18)
|
|
(19) (21)
|
|
TecoStar Holdings, Inc.
|
|
(12) (15) (19) (21)
|
|
U.S. Anesthesia
|
|
Partners, Inc. (12) (15) (19) (21)
|
Second Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 8.50%
|
10.62%
|
6/26/2026
|
$
|
10,601
|
|
10,294
|
|
10,177
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 4.00%
|
6.12%
|
6/26/2025
|
$
|
13,281
|
|
13,227
|
|
12,957
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Forest Products & Paper
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
23,521
|
$
|
23,134
|
|
2.3%
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Preferred equity
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
1,953
|
|
1,953
|
|
3,300
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 6.25%
|
8.37%
|
4/2/2021
|
$
|
23,176
|
|
22,731
|
|
22,828
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 6.25%
|
8.39%
|
4/2/2021
|
$
|
15,322
|
|
15,025
|
|
15,093
|
|
|
First Lien Last Out -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revolver
|
L+ 5.50%
|
7.54%
|
10/17/2022
|
$
|
432
|
|
416
|
|
426
|
|
|
First Lien Last Out
|
L+ 5.50%
|
7.54%
|
10/17/2023
|
$
|
10,944
|
|
10,762
|
|
10,889
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revolver
|
-
|
-
|
3/3/2025
|
$
|
-
|
|
(67)
|
|
-
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 5.25%
|
7.57%
|
3/3/2025
|
$
|
55,905
|
|
55,366
|
|
55,905
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revolver
|
-
|
-
|
10/28/2024
|
£
|
-
|
|
(23)
|
|
(9)
|
|
Second Lien Senior
|
GBP LIBOR+
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
7.75%
|
8.69%
|
4/27/2026
|
£
|
12,134
|
|
16,302
|
|
14,913
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
BBSW+ 4.50%
|
6.11%
|
4/28/2025
|
AUD
|
4,212
|
|
3,203
|
|
2,821
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 4.75%
|
6.79%
|
6/22/2026
|
$
|
15,268
|
|
15,119
|
|
15,115
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan -
|
L+ 4.75%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revolver
|
(0.5% PIK)
|
6.79%
|
9/28/2022
|
$
|
557
|
|
548
|
|
411
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 5.25%
|
7.45%
|
9/28/2023
|
$
|
7,600
|
|
7,527
|
|
6,650
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 6.50%
|
8.54%
|
9/1/2022
|
$
|
9,187
|
|
9,094
|
|
8,452
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 5.50%
|
7.60%
|
1/3/2023
|
$
|
16,109
|
|
14,768
|
|
11,473
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
EURIBOR+
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
4.50%
|
4.50%
|
6/17/2027
|
€
|
10,033
|
|
11,126
|
|
10,666
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 4.50%
|
6.60%
|
6/17/2027
|
$
|
19,966
|
|
19,479
|
|
19,467
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Delayed Draw
|
-
|
-
|
5/15/2026
|
€
|
-
|
|
(388)
|
|
(394)
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
EURIBOR+
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
5.75%
|
5.75%
|
5/15/2026
|
€
|
22,468
|
|
24,435
|
|
23,823
|
|
|
Second Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 8.50%
|
10.53%
|
11/1/2024
|
$
|
9,472
|
|
9,281
|
|
9,472
|
|
|
Second Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 7.25%
|
9.29%
|
6/23/2025
|
$
|
16,520
|
|
16,325
|
|
16,520
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Healthcare &
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
252,982
|
$
|
247,821
|
|
24.3%
|
|
|
|
|
Pharmaceuticals Total
|
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
High Tech
|
AMI US Holdings Inc.
|
Secured Loan -
|
L+ 5.50%
|
7.57%
|
4/1/2024
|
$
|
977
|
945
|
942
|
Industries
|
(3) (6) (15) (19)
|
Revolver
|
|
AMI US Holdings Inc.
|
First Lien Senior
|
L+ 5.50%
|
7.60%
|
4/1/2025
|
$
|
13,190
|
12,943
|
12,927
|
|
(6) (12) (15) (19) (21) (29)
|
Secured Loan
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appriss Holdings, Inc.
|
Secured Loan -
|
-
|
-
|
5/30/2025
|
$
|
-
|
(65)
|
-
|
|
(3) (5) (18) (19)
|
Revolver
|
|
Appriss Holdings, Inc.
|
First Lien Senior
|
L+ 5.50%
|
7.60%
|
5/29/2026
|
$
|
48,998
|
48,372
|
48,998
|
|
(7) (18) (19)
|
Secured Loan
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CMI Marketing Inc
|
Secured Loan -
|
-
|
-
|
5/24/2023
|
$
|
-
|
(15)
|
-
|
|
(3) (5) (15) (19)
|
Revolver
|
|
CMI Marketing Inc (12) (15)
|
First Lien Senior
|
L+ 4.50%
|
6.54%
|
5/24/2024
|
$
|
15,294
|
15,169
|
15,294
|
|
(19) (29)
|
Secured Loan
|
|
Drilling Info
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Holdings, Inc (12) (18) (21)
|
L+ 4.25%
|
6.29%
|
7/30/2025
|
$
|
22,666
|
22,586
|
22,572
|
|
(29)
|
Secured Loan
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Element Buyer, Inc. (3) (15)
|
Secured Loan -
|
L+ 5.25%
|
7.30%
|
7/19/2024
|
$
|
1,417
|
1,365
|
1,417
|
|
(19)
|
Revolver
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Element Buyer, Inc.
|
Secured Loan -
|
L+ 5.25%
|
7.30%
|
7/18/2025
|
$
|
3,375
|
3,480
|
3,488
|
|
(3) (7) (15) (19)
|
Delayed Draw
|
|
Element Buyer, Inc. (7) (15)
|
First Lien Senior
|
L+ 5.25%
|
7.30%
|
7/18/2025
|
$
|
37,868
|
38,218
|
38,247
|
|
(19)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Elo Touch Solutions, Inc.
(12) (18) (29)
|
|
Everest Bidco (6) (15) (19) (21)
|
|
Impala Private
|
|
Investments,
|
|
LLC (14) (19) (25)
|
|
Lighthouse Network,
|
|
LLC (12) (15) (29)
|
|
MeridianLink, Inc. (15) (19)
|
|
(29)
|
|
Netsmart
|
|
Technologies, Inc. (12) (15)
|
|
(29)
|
|
Netsmart
|
|
Technologies, Inc. (15) (19)
|
|
(21)
|
|
nThrive, Inc. (15) (19) (21)
|
|
Park Place Technologies
|
|
(15) (21)
|
|
Park Place Technologies
|
|
(12) (15) (29)
|
|
Symplr Software, Inc.
|
|
(3) (18) (19)
|
|
Symplr Software, Inc.
|
|
(7) (18) (19)
|
|
Utimaco, Inc. (6) (18) (19) (21)
|
|
Ventiv Topco, Inc. (14) (19)
|
|
(25)
|
|
Ventiv Holdco, Inc.
|
|
(2) (3) (5) (18) (19)
|
|
Ventiv Holdco, Inc. (7) (18)
|
|
(19)
|
|
VPARK BIDCO AB
|
|
(6) (19) (21)
|
|
VPARK BIDCO AB
|
|
(6) (16) (19) (21)
|
|
Zywave, Inc. (3) (15) (19)
|
|
Zywave, Inc. (12) (15) (19) (29)
|
Hotel,
|
|
Gaming &
|
Aimbridge Acquisition
|
Leisure
|
Co., Inc. (12) (18) (19)
|
|
Captain D's LLC (3) (15) (19)
|
|
(24)
|
|
Captain D's LLC (12) (15)
|
|
(19) (29)
|
|
K-Mac Holdings Corp.
|
|
(12) (18)
|
|
Quidditch Acquisition,
|
|
Inc. (12) (15) (19) (21) (29)
|
Media:
|
|
Advertising,
|
|
Printing &
|
A-L Parent LLC (12) (15) (21)
|
Publishing
|
|
Ansira Holdings, Inc.
|
|
(3) (7) (15) (19)
|
|
Ansira Holdings, Inc.
|
|
(3) (15) (19)
|
|
Ansira Holdings, Inc.
|
|
(7) (15) (19)
|
|
Cambium Learning
|
|
Group, Inc. (12) (18) (19) (29)
|
|
Cruz Bay Publishing, Inc.
|
|
(3) (15) (19)
|
|
Cruz Bay Publishing
|
|
(3) (15) (19)
|
|
Cruz Bay Publishing, Inc.
|
|
(7) (15) (19) (27)
|
|
Cruz Bay Publishing, Inc.
|
|
(7) (15) (19)
|
Media:
|
|
Broadcasting &
|
Vital Holdco Limited
|
Subscription
|
(6) (15) (19) (21)
|
|
Vital Holdco Limited
|
|
(6) (18) (19) (21)
|
Media:
|
Efficient Collaborative
|
Secured Loan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 6.50%
|
8.53%
|
12/15/2025
|
$
|
17,969
|
|
17,140
|
|
|
17,902
|
|
|
Second Lien Senior
|
GBP LIBOR+
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
7.50%
|
8.26%
|
7/3/2026
|
£
|
10,216
|
|
13,087
|
|
|
12,116
|
|
Equity Interest
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
1,500
|
|
-
|
|
|
140
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 4.50%
|
6.76%
|
12/2/2024
|
$
|
19,924
|
|
19,874
|
|
|
19,948
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 4.00%
|
6.04%
|
5/30/2025
|
$
|
1,830
|
|
1,808
|
|
|
1,809
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 3.75%
|
5.79%
|
4/19/2023
|
$
|
10,762
|
|
10,782
|
|
|
10,681
|
|
|
Second Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 7.50%
|
9.54%
|
10/19/2023
|
$
|
2,749
|
|
2,749
|
|
|
2,735
|
|
Second Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 9.75%
|
11.79%
|
4/20/2023
|
$
|
8,000
|
|
7,987
|
|
|
7,600
|
|
Second Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 8.00%
|
10.04%
|
3/30/2026
|
$
|
6,733
|
|
6,685
|
|
|
6,682
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 4.00%
|
6.04%
|
3/31/2025
|
$
|
10,572
|
|
10,539
|
|
|
10,541
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revolver
|
L+ 6.00%
|
8.10%
|
11/30/2023
|
$
|
4,036
|
|
3,980
|
|
|
4,011
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 6.00%
|
8.10%
|
11/28/2025
|
$
|
61,214
|
|
60,337
|
|
|
60,908
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 4.50%
|
6.62%
|
8/9/2027
|
$
|
14,849
|
|
14,482
|
|
|
14,478
|
|
|
Equity Interest
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
28
|
|
2,833
|
|
|
2,833
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revolver
|
-
|
-
|
9/3/2025
|
$
|
-
|
|
(50)
|
|
|
(34)
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 5.50%
|
7.63%
|
9/3/2025
|
$
|
24,360
|
|
23,999
|
|
|
24,117
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
CIBOR+
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
4.00%
|
4.75%
|
3/10/2025
|
DKK
|
56,999
|
|
9,152
|
|
|
8,324
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
NIBOR+
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
4.00%
|
5.77%
|
3/10/2025
|
NOK
|
74,020
|
|
9,189
|
|
|
8,145
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revolver
|
L+ 5.00%
|
7.27%
|
11/17/2022
|
$
|
429
|
|
418
|
|
|
416
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 5.00%
|
7.26%
|
11/17/2022
|
$
|
17,415
|
|
17,331
|
|
|
17,241
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
High Tech Industries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
375,320
|
$
|
374,478
|
36.8%
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Second Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 7.50%
|
9.60%
|
2/1/2027
|
$
|
13,068
|
|
12,801
|
|
|
12,839
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revolver
|
L+ 4.50%
|
7.48%
|
12/15/2023
|
$
|
1,037
|
|
1,024
|
|
|
1,023
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 4.50%
|
6.54%
|
12/15/2023
|
$
|
13,071
|
|
12,969
|
|
|
12,973
|
|
|
Second Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 6.75%
|
8.79%
|
3/16/2026
|
$
|
1,200
|
|
1,197
|
|
|
1,193
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 7.00%
|
9.04%
|
3/21/2025
|
$
|
19,072
|
|
19,053
|
|
|
19,358
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hotel, Gaming &
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
47,044
|
$
|
47,386
|
|
4.7%
|
|
|
|
|
Leisure Total
|
|
|
Second Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 7.25%
|
9.30%
|
12/2/2024
|
$
|
4,050
|
|
4,019
|
|
|
4,030
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Delayed Draw
|
L+ 5.75%
|
7.79%
|
12/20/2022
|
$
|
2,944
|
|
2,933
|
|
|
2,688
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revolver
|
P+ 4.00%
|
9.00%
|
12/20/2022
|
$
|
1,643
|
|
1,643
|
|
|
1,643
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 5.75%
|
7.79%
|
12/20/2022
|
$
|
35,968
|
|
35,880
|
|
|
33,900
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 4.50%
|
6.54%
|
12/18/2025
|
$
|
12,233
|
|
11,672
|
|
|
11,988
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Delayed Draw
|
P+ 5.00%
|
10.00%
|
2/28/2020
|
$
|
880
|
|
853
|
|
|
880
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revolver
|
P+ 3.00%
|
8.00%
|
2/28/2020
|
$
|
2,267
|
|
2,267
|
|
|
2,267
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 5.75%
|
8.01%
|
2/28/2020
|
$
|
4,895
|
|
4,895
|
|
|
4,895
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 6.75%
|
8.86%
|
2/28/2020
|
$
|
1,635
|
|
1,635
|
|
|
1,635
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media: Advertising,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Printing & Publishing
|
$
|
65,797
|
$
|
63,926
|
|
6.3%
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 5.25%
|
7.80%
|
5/29/2026
|
$
|
35,357
|
|
34,519
|
|
|
34,473
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
EURIBOR+
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
5.25%
|
5.25%
|
5/29/2026
|
€
|
7,917
|
|
8,606
|
|
|
8,416
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media: Broadcasting &
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
43,125
|
$
|
42,889
|
|
4.2%
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription Total
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
-
|
-
|
6/15/2022
|
$
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diversified &
|
Retail Marketing
|
Secured Loan -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Production
|
Company, LLC (3) (15) (19)
|
Revolver
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Efficient Collaborative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retail Marketing
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company, LLC (7) (15) (19)
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 6.75%
|
8.85%
|
6/15/2022
|
$
|
15,095
|
|
15,194
|
|
|
15,208
|
|
|
|
Efficient Collaborative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retail Marketing
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company, LLC (7) (15) (19)
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 6.75%
|
8.85%
|
6/15/2022
|
$
|
9,891
|
|
9,956
|
|
|
9,965
|
|
|
|
Getty Images, Inc. (12) (18)
|
First Lien Senior
|
L+ 4.50%
|
6.56%
|
2/19/2026
|
$
|
21,957
|
|
21,760
|
|
|
21,920
|
|
|
|
(29)
|
Secured Loan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
International
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Entertainment
|
First Lien Senior
|
GBP LIBOR+
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investments Limited (6) (18)
|
5.66%
|
5/31/2023
|
£
|
8,686
|
|
10,630
|
|
|
10,675
|
|
|
|
(21) (19)
|
Secured Loan
|
4.75%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media: Diversified &
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
57,540
|
$
|
57,768
|
5.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Production Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Batteries Plus Holding
|
Secured Loan -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retail
|
Corporation (3) (15) (19)
|
Revolver
|
-
|
-
|
7/6/2022
|
$
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Batteries Plus Holding
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporation (7) (15) (19)
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 6.75%
|
8.79%
|
7/6/2022
|
$
|
29,330
|
|
29,330
|
|
|
29,330
|
|
|
|
Calceus Acquisition, Inc.
|
First Lien Senior
|
L+ 5.50%
|
7.54%
|
2/12/2025
|
$
|
9,055
|
|
8,987
|
|
|
9,063
|
|
|
|
(12) (18) (29)
|
Secured Loan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retail Total
|
|
$
|
38,317
|
|
|
$
|
38,393
|
|
3.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Services:
|
Advantage Sales &
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Business
|
Marketing Inc. (12) (15) (29)
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 3.25%
|
5.29%
|
7/23/2021
|
$
|
11,641
|
|
11,476
|
|
|
10,900
|
|
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AMCP Clean Acquisition
|
Secured Loan -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company, LLC (12) (18) (21)
|
Delayed Draw
|
L+ 4.25%
|
6.34%
|
6/16/2025
|
$
|
3,904
|
|
3,892
|
|
|
3,865
|
|
|
|
AMCP Clean Acquisition
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company, LLC (12) (18) (21)
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 4.25%
|
6.34%
|
6/16/2025
|
$
|
16,134
|
|
16,089
|
|
|
15,973
|
|
|
|
Comet Bidco Limited
|
First Lien Senior
|
GBP LIBOR+
|
5.71%
|
9/30/2024
|
£
|
10,261
|
|
13,113
|
|
|
12,421
|
|
|
|
(6) (18) (21)
|
Secured Loan
|
5.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hightower Holding, LLC
|
Secured Loan -
|
-
|
-
|
1/31/2025
|
$
|
-
|
|
(10)
|
|
|
(11)
|
|
|
|
(2) (3) (5) (15) (19)
|
Delayed Draw
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hightower Holding, LLC
|
First Lien Senior
|
L+ 5.00%
|
7.04%
|
1/31/2025
|
$
|
26,261
|
|
26,142
|
|
|
26,195
|
|
|
|
(12) (15) (19) (29)
|
Secured Loan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LegalZoom.com, Inc. (18)
|
First Lien Senior
|
L+ 4.50%
|
6.54% 11/21/2024
|
$
|
7,860
|
|
7,788
|
|
|
7,902
|
|
|
|
(29)
|
Secured Loan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New Insight
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Holdings, Inc. (12) (15) (29)
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 5.50%
|
7.75% 12/20/2024
|
$
|
20,374
|
|
19,934
|
|
|
20,472
|
|
|
|
SumUp Holdings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Luxembourg
|
First Lien Senior
|
EURIBOR+
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
S.à.r.l. (6) (15) (19) (21)
|
Secured Loan
|
8.00%
|
9.00%
|
8/1/2024
|
€
|
15,957
|
|
17,646
|
|
|
17,006
|
|
|
|
SumUp Holdings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Luxembourg
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
S.à.r.l. (2) (3) (5)(6) (15) (19)
|
Secured Loan
|
-
|
-
|
8/1/2024
|
€
|
-
|
|
(411)
|
|
|
(416)
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TEI Holdings Inc. (3) (15)
|
Secured Loan -
|
P+ 5.00%
|
10.00%
|
12/20/2022
|
$
|
992
|
992
|
992
|
|
|
(19)
|
Revolver
|
|
|
TEI Holdings Inc. (7) (15)
|
First Lien Senior
|
L+ 6.00%
|
8.10%
|
12/20/2023
|
$
|
62,279
|
62,017
|
62,279
|
|
|
(19)
|
Secured Loan
|
|
|
Valet Waste
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Holdings, Inc (12) (18) (21)
|
L+ 4.00%
|
6.04%
|
9/29/2025
|
$
|
26,437
|
26,377
|
26,304
|
|
|
(29)
|
Secured Loan
|
|
GI Chill Acquisition
|
Services: Consumer
|
LLC (18) (19) (21) (29)
|
|
Pearl Intermediate
|
|
Parent LLC (18) (29)
|
|
Surrey Bidco Limited
|
|
(6) (17) (19) (21)
|
|
The Knot Worldwide
|
|
Inc. (18) (19) (21) (29)
|
|
The Knot Worldwide
|
|
Inc. (12) (18) (29)
|
|
Trafalgar Bidco Limited
|
|
(6) (18) (19) (21)
|
|
Zeppelin BidCo Pty
|
|
Limited (6) (18)(19) (21)
|
|
Conterra Ultra
|
|
Broadband Holdings,
|
Telecommunications
|
Inc. (18) (29)
|
|
Horizon Telcom, Inc.
|
|
(3) (12) (15) (19) (29)
|
|
Horizon Telcom, Inc.
|
|
(2) (3) (5) (15) (19)
|
|
Horizon Telcom, Inc. (12)
|
|
(15) (19) (29)
|
|
Masergy Holdings, Inc.
|
|
(15) (29)
|
|
Masergy Holdings, Inc.
|
|
(15) (29)
|
Transportation:
|
A&R Logistics, Inc.
|
Cargo
|
(3) (15) (19) (31)
|
|
A&R Logistics, Inc.
|
|
(7) (15) (19)
|
|
A&R Logistics, Inc.
|
|
(7) (15) (19)
|
|
ARL Holdings, LLC. (14)
|
|
(19) (25)
|
|
ARL Holdings, LLC. (14)
|
|
(19) (25)
|
|
ENC Holding
|
|
Corporation (12) (18) (29)
|
|
Grammer Investment
|
|
Holdings LLC (14) (19) (25)
|
|
Grammer Investment
|
|
Holdings LLC (19) (25)
|
|
Grammer Investment
|
|
Holdings LLC (14) (19) (25)
|
|
Grammer
|
|
Purchaser, Inc. (3) (15) (19)
|
|
Grammer
|
|
Purchaser, Inc. (12) (15) (19)
|
|
(29)
|
|
Omni Logistics, LLC (15)
|
|
(19)
|
|
PS HoldCo, LLC (12) (15)
|
|
(29)
|
|
Toro Private
|
|
Investments II,
|
|
L.P. (6) (14) (19) (25)
|
Transportation:
|
Direct Travel, Inc. (3) (15)
|
Consumer
|
(19)
|
|
Direct Travel, Inc.
|
|
(3) (7) (15) (19)
|
|
Direct Travel, Inc.
|
|
(3) (5) (15) (19)
|
|
Direct Travel, Inc. (7) (15)
|
|
(19)
|
|
Toro Private Holdings
|
|
III, Ltd (6) (12) (18) (29)
|
|
|
|
|
Services: Business Total
|
$
|
205,045
|
$
|
203,882
|
20.0%
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 4.00%
|
6.10%
|
8/6/2025
|
$
|
11,865
|
|
11,827
|
|
11,836
|
|
Second Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 6.25%
|
8.29%
|
2/13/2026
|
$
|
2,571
|
|
2,587
|
|
2,519
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
GBP LIBOR+
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
6.00%
|
6.78%
|
5/11/2026
|
£
|
5,000
|
|
6,131
|
|
5,961
|
|
Second Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 8.25%
|
10.29%
|
12/21/2026
|
$
|
6,187
|
|
6,130
|
|
6,125
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 4.50%
|
6.54%
|
12/19/2025
|
$
|
12,358
|
|
12,377
|
|
12,373
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
GBP LIBOR+
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
5.00%
|
5.72%
|
9/11/2024
|
£
|
6,011
|
|
7,718
|
|
7,166
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
AUD LIBOR+
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
6.00%
|
7.18%
|
6/28/2024
|
AUD
|
20,621
|
|
13,932
|
|
13,498
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Services: Consumer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
60,702
|
$
|
59,478
|
|
5.8%
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 4.50%
|
6.55%
|
4/30/2026
|
$
|
6,467
|
|
6,436
|
|
6,491
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Delayed Draw
|
L+ 4.50%
|
6.60%
|
6/15/2023
|
$
|
250
|
|
233
|
|
233
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revolver
|
-
|
-
|
6/15/2023
|
$
|
-
|
|
(3)
|
|
(1)
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 4.50%
|
6.60%
|
6/15/2023
|
$
|
13,764
|
|
13,602
|
|
13,627
|
|
|
Second Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 7.50%
|
9.60%
|
12/16/2024
|
$
|
857
|
|
863
|
|
843
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 3.25%
|
5.35%
|
12/15/2023
|
$
|
681
|
|
679
|
|
671
|
|
|
|
|
|
Telecommunications
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
21,810
|
$
|
21,864
|
|
2.1%
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revolver
|
L+ 5.75%
|
8.70%
|
5/5/2025
|
$
|
748
|
|
630
|
|
672
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 5.75%
|
8.07%
|
5/5/2025
|
$
|
44,086
|
|
43,214
|
|
43,535
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 5.75%
|
7.85%
|
5/5/2025
|
$
|
2,479
|
|
2,429
|
|
2,448
|
|
Equity Interest
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
397
|
|
377
|
|
Equity Interest
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
8
|
|
8
|
|
6
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 4.00%
|
6.10%
|
5/30/2025
|
$
|
10,296
|
|
10,283
|
|
10,176
|
|
|
Equity Interest
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
1,011
|
|
1,011
|
|
1,082
|
|
Preferred Equity
|
10% PIK
|
10.00%
|
-
|
|
6
|
|
646
|
|
663
|
|
Warrants
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
122
|
|
-
|
|
129
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revolver
|
L+ 4.50%
|
6.60%
|
9/30/2024
|
$
|
105
|
|
108
|
|
100
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revolver
|
L+ 4.50%
|
6.70%
|
9/30/2024
|
$
|
10,232
|
|
10,068
|
|
10,181
|
|
|
Subordinated Debt
|
L+ 11.50%
|
13.54%
|
1/19/2024
|
$
|
15,000
|
|
14,744
|
|
14,963
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 4.75%
|
6.79%
|
3/13/2025
|
$
|
23,336
|
|
23,324
|
|
22,679
|
|
|
Equity Interest
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
3,090
|
|
3,090
|
|
3,090
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transportation: Cargo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
109,952
|
$
|
110,101
|
10.8%
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revolver
|
-
|
-
|
12/1/2021
|
$
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Delayed Draw
|
L+ 6.50%
|
9.62%
|
12/1/2021
|
$
|
1,351
|
|
1,351
|
|
1,351
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Delayed Draw
|
-
|
-
|
12/1/2021
|
$
|
-
|
|
(122)
|
|
-
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 6.50%
|
8.65%
|
12/1/2021
|
$
|
49,794
|
|
49,794
|
|
49,794
|
|
|
Second Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 9.00%
|
11.04%
|
5/28/2027
|
$
|
8,998
|
|
8,496
|
|
7,874
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transportation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
59,519
|
$
|
59,019
|
|
5.8%
|
|
|
|
|
Consumer Total
|
|
Utilities:
Electric
Wholesale
Non-
Controlled/Affiliate
Investments
Beverage,
Food &
Tobacco
Controlled Affiliate
Investments
Aerospace &
Defense
Cash Equivalents
Cash
Equivalents
|
CSVC Acquisition Corp
|
Corporate Bond
|
-
|
7.75%
|
6/15/2025
|
$
|
13,478
|
|
|
12,568
|
|
|
9,637
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Utilities: Electric Total
|
|
$
|
12,568
|
|
|
$
|
9,637
|
|
0.9%
|
Abracon Group Holding,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LLC. (14) (19) (25)
|
Equity Interest
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
2
|
|
|
1,800
|
|
|
1,488
|
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Abracon Group Holding,
|
Secured Loan -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LLC. (2) (3) (5) (15) (19)
|
Revolver
|
-
|
-
|
7/18/2024
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
(34)
|
|
|
(35)
|
|
Abracon Group Holding,
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LLC. (7) (15) (19)
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 5.75%
|
8.08%
|
7/18/2024
|
$
|
36,185
|
|
|
36,013
|
|
|
35,733
|
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aramsco, Inc. (3) (18) (19)
|
Secured Loan -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revolver
|
L+ 5.25%
|
7.29%
|
8/28/2024
|
$
|
1,468
|
|
|
1,424
|
|
|
1,400
|
|
|
Aramsco, Inc. (7) (18) (19)
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 5.25%
|
7.29%
|
8/28/2024
|
$
|
24,349
|
|
|
23,949
|
|
|
23,862
|
|
|
Armor Group, LP (14) (19)
|
Equity Interest
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
10
|
|
|
1,012
|
|
|
1,058
|
|
|
(25)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PetroChoice
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Holdings, Inc. (12) (15) (29)
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 5.00%
|
7.26%
|
8/19/2022
|
$
|
10,574
|
|
|
10,465
|
|
|
10,257
|
|
|
PetroChoice
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Holdings, Inc. (15) (29)
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 5.00%
|
7.26%
|
8/19/2022
|
$
|
3,601
|
|
|
3,574
|
|
|
3,493
|
|
|
PT Holdings, LLC (12) (15)
|
First Lien Senior
|
L+ 4.00%
|
6.04%
|
12/9/2024
|
$
|
21,507
|
|
|
21,472
|
|
|
21,005
|
|
|
(21) (29)
|
Secured Loan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Specialty Building
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Products Holdings,
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LLC (12) (18) (29)
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 5.75%
|
7.79%
|
10/1/2025
|
$
|
16,859
|
|
|
16,766
|
|
|
16,902
|
|
|
SRS Distribution Inc. (18)
|
First Lien Senior
|
L+ 3.25%
|
5.29%
|
5/23/2025
|
$
|
4,665
|
|
|
4,583
|
|
|
4,557
|
|
|
(21) (29)
|
Secured Loan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wholesale Total
|
|
|
$
|
121,024
|
|
|
$
|
119,720
|
|
11.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Controlled/Non-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Affiliate Investments
|
$
|
2,456,038
|
$
|
2,431,395
|
|
238.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
ADT Pizza, LLC (10) (14) (19)
|
Equity Interest
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
6,720
|
|
|
6,720
|
|
|
6,720
|
|
|
(25)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beverage, Food &
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,720
|
$
|
6,720
|
|
0.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tobacco Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Controlled/Affiliate
|
$
|
6,720
|
$
|
6,720
|
|
0.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investments Total
|
|
ACC Holdco, LLC (10) (11)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred equity
|
-
|
16.00%
|
-
|
|
11,706
|
|
|
11,702
|
|
|
11,706
|
|
(19) (25)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Air Comm Corporation
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LLC (10) (11) (12) (18) (19) (21) (29)
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 6.50%
|
8.60%
|
6/30/2025
|
$
|
27,366
|
|
|
26,560
|
|
|
26,546
|
|
|
BCC Jetstream Holdings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aviation (Off I),
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LLC (6) (10) (11) (19) (20) (25)
|
Equity Interest
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
11,863
|
|
|
11,863
|
|
|
13,294
|
|
|
BCC Jetstream Holdings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aviation (On II),
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LLC (10) (11) (19) (20) (25)
|
Equity Interest
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
1,116
|
|
|
1,116
|
|
|
2,016
|
|
|
BCC Jetstream Holdings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aviation (On II),
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LLC (10) (11) (19) (20)
|
Secured Loan
|
-
|
10.00%
|
6/2/2022
|
$
|
6,349
|
|
|
6,349
|
|
|
6,349
|
|
|
Gale Aviation (Offshore)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Co (6) (10) (11) (19) (25)
|
Equity Interest
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
8,708
|
|
|
8,708
|
|
|
8,708
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aerospace & Defense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
66,298
|
$
|
68,619
|
|
6.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Controlled Affiliate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
66,298
|
$
|
68,619
|
|
6.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investments Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investments Total
|
$
|
2,529,056
|
$
|
2,506,734
|
|
246.2%
|
Goldman Sachs Financial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Square Government Fund
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Institutional Share Class
|
Cash Equivalents
|
-
|
2.03%
|
-
|
$
|
53,341
|
|
|
53,341
|
|
|
53,341
|
|
|
Goldman Sachs US
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Treasury Liquid Reserves
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fund
|
Cash Equivalents
|
-
|
2.03%
|
-
|
$
|
101,740
|
|
|
101,740
|
|
|
101,740
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Equivalents Total
|
|
$
|
155,081
|
|
|
$
|
155,081
|
|
15.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investments and Cash
|
$
|
2,684,137
|
$
|
2,661,815
|
|
261.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equivalents Total
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table of Contents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Forward Foreign Currency Exchange Contracts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unrealized
|
Currency Purchased
|
|
|
Currency Sold
|
|
Counterparty
|
Settlement Date
|
|
Appreciation
|
|
|
|
|
(Depreciation) (8)
|
|
US DOLLARS 8,720
|
|
|
POUND STERLING 6,400
|
|
Bank of New York Mellon
|
|
9/21/2020
|
|
$
|
745
|
|
|
|
POUND STERLING 6,220
|
|
|
US DOLLARS 8,192
|
Bank of New York Mellon
|
9/21/2020
|
|
(441)
|
|
US DOLLARS 12,177
|
|
|
EURO 10,370
|
Bank of New York Mellon
|
1/10/2020
|
|
774
|
|
|
US DOLLARS 11,874
|
|
|
EURO 10,300
|
Bank of New York Mellon
|
6/15/2020
|
|
432
|
|
|
US DOLLARS 412
|
|
|
POUND STERLING 310
|
Citibank
|
9/21/2020
|
|
26
|
|
|
|
US DOLLARS 16,897
|
|
|
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24,180
|
Goldman Sachs
|
6/15/2020
|
|
479
|
|
|
US DOLLARS 8,885
|
|
|
DANISH KRONE 57,000
|
Goldman Sachs
|
6/15/2020
|
|
390
|
|
|
US DOLLARS 75,768
|
|
|
EURO 65,260
|
Goldman Sachs
|
6/15/2020
|
|
3,272
|
|
|
US DOLLARS 68,701
|
|
|
POUND STERLING 53,430
|
Goldman Sachs
|
6/15/2020
|
|
2,297
|
|
|
US DOLLARS 8,255
|
|
|
NORWEGIAN KRONE 74,020
|
Goldman Sachs
|
12/20/2019
|
|
92
|
|
|
|
US DOLLARS 25,257
|
|
|
POUND STERLING 19,410
|
Goldman Sachs
|
1/10/2020
|
|
1,242
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,308
|
|
-
The investments bear interest at a rate that may be determined by reference to the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR" or "L"), the Australian Dollar Interbank Offered Rate ("AUD LIBOR"), the Euro Interbank Offered Rate ("EURIBOR" or "E"), British Pound Sterling LIBOR Rate ("GBP LIBOR"), the Norwegian Interbank Offered Rate ("NIBOR" or "N"), the Copenhagen Interbank Offered Rate ("CIBOR" or "C"), the Bank Bill Swap Rate ("BBSW"), or the Prime Rate ("Prime" or "P") and which reset daily, monthly, quarterly or semiannually. Investments or a portion thereof may bear Payment-in-Kind ("PIK"). For each, the Company has provided the PIK or the spread over LIBOR, EURIBOR, GBP LIBOR, NIBOR, CIBOR, BBSW, or Prime and the current weighted average interest rate in effect at September 30, 2019. Certain investments are subject to a LIBOR, EURIBOR, GBP LIBOR, NIBOR, CIBOR, BBSW, or Prime interest rate floor.
-
The negative fair value is the result of the capitalized discount on the loan or the unfunded commitment being valued below par.
-
Position or portion thereof is an unfunded loan commitment, and no interest is being earned on the unfunded portion. The investment may be subject to an unused/letter of credit facility fee.
-
Percentages are based on the Company's net assets of $1,018,225 as of September 30, 2019.
-
The negative amortized cost is the result of the capitalized discount being greater than the principal amount outstanding on the loan.
-
The investment is not a qualifying asset under Section 55(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company may not acquire any non-qualifying asset unless, at the time of acquisition, qualifying assets represent at least 70% of the Company's total assets. As of September 30, 2019, non-qualifying assets totaled 11.5% of the Company's total assets.
-
Assets or a portion thereof are pledged as collateral for the BCSF Complete Financing Solution LLC. See Note 6 "Debt".
-
Unrealized appreciation/(depreciation) on forward currency exchange contracts.
-
The principal amount (par amount) for all debt securities is denominated in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted. £ represents Pound Sterling, € represents Euro, NOK represents Norwegian krone, AUD represents Australian and DKK represents Kroner.
-
As defined in the 1940 Act, the Company is deemed to be an "Affiliated Investment" of the Company as the Company owns 5% or more of the portfolio company's securities.
-
As defined in the 1940 Act, the Company is deemed to "Control" this portfolio company as the Company either owns more than 25% of the portfolio company's outstanding voting securities or has the power to exercise control over management or policies of such portfolio company.
-
Assets or a portion thereof are pledged as collateral for the 2018-1 Issuer. See Note 6 "Debt".
-
$323 of the total par amount for this security is at P+ 3.75%.
-
Non-IncomeProducing.
-
Loan includes interest rate floor of 1.00%.
-
Loan includes interest rate floor of 0.75%.
-
Loan includes interest rate floor of 0.50%.
-
Loan includes interest rate floor of 0.00%.
-
Security valued using unobservable inputs (Level 3).
-
The Company holds non-controlling, affiliate interest in an aircraft-owning special purpose vehicle through this investment.
-
Assets or a portion thereof are pledged as collateral for the BCSF Revolving Credit Facility. See Note 6 "Debt".
-
The Company generally earns a higher interest rate on the "last out" tranche of debt, to the extent the debt has been allocated to "first out" and "last out" tranches, whereby the "first out" tranche will have priority as to the "last out" tranche with respect to payments of principal, interest and any other amounts due thereunder.
-
$987 of the total par amount for this security is at P+ 4.50%.
-
$497 of the total par amount for this security is at P+ 3.50%.
-
Security exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act"), and may be deemed to be "restricted securities" under the Securities Act. As of September 30, 2019, the aggregate fair value of these securities is $67,285 or 6.61% of the Company's net assets. The acquisition dates of the restricted securities are as follows:
|
Investment
|
|
|
Acquisition Date
|
BCC Jetstream Holdings Aviation (On II), LLC - Equity Interest
|
|
|
6/1/2017
|
|
BCC Jetstream Holdings Aviation (Off I), LLC - Equity Interest
|
6/1/2017
|
CB Titan Holdings, Inc. - Preferred Equity
|
11/14/2017
|
Impala Private Investments, LLC - Equity Interest
|
11/10/2017
|
Abracon Group Holding, LLC. - Equity Interest
|
7/18/2018
|
Armor Group, LP - Equity Interest
|
8/28/2018
|
Grammer Investment Holdings LLC - Warrants
|
10/1/2018
|
Grammer Investment Holdings LLC - Equity Interest
|
10/1/2018
|
Grammer Investment Holdings LLC - Preferred Equity
|
10/1/2018
|
ADT Pizza, LLC - Equity Interest
|
10/29/2018
|
PP Ultimate Holdings B, LLC - Equity Interest
|
12/20/2018
|
FCG Acquisitions, Inc. - Preferred equity
|
1/24/2019
|
WCI-HSG HOLDCO, LLC - Preferred equity
|
2/22/2019
|
Toro Private Investments II, L.P. - Equity Interest
|
3/19/2019
|
ARL Holdings, LLC. - Equity Interest
|
5/3/2019
|
ARL Holdings, LLC. - Equity Interest
|
5/3/2019
|
ACC Holdco, LLC. - Equity Interest
|
6/28/2019
|
Kellstrom Aerospace Group, Inc - Equity Interest
|
7/1/2019
|
East BCC Coinvest II,LLC - Equity Interest
|
7/23/2019
|
Gale Aviation (Offshore) Co - Equity Interest
|
8/2/2019
|
Ventiv Topco, Inc. - Equity Interest
|
9/3/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(26)
|
$1,813 of the total par amount for this security is at P+ 4.00%.
|
|
|
|
|
(27)
|
$71 of the total par amount for this security is at P+ 5.75%.
|
|
|
|
|
(28)
|
Assets or a portion thereof are pledged as collateral for the BCSF Complete Financing Solution Holdco LLC. See Note 6
|
"Debt".
|
(29)
|
Assets or a portion thereof are pledged as collateral for the 2019-1 Issuer. See Note 6 "Debt".
|
|
|
|
|
(30)
|
$5,045 of the total par amount for this security is at P+ 4.75%.
|
|
|
|
|
(31)
|
$280 of the total par amount for this security is at P+ 4.75%.
|
|
|
|
See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Schedule of Investments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of December 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Control Type
|
|
Industry
|
Portfolio Company
|
Investment Type
|
Spread Above Index (1)
|
Interest Rate
|
Maturity Date Principal/Shares (9)
|
|
Cost
|
Market Value % of NAV (4)
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Controlled/Non-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Affiliate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aerospace &
|
API Technologies
|
Secured Loan -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Defense
|
Corp. (2) (3) (5) (15) (19)
|
Revolver
|
-
|
-
|
4/22/2024 $
|
-
|
|
(46)
|
|
(11)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Forming &
|
Second Lien
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Machining Industries
|
Senior Secured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inc. (18) (19) (21)
|
Loan
|
L+ 8.25%
|
10.85%
|
10/9/2026 $
|
6,540
|
|
6,475
|
|
6,475
|
|
|
|
|
|
Forming &
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Machining Industries
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inc. (12) (18) (21)
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 4.25%
|
6.85%
|
10/9/2025 $
|
14,937
|
|
14,863
|
|
|
14,713
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jazz
|
Second Lien
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Senior Secured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition, Inc. (15)
|
L+ 6.75%
|
9.55%
|
6/20/2022 $
|
15,000
|
|
14,396
|
|
|
14,136
|
|
|
|
|
|
(21)
|
Loan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Novetta, LLC (12) (15)
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 5.00%
|
7.53%
|
10/17/2022 $
|
3,815
|
|
3,750
|
|
3,738
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salient CRGT, Inc.
|
First Lien Senior
|
L+ 5.75%
|
8.27%
|
2/28/2022 $
|
13,086
|
|
13,155
|
|
|
12,890
|
|
|
|
|
|
(12) (15) (19) (21)
|
Secured Loan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
StandardAero
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aviation Holdings,
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inc. (12) (15) (21)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 3.75%
|
6.27%
|
7/7/2022 $
|
19,771
|
|
19,870
|
|
|
19,583
|
|
|
|
|
|
TECT Power
|
Second Lien
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Senior Secured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Holdings, LLC (15)
|
L+ 8.50%
|
11.02%
|
12/27/2021 $
|
14,758
|
|
14,538
|
|
|
14,906
|
|
|
|
|
|
(19) (21)
|
Loan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WP CPP Holdings,
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LLC. (12) (15) (21)
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 3.75%
|
6.28%
|
4/30/2025 $
|
4,715
|
|
4,704
|
|
4,562
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second Lien
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WP CPP Holdings,
|
Senior Secured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LLC. (12) (15) (21)
|
Loan
|
L+ 7.75%
|
10.28%
|
4/30/2026 $
|
11,724
|
|
11,608
|
|
11,533
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aerospace &
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
103,313
|
$
|
102,525
|
10.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Defense Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CST Buyer
|
Secured Loan -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Automotive
|
Company (3) (5) (15) (19)
|
Revolver
|
-
|
-
|
3/1/2023 $
|
-
|
|
(9)
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
CST Buyer
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company (12) (15) (19)
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 5.00%
|
7.52%
|
3/1/2023 $
|
9,310
|
|
9,208
|
|
9,310
|
|
|
|
|
|
OEConnection LLC
|
First Lien Senior
|
L+ 4.00%
|
6.53%
|
11/22/2024 $
|
14,079
|
|
14,009
|
|
|
13,762
|
|
|
|
|
|
(12) (15) (21)
|
Secured Loan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second Lien
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OEConnection LLC
|
Senior Secured
|
L+ 8.00%
|
10.53%
|
11/24/2025 $
|
6,313
|
|
6,274
|
|
6,265
|
|
|
|
|
|
(15) (19) (21)
|
Loan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Automotive Total
|
$
|
29,482
|
|
$
|
29,337
|
|
2.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transaction Network
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Banking
|
Services, Inc. (15) (21)
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 4.00%
|
6.71%
|
8/14/2022 $
|
13,394
|
|
13,260
|
|
|
13,235
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Banking Total
|
|
$
|
13,260
|
|
$
|
13,235
|
|
1.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beverage,
|
GOBP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Food &
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Holdings, Inc. (12) (18)
|
L+ 3.75%
|
6.55%
|
10/22/2025 $
|
16,632
|
|
16,621
|
|
|
16,217
|
|
|
|
Tobacco
|
(21)
|
Secured Loan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hearthside Food
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Solutions, LLC
|
Corporate Bond
|
-
|
8.50%
|
6/1/2026 $
|
10,000
|
|
9,793
|
|
8,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
NPC
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
International, Inc. (15)
|
L+ 3.50%
|
6.02%
|
4/19/2024 $
|
4,987
|
|
5,020
|
|
4,676
|
|
|
|
|
|
(21)
|
Secured Loan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beverage, Food &
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
31,434
|
|
$
|
28,893
|
2.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tobacco Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dorner
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital
|
Secured Loan -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing Corp.
|
P+ 4.75%
|
10.00%
|
3/15/2022 $
|
55
|
|
37
|
|
|
55
|
|
|
|
Equipment
|
(3) (15) (19)
|
Revolver
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dorner
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing Corp.
|
L+ 5.75%
|
8.55%
|
3/15/2023 $
|
7,986
|
|
7,878
|
|
7,986
|
|
|
|
|
|
(12) (15) (19)
|
Secured Loan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DXP
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Enterprises, Inc.
|
L+ 4.75%
|
7.27%
|
8/29/2023 $
|
5,178
|
|
5,134
|
|
5,158
|
|
|
|
|
|
(6) (12) (15)
|
Secured Loan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second Lien
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EXC Holdings III
|
Senior Secured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corp. (12) (15) (21)
|
Loan
|
L+ 7.50%
|
9.85%
|
12/1/2025 $
|
8,240
|
|
8,254
|
|
7,870
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tidel Engineering,
|
Secured Loan -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
L.P. (3) (15) (19)
|
Revolver
|
-
|
-
|
3/1/2023 $
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second Lien
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Velvet Acquisition
|
Senior Secured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B.V. (6) (18) (19) (21)
|
Loan
|
EURIBOR+ 8.00%
|
8.00%
|
4/17/2026 €
|
6,013
|
|
7,313
|
|
6,949
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wilsonart LLC (12)
|
First Lien Senior
|
L+ 3.25%
|
6.06%
|
12/19/2023 $
|
15,393
|
|
15,438
|
|
|
14,778
|
|
|
|
|
|
(15) (21)
|
Secured Loan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital Equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
44,054
|
|
$
|
42,796
|
4.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chemicals,
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Plastics &
|
AP Plastics Group,
|
Secured Loan -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rubber
|
LLC (3) (15) (19)
|
Revolver
|
-
|
-
|
8/1/2021 $
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Construction & Building
Consumer Goods: Durable
Consumer
Goods: Non-
Durable
ASP Chromaflo
Intermediate
Holdings, Inc. (6) (15) (21)
Niacet b.v. (6) (15) (19) (21)
Niacet Corporation (12)
(15) (19)
Plaskolite, Inc. (15) (19) (21)
PRCC Holdings, Inc.
(3) (15) (19)
Bolt Infrastructure Merger Sub, Inc. (12) (15)
Chase Industries, Inc.
(3) (15) (21)
Chase Industries, Inc.
(12) (15) (21)
Crown Subsea (12) (18) (21)
-
Ultimate Holdings
B, LLC (14) (19) (25)
Profile Products LLC
(2) (3) (5) (15) (19)
Regan Development Holdings Limited (6) (17)
(19)
Regan Development Holdings Limited (6) (17)
(19)
Regan Development Holdings Limited (6) (17)
(19)
Home Franchise Concepts, Inc. (2) (3) (5) (15)
(19)
New Milani Group LLC
(12) (15) (19) (21)
Stanton Carpet Corp.
(3) (15) (19)
FineLine Technologies, Inc. (3) (15)
(19)
FineLine Technologies,
Inc. (12) (15) (19) (21)
Kronos Acquisition Holdings Inc.
Kronos Acquisition Holdings Inc. (12) (15) (21)
MND Holdings III Corp
(15) (19) (21)
Solaray, LLC (3) (15) (19)
(23)
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 3.50%
|
6.02%
|
11/20/2023
|
$
|
656
|
|
654
|
|
642
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
EURIBOR+
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
4.50%
|
5.50%
|
2/1/2024
|
€
|
3,777
|
|
4,044
|
|
4,304
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 4.50%
|
7.02%
|
2/1/2024
|
$
|
2,173
|
|
2,156
|
|
2,162
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 4.25%
|
6.69%
|
12/15/2025
|
$
|
12,030
|
|
11,790
|
|
11,910
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revolver
|
-
|
-
|
2/1/2021
|
$
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chemicals, Plastics &
|
$
|
19,147
|
|
$
|
19,511
|
|
1.9%
|
|
|
|
|
Rubber Total
|
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 3.50%
|
6.02%
|
6/21/2024
|
$
|
2,670
|
|
2,662
|
|
2,617
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan - Delayed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Draw Term Loan
|
L+ 4.00%
|
6.82%
|
5/12/2025
|
$
|
199
|
|
182
|
|
169
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 4.00%
|
6.61%
|
5/11/2025
|
$
|
11,921
|
|
11,863
|
|
11,826
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 6.00%
|
8.35%
|
11/2/2025
|
$
|
13,400
|
|
13,201
|
|
|
12,931
|
|
|
Equity Interest
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
$
|
1
|
|
1,352
|
|
1,352
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revolver
|
-
|
-
|
12/20/2024
|
$
|
-
|
|
(76)
|
|
(77)
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
EURIBOR+
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
7.00%
|
7.50%
|
4/18/2022
|
€
|
2,557
|
|
2,785
|
|
2,928
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
EURIBOR+
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
7.00%
|
7.50%
|
4/18/2022
|
€
|
829
|
|
941
|
|
949
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
EURIBOR+
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
7.00%
|
7.50%
|
4/18/2022
|
€
|
7,760
|
|
8,330
|
|
8,887
|
|
|
|
|
|
Construction &
|
|
$
|
41,240
|
|
$
|
41,582
|
|
4.2%
|
|
|
|
|
Building Total
|
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revolver
|
-
|
-
|
7/9/2024
|
$
|
-
|
|
(16)
|
|
(25)
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 4.25%
|
6.77%
|
6/6/2024
|
$
|
17,273
|
|
17,114
|
|
17,273
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revolver
|
-
|
-
|
11/21/2022
|
$
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consumer Goods:
|
|
$
|
17,098
|
|
$
|
17,248
|
|
1.7%
|
|
|
|
|
Durable Total
|
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revolver
|
L+ 4.25%
|
6.79%
|
11/2/2021
|
$
|
459
|
|
425
|
|
445
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 4.25%
|
7.06%
|
11/2/2022
|
$
|
31,703
|
|
31,466
|
|
|
31,545
|
|
|
Corporate Bond
|
-
|
9.00%
|
8/15/2023
|
$
|
10,000
|
|
9,356
|
|
7,700
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 4.00%
|
6.52%
|
5/15/2023
|
$
|
13,181
|
|
13,142
|
|
|
12,522
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 3.50%
|
6.30%
|
6/19/2024
|
$
|
13,767
|
|
13,815
|
|
|
13,560
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revolver
|
L+ 4.50%
|
7.69%
|
9/9/2022
|
$
|
5,667
|
|
5,605
|
|
5,667
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consumer Goods: Non-
|
$
|
73,809
|
|
$
|
71,439
|
|
7.1%
|
|
|
|
|
Durable Total
|
|
|
Containers,
Packaging &
Glass
Energy:
Electricity
Energy: Oil & Gas
|
BWAY Holding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company
|
Corporate Bond
|
-
|
7.25%
|
4/15/2025
|
$
|
10,000
|
|
9,755
|
|
9,012
|
|
BWAY Holding
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company (12) (18) (21)
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 3.25%
|
5.66%
|
4/3/2024
|
$
|
12,812
|
|
12,836
|
|
|
12,100
|
|
Technimark LLC (12) (18)
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 3.75%
|
6.27%
|
8/8/2025
|
$
|
2,826
|
|
2,823
|
|
2,784
|
|
Terminator Bidco AS
|
First Lien Senior
|
L+ 5.00%
|
7.80%
|
5/22/2022
|
$
|
15,100
|
|
14,798
|
|
|
14,798
|
|
(6) (18) (19) (21)
|
Secured Loan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Containers,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Packaging & Glass
|
$
|
40,212
|
|
$
|
38,694
|
3.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Infinite Electronics
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
International Inc. (12) (18)
|
L+ 4.00%
|
6.52%
|
7/2/2025
|
$
|
19,953
|
|
19,938
|
|
|
19,853
|
|
(19) (21)
|
Secured Loan
|
|
|
|
|
Infinite Electronics
|
Second Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
International Inc. (18) (19)
|
L+ 8.00%
|
10.52%
|
7/2/2026
|
$
|
2,480
|
|
2,430
|
|
2,430
|
|
(21)
|
Secured Loan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Energy: Electricity
|
$
|
22,368
|
|
$
|
22,283
|
2.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amspec Services, Inc.
|
Secured Loan -
|
P+ 3.75%
|
9.25%
|
7/2/2024
|
$
|
931
|
|
866
|
|
931
|
|
(3) (15) (19)
|
Revolver
|
|
|
|
Blackbrush Oil & Gas,
|
First Lien Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
L.P. (12) (15) (21)
|
Secured Loan
|
L+ 8.00%
|
10.89%
|
2/9/2024
|
$
|
31,200
|
|
30,675
|
|
|
30,264
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Energy: Oil & Gas Total
|
$
|
31,541
|
|
$
|
31,195
|
3.1%