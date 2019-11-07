Bain Capital Specialty Finance : Form 10-Q (11/09/2019) PDF

Log in
BAIN CAPITAL SPECIALTY FINANCE, INC.

BAIN CAPITAL SPECIALTY FINANCE, INC.

(BCSF)
Bain Capital Specialty Finance : Form 10-Q (11/09/2019)

0
11/07/2019 | 08:20pm EST

11/6/2019

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919060503/a19-17620_110q.htm

10-Q 1 a19-17620_110q.htm10-Q

Table of Contents

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-Q

(Mark One)

QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES

  • EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the quarterly period ended September 30, 2019

OR

TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES

  • EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Commission file number: 814-01175

BAIN CAPITAL SPECIALTY FINANCE, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

81-2878769

(State or other jurisdiction of

(I.R.S. Employer

incorporation or organization)

Identification No.)

200 Clarendon Street, 37th Floor

Boston, MA

02116

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

(617) 516-2000

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share

BCSF

New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and

(2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes x No o

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes o No o

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer o

Accelerated filer o

Non-accelerated filer x

Smaller reporting companyo

Emerging growth company x

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.x

11/6/2019

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919060503/a19-17620_110q.htm

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes o No x As of November 6, 2019, the registrant had 51,649,812.27 shares of common stock, $0.001 par value, outstanding.

11/6/2019

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919060503/a19-17620_110q.htm

Table of Contents

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

PART I

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

4

Item 1.

Consolidated Financial Statements

4

Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities as of September 30, 2019 (unaudited) and December 31, 2018

4

Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

5

(unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and

6

2018 (unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (unaudited)

7

Consolidated Schedules of Investments as of September 30, 2019 (unaudited) and December 31, 2018

8

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited)

17

Item 2.

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

51

Item 3.

Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk

79

Item 4.

Controls and Procedures

80

PART II

OTHER INFORMATION

81

Item 1.

Legal Proceedings

81

Item 1A.

Risk Factors

81

Item 2.

Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds

81

Item 3.

Defaults Upon Senior Securities

81

Item 4.

Mine Safety Disclosures

81

Item 5.

Other Information

81

Item 6.

Exhibits

82

Signatures

83

2

11/6/2019

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919060503/a19-17620_110q.htm

Table of Contents

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements contained in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (the "Quarterly Report") (including those relating to current and future market conditions and trends in respect thereof) that are not historical facts are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, opinions and/or beliefs of the Company, BCSF Advisors, LP (the "Advisor") and/or Bain Capital Credit, LP and its affiliated advisers (collectively, "Bain Capital Credit"). Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. Certain information contained in this Quarterly Report constitutes "forward-looking statements," which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "seek," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," "intend," "continue," "target," or "believe" or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual events or results or the actual performance of the Company may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and are difficult to predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors we identify in the section entitled Part I, "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K (the "Annual Report") for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

Although we believe that the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, some of those assumptions may be based on the work of third parties and any of those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate; as a result, the forward- looking statements based on those assumptions also could prove to be inaccurate. In light of these and other uncertainties, the inclusion of a projection or forward-looking statement in this Quarterly Report should not be regarded as a representation by us that our plans and objectives will be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include those described or identified in the section entitled Part I, "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this Quarterly Report. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, except as required by applicable law. The safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), which preclude civil liability for certain forward- looking statements, do not apply to the forward-looking statements in this Quarterly Report because we are an investment company.

3

11/6/2019

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919060503/a19-17620_110q.htm

Table of Contents

PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1. Consolidated Financial Statements

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities (in thousands, except share and per share data)

As of

As of

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

(Unaudited)

Assets

Investments at fair value:

Non-controlled/non-affiliate investments (amortized cost of $2,456,038 and $1,449,749,

respectively)

$

2,431,395

$

1,422,837

Non-controlled/affiliate investment (amortized cost of $6,720 and $6,720, respectively)

6,720

6,720

Controlled affiliate investment (amortized cost of $66,298 and $296,648, respectively)

68,619

298,249

Cash and cash equivalents

70,637

14,693

Foreign cash (cost of $1,066 and $589, respectively)

992

591

Restricted cash

86,402

17,987

Collateral on forward currency exchange contracts

64

4

Deferred financing costs

3,471

4,018

Interest receivable on investments

18,600

6,249

Prepaid insurance

-

1

Receivable for sales and paydowns of investments

28,070

1,634

Other assets

2,147

-

Unrealized appreciation on forward currency exchange contracts

9,308

9,322

Dividend receivable

1,037

8,709

Total Assets

$

2,727,462

$

1,791,014

Liabilities

Debt (net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $4,685 and $2,040, respectively)

$

1,657,578

$

634,925

Offering costs payable

1,731

1,820

Interest payable

12,381

4,835

Payable for investments purchased

3,033

119,166

Base management fee payable

6,328

2,950

Incentive fee payable

3,567

3,300

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

3,443

1,281

Distributions payable

21,176

21,108

Total Liabilities

1,709,237

789,385

Commitments and Contingencies (See Note 10)

Net Assets

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share, 10,000,000,000 shares authorized, none issued

and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

$

-

$

-

Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000,000 and 100,000,000,000 shares

authorized, 51,649,812 and 51,482,137 shares issued and outstanding as of

September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

52

51

Paid in capital in excess of par value

1,037,577

1,034,255

Total distributable earnings (loss)

(19,404)

(32,677)

Total Net Assets

1,018,225

1,001,629

Total Liabilities and Total Net assets

$

2,727,462

$

1,791,014

Net asset value per share

$

19.71

$

19.46

See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

4

11/6/2019

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919060503/a19-17620_110q.htm

Table of Contents

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

For the Three

For the Nine

Months Ended

Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Income

Investment income from non-controlled/non-affiliate

investments:

Interest from investments

$

50,710

$

20,271

$

126,037

$

48,707

Dividend income

46

-

62

-

Other income

236

92

627

300

Total investment income from non-controlled/non-

affiliate investments

50,992

20,363

126,726

49,007

Investment income from controlled affiliate investments:

Interest from investments

781

96

1,023

195

Dividend income

915

6,204

15,425

16,345

Other income

-

-

4

-

Total investment income from controlled affiliate

investments

1,696

6,300

16,452

16,540

Total investment income

52,688

26,663

143,178

65,547

Expenses

Interest and debt financing expenses

19,427

6,524

46,592

16,138

Base management fee

8,910

4,639

23,644

11,643

Incentive fee

4,330

3,242

12,905

6,158

Professional fees

789

900

1,615

1,740

Directors fees

159

68

370

203

Other general and administrative expenses

1,243

330

3,672

954

Total expenses before fee waivers

34,858

15,703

88,798

36,836

Base management fee waiver

(2,582)

(2,319)

(6,450)

(5,821)

Incentive fee waiver

(763)

(620)

(2,745)

(1,624)

Total expenses, net of fee waivers

31,513

12,764

79,603

29,391

Net investment income

21,175

13,899

63,575

36,156

Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)

Net realized gain (loss) on non-controlled/non-affiliate

investments

27

(3,175)

(1,394)

(5,021)

Net realized gain on controlled affiliate investments

-

-

265

-

Net realized gain (loss) on foreign currency transactions

122

(103)

(190)

(367)

Net realized gain (loss) on forward currency exchange

contracts

346

177

11,042

(2,696)

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on

foreign currency translation

162

(17)

461

(43)

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on

forward currency exchange contracts

9,135

1,529

(14)

9,123

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on

non-controlled/non-affiliate investments

(12,373)

7,124

2,269

(2,197)

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on

controlled affiliate investments

(395)

(443)

720

1,562

Total net gains (losses)

(2,976)

5,092

13,159

361

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$

18,199

$

18,991

$

76,734

$

36,517

Per Common Share Data

Basic and diluted net investment income per common share

$

0.41

$

0.33

$

1.23

$

1.02

Basic and diluted increase in net assets resulting from

operations per common share

$

0.35

$

0.46

$

1.49

$

1.03

11/6/2019

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919060503/a19-17620_110q.htm

Basic and diluted weighted average common shares

51,649,812

41,733,013

51,587,779

35,461,497

outstanding

See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

5

11/6/2019

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919060503/a19-17620_110q.htm

Table of Contents

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets (in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

For the Three

For the Nine

Months Ended

Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Operations:

Net investment income

$

21,175

$

13,899

$

63,575

$

36,156

Net realized gain (loss)

495

(3,101)

9,723

(8,084)

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)

(3,471)

8,193

3,436

8,445

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

18,199

18,991

76,734

36,517

Stockholder distributions:

Distributions from distributable earnings

(21,176)

(17,967)

(63,460)

(42,061)

Net decrease in net assets resulting from stockholder

distributions

(21,176)

(17,967)

(63,460)

(42,061)

Capital share transactions:

Issuance of common stock, net

-

125,973

-

376,948

Reinvestment of stockholder distributions

-

2,408

3,322

5,594

Net increase in net assets resulting from capital share

transactions

-

128,381

3,322

382,542

Total increase (decrease) in net assets

(2,977)

129,405

16,596

376,998

Net assets at beginning of period

1,021,202

754,556

1,001,629

506,963

Net assets at end of period

$

1,018,225

$

883,961

$

1,018,225

$

883,961

Net asset value per common share

$

19.71

$

20.17

$

19.71

$

20.17

Common stock outstanding at end of period

51,649,812

43,821,596

51,649,812

43,821,596

See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

6

11/6/2019

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919060503/a19-17620_110q.htm

Table of Contents

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

For the Nine Months

Ended September 30,

2019

2018

Cash flows from operating activities

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$

76,734

$

36,517

Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in

operating activities:

Purchases of investments

(1,068,880)

(675,407)

Proceeds from principal payments and sales of investments

730,260

195,036

Net realized loss from investments

1,129

5,021

Net realized loss on foreign currency transactions

190

367

Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on forward currency exchange

contracts

14

(9,123)

Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on investments

(2,989)

635

Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on foreign currency translation

(461)

43

Increase in investments due to PIK

(35)

-

Accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums

(2,884)

(1,256)

Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt issuance costs

1,106

1,074

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Collateral on forward currency exchange contracts

(60)

3,598

Interest receivable on investments

(12,351)

(1,593)

Prepaid insurance

1

135

Distribution receivable

-

(61)

Dividend receivable

7,672

(6,084)

Other assets

(2,147)

-

Interest payable

7,546

(217)

Base management fee payable

3,378

1,075

Incentive fee payable

267

1,913

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

2,162

909

Excise tax payable

-

(5)

Net cash used in operating activities

(259,348)

(447,423)

Cash flows from financing activities

Borrowings on debt

1,149,248

635,700

Repayments on debt

(700,929)

(487,361)

Payments of financing costs

(409)

-

Payments of offering costs

(89)

-

Payments of debt issuance costs

(2,795)

(1,683)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

-

376,948

Stockholder distributions paid

(60,070)

(26,242)

Net cash provided by financing activities

384,956

497,362

Net increase in cash, foreign cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents

125,608

49,939

Effect of foreign currency exchange rates

(848)

(385)

Cash, foreign cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

33,271

140,918

Cash, foreign cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

158,031

$

190,472

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

Cash interest paid during the period

$

37,940

$

15,281

Cash paid for excise taxes during the period

$

-

$

5

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash information:

Reinvestment of stockholder distributions

$

3,322

$

5,594

Distribution to owner from ABCS JV

$

346,329

$

-

As of September 30,

2019

2018

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919060503/a19-17620_110q.htm

9/113

11/6/2019

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919060503/a19-17620_110q.htm

Cash

$

70,637

$

151,070

Restricted cash

86,402

37,736

Foreign cash

992

1,666

Total cash, foreign cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents shown in the consolidated

statements of cash flows

$

158,031

$

190,472

See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

7

11/6/2019

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919060503/a19-17620_110q.htm

Table of Contents

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc.

Consolidated Schedule of Investments

As of September 30, 2019

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Control Type

Industry

Non-

Controlled/Non-

Affiliate

Investments

Aerospace &

Defense

Automotive

Banking

Portfolio Company

Forming & Machining

Industries Inc. (18) (19) (21)

Forming & Machining

Industries Inc. (12) (18) (19) (29)

Kellstrom Aerospace

Group, Inc (14) (19) (25)

Kellstrom Commercial Aerospace,

Inc. (2) (3) (5) (18) (19)

Kellstrom Commercial Aerospace,

Inc. (3) (18) (19) (26)

Kellstrom Commercial Aerospace, Inc. (12) (18) (19)

(21) (29)

MRO Holdings, Inc. (6) (18)

(29)

Novetta, LLC (12) (15) (29)

Salient CRGT, Inc. (12) (15)

(19) (29)

TCFI Aevex LLC (3) (15) (19)

TCFI Aevex LLC (12) (15)

(19) (21) (29)

TECT Power Holdings,

LLC (15) (19) (21)

WCI-HSG HOLDCO,

LLC (14) (19) (25)

WCI-HSG Purchaser, Inc.

(3) (15) (19)

WCI-HSG Purchaser, Inc.

(12) (15) (19) (21)

WP CPP Holdings, LLC.

(12) (15) (21) (29)

CST Buyer Company

(3) (5) (15) (19)

CST Buyer Company (12)

(15) (19)

JHCC Holdings, LLC

(2) (3) (5) (18) (19) (28)

JHCC Holdings, LLC

(3) (18) (19)

JHCC Holdings, LLC

(7) (18) (19)

Green Street Parent, LLC

(2) (3) (5) (18) (19)

Green Street Parent, LLC

(12) (18) (19) (29)

Transaction Network

Services, Inc. (12) (15) (21) (29)

Investment Type Spread Above Index (1)

Interest Rate

Maturity Date Principal/Shares (9)

Cost

Market Value % of NAV (4)

Second Lien

Senior Secured

Loan

L+ 8.25%

10.35%

10/9/2026 $

6,540

6,479

6,278

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 4.00%

6.10%

10/9/2025 $

16,820

16,688

16,274

Equity Interest

-

-

-

1

1,963

1,963

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan -

Delayed Draw

-

-

7/1/2025 $

-

(37)

(38)

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan -

Revolver

L+ 5.00%

8.24%

7/1/2025 $

2,964

2,840

2,836

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 5.00%

7.32%

7/1/2025 $

34,035

33,369

33,354

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 5.00%

7.10%

6/4/2026 $

3,243

3,227

3,202

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 5.00%

7.05%

10/17/2022 $

6,598

6,507

6,477

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 6.00%

8.05%

2/28/2022 $

12,814

12,864

12,173

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan -

Revolver

L+ 6.25%

8.36%

5/13/2025 $

2,488

2,430

2,440

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 6.25%

8.55%

5/13/2025 $

38,612

37,931

37,936

Second Lien

Senior Secured

Loan

L+ 8.50%

10.54%

12/27/2021 $

14,758

14,596

14,758

Preferred equity

-

-

-

675

675

756

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan -

Revolver

L+ 4.50%

6.54%

2/24/2025 $

672

636

652

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 4.50%

6.54%

2/24/2025 $

17,824

17,586

17,690

Second Lien

Senior Secured

Loan

L+ 7.75%

10.01%

4/30/2026 $

11,724

11,618

11,675

Aerospace &

$

169,372

$

168,426

16.5%

Defense Total

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan -

Revolver

-

-

3/1/2023 $

-

(8)

-

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 5.00%

7.04%

3/1/2023 $

9,162

9,072

9,162

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan -

Delayed Draw

-

-

9/9/2025 $

-

(42)

(85)

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan -

Revolver

L+ 5.50%

7.54%

9/9/2025 $

283

241

255

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 5.50%

7.60%

9/9/2025 $

29,751

29,320

29,453

Automotive Total

$

38,583

$

38,785

3.8%

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan -

Revolver

-

-

8/27/2025 $

-

(48)

(48)

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 5.25%

7.29%

8/27/2026 $

14,516

14,229

14,226

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 4.00%

6.26%

8/15/2022 $

18,365

18,152

18,172

Banking Total

$

32,333

$

32,350

3.2%

Beverage,

Food &

Hearthside Food

Tobacco

Solutions, LLC

NPC International, Inc. (12)

(15) (21)

NPC International, Inc. (15)

Capital

Dorner Manufacturing

Equipment

Corp. (3) (5) (15) (19)

Dorner Manufacturing

Corp. (12) (15) (19)

DXP Enterprises, Inc.

(6) (15) (29)

Corporate Bond

-

8.50%

6/1/2026 $

10,000

9,809

7,525

Second Lien

Senior Secured

Loan

L+ 7.50%

9.54%

4/18/2025 $

9,159

9,189

2,828

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 3.50%

5.54%

4/19/2024 $

4,949

4,977

3,141

Beverage, Food &

$

23,975

$

13,494

1.3%

Tobacco Total

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan -

Revolver

-

-

3/15/2022 $

-

(14)

-

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 5.75%

7.79%

3/15/2023 $

7,890

7,757

7,890

First Lien Senior

L+ 4.75%

6.79%

8/29/2023 $

5,139

5,100

5,162

East BCC Coinvest

Secured Loan

II,LLC (14) (19) (25)

Equity Interest

Second Lien

Electronics For

Senior Secured

Imaging, Inc. (18) (19) (21)

Loan

Second Lien

EXC Holdings III Corp.

Senior Secured

(12) (15) (21) (29)

Loan

FCG Acquisitions, Inc. (14)

Preferred equity

(19) (25)

First Lien Senior

FFI Holdings I Corp

Secured Loan -

(2) (3) (5) (15) (19) (28)

Delayed Draw

First Lien Senior

FFI Holdings I Corp (3) (15)

Secured Loan -

(19)

Revolver

FFI Holdings I Corp (7) (12)

First Lien Senior

(15) (19) (30)

Secured Loan

First Lien Senior

Tidel Engineering, L.P.

Secured Loan -

(3) (15) (19)

Revolver

Tidel Engineering, L.P.

First Lien Senior

(7) (15) (19)

Secured Loan

Second Lien

Velvet Acquisition B.V.

Senior Secured

(6) (18) (19) (21)

Loan

Chemicals,

First Lien Senior

Plastics &

AP Plastics Group, LLC

Secured Loan -

Rubber

(3) (15) (19)

Revolver

AP Plastics Group, LLC

First Lien Senior

(7) (15) (19)

Secured Loan

Niacet b.v. (6) (15) (19) (21)

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

Niacet Corporation (12) (15)

First Lien Senior

(19)

Secured Loan

Plaskolite, Inc. (15) (29)

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

First Lien Senior

Construction & Chase Industries, Inc. (3) (15)

Secured Loan -

Building

(19) (21)

Delayed Draw

Chase Industries, Inc. (12)

First Lien Senior

(15) (19) (29)

Secured Loan

Crown Subsea (12) (18) (29)

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

PP Ultimate Holdings B,

LLC (14) (19) (25)

Equity Interest

First Lien Senior

Profile Products LLC

Secured Loan -

(2) (3) (5) (15) (19)

Revolver

Profile Products LLC (7) (15)

First Lien Senior

(19)

Secured Loan

Regan Development

First Lien Senior

Holdings Limited (6) (17) (19)

Secured Loan

Regan Development

First Lien Senior

Holdings Limited (6) (17) (19)

Secured Loan

Regan Development

First Lien Senior

Holdings Limited (6) (17) (19)

Secured Loan

Consumer

Goods:

New Milani Group LLC

First Lien Senior

Durable

(12) (15) (19) (29)

Secured Loan

First Lien Senior

Stanton Carpet Corp. (3) (15)

Secured Loan -

(19)

Revolver

Stanton Carpet Corp.(7) (15)

First Lien Senior

(19) (23)

Secured Loan

Consumer

First Lien Senior

Goods: Non-

FineLine Technologies,

Secured Loan -

Durable

Inc. (2) (3) (5) (15) (19)

Revolver

FineLine Technologies,

First Lien Senior

Inc. (12) (15) (19) (21) (29)

Secured Loan

Kronos Acquisition

First Lien Senior

Holdings Inc. (18) (19) (21)

Secured Loan

Kronos Acquisition

Holdings Inc.

Corporate Bond

Kronos Acquisition

First Lien Senior

Holdings Inc. (12) (15) (29)

Secured Loan

MND Holdings III Corp

First Lien Senior

(15) (19) (21)

Secured Loan

First Lien Senior

RoC Opco LLC (3) (5) (15) (19)

Secured Loan -

Revolver

RoC Opco LLC (12) (15) (19)

First Lien Senior

(21) (29)

Secured Loan

First Lien Senior

Solaray, LLC (7) (3) (15) (19)

Secured Loan -

Delayed Draw

Solaray, LLC (3) (15) (19)

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan -

-

-

-

1,419

1,419

1,419

L+ 9.00%

11.10%

7/23/2027 $

13,070

12,239

12,090

L+ 7.50%

9.83%

12/1/2025 $

8,241

8,252

8,269

-

-

-

4

4,251

5,029

-

-

1/24/2025 $

-

(73)

(43)

L+ 5.75%

7.94%

1/24/2025 $

1,876

1,804

1,835

L+ 5.75%

8.18%

1/24/2025 $

63,572

63,023

63,095

-

-

3/1/2023 $

-

-

-

L+ 6.25%

8.35%

3/1/2024 $

38,302

38,302

38,302

EURIBOR+ 8.00%

8.00%

4/17/2026 €

6,013

7,322

6,556

Capital Equipment

$

149,382

$

149,604

14.7%

Total

-

-

8/2/2021 $

-

-

-

L+ 5.25%

7.35%

8/1/2022 $

21,237

20,904

21,025

EURIBOR+ 4.50%

5.50%

2/1/2024 €

3,687

3,950

4,010

L+ 4.50%

6.54%

2/1/2024 $

2,121

2,106

2,116

L+ 4.25%

6.31%

12/15/2025 $

8,955

8,790

8,507

Chemicals,

Plastics & Rubber

$

35,750

$

35,658

3.5%

Total

L+ 4.00%

6.10%

5/12/2025 $

1,118

1,103

1,099

L+ 4.00%

6.10%

5/12/2025 $

11,831

11,781

11,772

L+ 6.00%

8.10%

11/3/2025 $

13,065

12,886

13,114

-

-

-

1

1,352

1,508

-

-

12/20/2024 $

-

(67)

(10)

L+ 5.75%

7.85%

12/20/2024 $

35,091

34,428

35,003

EURIBOR+ 6.50%

7.00%

4/18/2022 €

2,051

2,235

2,242

EURIBOR+ 6.50%

7.00%

4/18/2022 €

665

755

727

EURIBOR+ 6.50%

7.00%

4/18/2022 €

6,226

6,700

6,806

Construction &

$

71,173

$

72,261

7.1%

Building Total

L+ 4.25%

6.35%

6/6/2024 $

17,143

17,004

16,800

-

-

11/21/2022 $

-

-

-

L+ 5.50%

7.63%

11/21/2022 $

22,503

22,503

22,503

Consumer Goods:

$

39,507

$

39,303

3.9%

Durable Total

-

-

11/4/2022 $

-

(25)

(13)

L+ 4.25%

6.35%

11/4/2022 $

31,464

31,294

31,307

L+ 7.00%

9.26%

5/15/2023 $

2,653

2,609

2,647

-

9.00%

8/15/2023 $

10,000

9,441

8,850

L+ 4.00%

6.26%

5/15/2023 $

13,181

13,142

12,539

L+ 3.50%

5.60%

6/19/2024 $

11,672

11,698

11,395

-

-

2/25/2025 $

-

(185)

-

L+ 7.25%

9.35%

2/25/2025 $

40,793

39,861

40,793

L+ 6.00%

7.95%

9/11/2023 $

13,811

13,811

13,811

L+ 4.50%

6.73%

9/9/2022 $

9,690

9,641

9,690

11/6/2019

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919060503/a19-17620_110q.htm

Revolver

Solaray, LLC (7) (15) (19)

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 6.00%

8.12%

9/11/2023 $

42,720

42,720

42,720

First Lien Senior

WU Holdco, Inc. (3) (7) (15)

Secured Loan -

L+ 5.50%

7.62%

3/26/2026 $

834

778

834

(19)

Delayed Draw

First Lien Senior

WU Holdco, Inc. (3) (5) (18)

Secured Loan -

-

-

3/26/2025 $

-

(58)

-

(19)

Revolver

WU Holdco, Inc. (7) (15) (19)

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 5.50%

7.60%

3/26/2026 $

39,805

38,998

39,805

Consumer Goods:

213,725

$

214,378

21.1%

Non-Durable Total $

Containers,

Automate Intermediate

Second Lien

Packaging, &

Holdings II S.à

Senior Secured

Glass

r.l. (6) (18) (19) (21)

Loan

L+ 7.75%

9.79%

7/22/2027 $

11,870

11,634

11,633

Containers,

Packaging, &

$

11,634

$

11,633

1.1%

Glass Total

Infinite Electronics

Energy:

International

First Lien Senior

Electricity

Inc. (12) (18) (19) (21) (29)

Secured Loan

L+ 4.00%

6.04%

7/2/2025 $

19,803

19,789

19,704

Second Lien

Infinite Electronics

Senior Secured

International Inc. (18) (19) (21)

Loan

L+ 8.00%

10.04%

7/2/2026 $

2,480

2,433

2,480

Energy: Electricity

$

22,222

$

22,184

2.2%

Total

First Lien Senior

Energy: Oil &

Amspec Services, Inc.

Secured Loan -

P+ 3.75%

8.62%

7/2/2024 $

425

369

425

Gas

(3) (15) (19)

Revolver

Amspec Services, Inc.

First Lien Senior

L+ 6.25%

8.35%

7/2/2024 $

44,211

43,695

44,211

(7) (15) (19)

Secured Loan

Blackbrush Oil & Gas,

First Lien Senior

L.P. (12) (15) (19) (21) (29)

Secured Loan

L+ 8.00%

10.46%

2/9/2024 $

32,075

31,570

31,754

Energy: Oil & Gas

$

75,634

$

76,390

7.5%

Total

Environmental

Adler & Allan Group

First Lien Last

GBP LIBOR+ 8.25%

Industries

Limited (6) (17) (19) (21) (22)

Out

(2% PIK)

8.96%

9/30/2022 £

13,012

16,467

15,992

Environmental

$

16,467

$

15,992

1.6%

Industries Total

FIRE:

Ivy Finco Limited (6) (18) (19)

First Lien Senior

GBP LIBOR+ 5.00%

5.71%

5/19/2025 £

7,217

8,940

8,626

Insurance

(21)

Secured Loan

Ivy Finco Limited (3)(6) (18)

First Lien Senior

GBP LIBOR+ 5.00%

5.97%

5/19/2025 £

1,822

2,038

2,000

(19)

Secured Loan

First Lien Senior

Margaux Acquisition Inc.

Secured Loan -

L+ 6.00%

8.32%

12/19/2024 $

2,191

2,017

2,191

(7) (3) (15) (19)

Delayed Draw

8

11/6/2019

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919060503/a19-17620_110q.htm

Table of Contents

Margaux

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan -

Acquisition, Inc. (3) (5) (15)

-

-

12/19/2024

$

-

(50)

-

(19)

Revolver

Margaux Acquisition Inc.

First Lien Senior

L+ 6.00%

8.32% 12/19/2024

$

28,989

28,436

28,989

(7) (15) (19)

Secured Loan

First Lien Senior

Margaux UK Finance

Secured Loan -

Limited (3) (5) (6) (15) (19)

Revolver

-

-

12/19/2024

£

-

(11)

-

Margaux UK Finance

First Lien Senior

GBP LIBOR+

Limited (6) (7) (15) (19)

Secured Loan

6.00%

7.00% 12/19/2024

£

7,726

9,886

9,495

FIRE: Insurance Total

$

51,256

$

51,301

5.0%

FIRE: Real

Spectre (Carrisbrook

First Lien Senior

EURIBOR+

Estate

House) Limited (6) (15) (19)

Secured Loan

7.50%

8.50%

8/9/2021

9,300

10,759

10,140

FIRE: Real Estate Total

$

10,759

$

10,140

1.0%

Forest

Products &

Solenis International

Paper

LLC (18) (21)

Solenis International

LLC (12) (18) (29)

Healthcare &

CB Titan Holdings, Inc.

Pharmaceuticals

(14) (19) (25)

Clarkson Eyecare, LLC

(12) (15) (19) (21) (29)

Clarkson Eyecare, LLC

(12) (15) (19) (21) (29)

Clinical Innovations,

LLC (3) (15) (19) (22)

Clinical Innovations,

LLC (12) (15) (19) (22) (29)

CPS Group

Holdings, Inc. (3) (5) (15) (19)

CPS Group

Holdings, Inc. (7) (15) (19)

Datix Bidco Limited

(2) (3) (5) (6) (18) (19)

Datix Bidco Limited

(6) (18) (19) (21)

Datix Bidco Limited

(6) (18)(19) (21)

Golden State Buyer, Inc.

(18) (19) (21) (29)

Great Expressions Dental

Centers PC (3) (13) (15) (19)

Great Expressions Dental

Centers PC (12) (15) (19)

Island Medical

Management Holdings,

LLC (15) (19) (21)

Medical Depot

Holdings, Inc. (12) (15) (21)

Mendel Bidco, Inc. (18) (19)

(21)

Mendel Bidco, Inc. (18) (19)

(21) (29)

Mertus 522. GmbH

(2) (3) (5) (6) (18) (19)

Mertus 522. GmbH (6) (18)

(19) (21)

TecoStar Holdings, Inc.

(12) (15) (19) (21)

U.S. Anesthesia

Partners, Inc. (12) (15) (19) (21)

Second Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 8.50%

10.62%

6/26/2026

$

10,601

10,294

10,177

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 4.00%

6.12%

6/26/2025

$

13,281

13,227

12,957

Forest Products & Paper

$

23,521

$

23,134

2.3%

Total

Preferred equity

-

-

-

1,953

1,953

3,300

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 6.25%

8.37%

4/2/2021

$

23,176

22,731

22,828

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 6.25%

8.39%

4/2/2021

$

15,322

15,025

15,093

First Lien Last Out -

Revolver

L+ 5.50%

7.54%

10/17/2022

$

432

416

426

First Lien Last Out

L+ 5.50%

7.54%

10/17/2023

$

10,944

10,762

10,889

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan -

Revolver

-

-

3/3/2025

$

-

(67)

-

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 5.25%

7.57%

3/3/2025

$

55,905

55,366

55,905

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan -

Revolver

-

-

10/28/2024

£

-

(23)

(9)

Second Lien Senior

GBP LIBOR+

Secured Loan

7.75%

8.69%

4/27/2026

£

12,134

16,302

14,913

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

BBSW+ 4.50%

6.11%

4/28/2025

AUD

4,212

3,203

2,821

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 4.75%

6.79%

6/22/2026

$

15,268

15,119

15,115

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan -

L+ 4.75%

Revolver

(0.5% PIK)

6.79%

9/28/2022

$

557

548

411

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 5.25%

7.45%

9/28/2023

$

7,600

7,527

6,650

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 6.50%

8.54%

9/1/2022

$

9,187

9,094

8,452

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 5.50%

7.60%

1/3/2023

$

16,109

14,768

11,473

First Lien Senior

EURIBOR+

Secured Loan

4.50%

4.50%

6/17/2027

10,033

11,126

10,666

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 4.50%

6.60%

6/17/2027

$

19,966

19,479

19,467

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan -

Delayed Draw

-

-

5/15/2026

-

(388)

(394)

First Lien Senior

EURIBOR+

Secured Loan

5.75%

5.75%

5/15/2026

22,468

24,435

23,823

Second Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 8.50%

10.53%

11/1/2024

$

9,472

9,281

9,472

Second Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 7.25%

9.29%

6/23/2025

$

16,520

16,325

16,520

Healthcare &

$

252,982

$

247,821

24.3%

Pharmaceuticals Total

First Lien Senior

High Tech

AMI US Holdings Inc.

Secured Loan -

L+ 5.50%

7.57%

4/1/2024

$

977

945

942

Industries

(3) (6) (15) (19)

Revolver

AMI US Holdings Inc.

First Lien Senior

L+ 5.50%

7.60%

4/1/2025

$

13,190

12,943

12,927

(6) (12) (15) (19) (21) (29)

Secured Loan

First Lien Senior

Appriss Holdings, Inc.

Secured Loan -

-

-

5/30/2025

$

-

(65)

-

(3) (5) (18) (19)

Revolver

Appriss Holdings, Inc.

First Lien Senior

L+ 5.50%

7.60%

5/29/2026

$

48,998

48,372

48,998

(7) (18) (19)

Secured Loan

First Lien Senior

CMI Marketing Inc

Secured Loan -

-

-

5/24/2023

$

-

(15)

-

(3) (5) (15) (19)

Revolver

CMI Marketing Inc (12) (15)

First Lien Senior

L+ 4.50%

6.54%

5/24/2024

$

15,294

15,169

15,294

(19) (29)

Secured Loan

Drilling Info

First Lien Senior

Holdings, Inc (12) (18) (21)

L+ 4.25%

6.29%

7/30/2025

$

22,666

22,586

22,572

(29)

Secured Loan

First Lien Senior

Element Buyer, Inc. (3) (15)

Secured Loan -

L+ 5.25%

7.30%

7/19/2024

$

1,417

1,365

1,417

(19)

Revolver

First Lien Senior

Element Buyer, Inc.

Secured Loan -

L+ 5.25%

7.30%

7/18/2025

$

3,375

3,480

3,488

(3) (7) (15) (19)

Delayed Draw

Element Buyer, Inc. (7) (15)

First Lien Senior

L+ 5.25%

7.30%

7/18/2025

$

37,868

38,218

38,247

(19)

Elo Touch Solutions, Inc.

(12) (18) (29)

Everest Bidco (6) (15) (19) (21)

Impala Private

Investments,

LLC (14) (19) (25)

Lighthouse Network,

LLC (12) (15) (29)

MeridianLink, Inc. (15) (19)

(29)

Netsmart

Technologies, Inc. (12) (15)

(29)

Netsmart

Technologies, Inc. (15) (19)

(21)

nThrive, Inc. (15) (19) (21)

Park Place Technologies

(15) (21)

Park Place Technologies

(12) (15) (29)

Symplr Software, Inc.

(3) (18) (19)

Symplr Software, Inc.

(7) (18) (19)

Utimaco, Inc. (6) (18) (19) (21)

Ventiv Topco, Inc. (14) (19)

(25)

Ventiv Holdco, Inc.

(2) (3) (5) (18) (19)

Ventiv Holdco, Inc. (7) (18)

(19)

VPARK BIDCO AB

(6) (19) (21)

VPARK BIDCO AB

(6) (16) (19) (21)

Zywave, Inc. (3) (15) (19)

Zywave, Inc. (12) (15) (19) (29)

Hotel,

Gaming &

Aimbridge Acquisition

Leisure

Co., Inc. (12) (18) (19)

Captain D's LLC (3) (15) (19)

(24)

Captain D's LLC (12) (15)

(19) (29)

K-Mac Holdings Corp.

(12) (18)

Quidditch Acquisition,

Inc. (12) (15) (19) (21) (29)

Media:

Advertising,

Printing &

A-L Parent LLC (12) (15) (21)

Publishing

Ansira Holdings, Inc.

(3) (7) (15) (19)

Ansira Holdings, Inc.

(3) (15) (19)

Ansira Holdings, Inc.

(7) (15) (19)

Cambium Learning

Group, Inc. (12) (18) (19) (29)

Cruz Bay Publishing, Inc.

(3) (15) (19)

Cruz Bay Publishing

(3) (15) (19)

Cruz Bay Publishing, Inc.

(7) (15) (19) (27)

Cruz Bay Publishing, Inc.

(7) (15) (19)

Media:

Broadcasting &

Vital Holdco Limited

Subscription

(6) (15) (19) (21)

Vital Holdco Limited

(6) (18) (19) (21)

Media:

Efficient Collaborative

Secured Loan

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 6.50%

8.53%

12/15/2025

$

17,969

17,140

17,902

Second Lien Senior

GBP LIBOR+

Secured Loan

7.50%

8.26%

7/3/2026

£

10,216

13,087

12,116

Equity Interest

-

-

-

1,500

-

140

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 4.50%

6.76%

12/2/2024

$

19,924

19,874

19,948

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 4.00%

6.04%

5/30/2025

$

1,830

1,808

1,809

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 3.75%

5.79%

4/19/2023

$

10,762

10,782

10,681

Second Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 7.50%

9.54%

10/19/2023

$

2,749

2,749

2,735

Second Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 9.75%

11.79%

4/20/2023

$

8,000

7,987

7,600

Second Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 8.00%

10.04%

3/30/2026

$

6,733

6,685

6,682

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 4.00%

6.04%

3/31/2025

$

10,572

10,539

10,541

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan -

Revolver

L+ 6.00%

8.10%

11/30/2023

$

4,036

3,980

4,011

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 6.00%

8.10%

11/28/2025

$

61,214

60,337

60,908

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 4.50%

6.62%

8/9/2027

$

14,849

14,482

14,478

Equity Interest

-

-

-

28

2,833

2,833

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan -

Revolver

-

-

9/3/2025

$

-

(50)

(34)

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 5.50%

7.63%

9/3/2025

$

24,360

23,999

24,117

First Lien Senior

CIBOR+

Secured Loan

4.00%

4.75%

3/10/2025

DKK

56,999

9,152

8,324

First Lien Senior

NIBOR+

Secured Loan

4.00%

5.77%

3/10/2025

NOK

74,020

9,189

8,145

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan -

Revolver

L+ 5.00%

7.27%

11/17/2022

$

429

418

416

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 5.00%

7.26%

11/17/2022

$

17,415

17,331

17,241

High Tech Industries

$

375,320

$

374,478

36.8%

Total

Second Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 7.50%

9.60%

2/1/2027

$

13,068

12,801

12,839

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan -

Revolver

L+ 4.50%

7.48%

12/15/2023

$

1,037

1,024

1,023

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 4.50%

6.54%

12/15/2023

$

13,071

12,969

12,973

Second Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 6.75%

8.79%

3/16/2026

$

1,200

1,197

1,193

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 7.00%

9.04%

3/21/2025

$

19,072

19,053

19,358

Hotel, Gaming &

$

47,044

$

47,386

4.7%

Leisure Total

Second Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 7.25%

9.30%

12/2/2024

$

4,050

4,019

4,030

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan -

Delayed Draw

L+ 5.75%

7.79%

12/20/2022

$

2,944

2,933

2,688

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan -

Revolver

P+ 4.00%

9.00%

12/20/2022

$

1,643

1,643

1,643

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 5.75%

7.79%

12/20/2022

$

35,968

35,880

33,900

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 4.50%

6.54%

12/18/2025

$

12,233

11,672

11,988

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan -

Delayed Draw

P+ 5.00%

10.00%

2/28/2020

$

880

853

880

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan -

Revolver

P+ 3.00%

8.00%

2/28/2020

$

2,267

2,267

2,267

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 5.75%

8.01%

2/28/2020

$

4,895

4,895

4,895

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 6.75%

8.86%

2/28/2020

$

1,635

1,635

1,635

Media: Advertising,

Printing & Publishing

$

65,797

$

63,926

6.3%

Total

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 5.25%

7.80%

5/29/2026

$

35,357

34,519

34,473

First Lien Senior

EURIBOR+

Secured Loan

5.25%

5.25%

5/29/2026

7,917

8,606

8,416

Media: Broadcasting &

$

43,125

$

42,889

4.2%

Subscription Total

First Lien Senior

-

-

6/15/2022

$

-

-

-

11/6/2019

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919060503/a19-17620_110q.htm

Diversified &

Retail Marketing

Secured Loan -

Production

Company, LLC (3) (15) (19)

Revolver

Efficient Collaborative

Retail Marketing

First Lien Senior

Company, LLC (7) (15) (19)

Secured Loan

L+ 6.75%

8.85%

6/15/2022

$

15,095

15,194

15,208

Efficient Collaborative

Retail Marketing

First Lien Senior

Company, LLC (7) (15) (19)

Secured Loan

L+ 6.75%

8.85%

6/15/2022

$

9,891

9,956

9,965

Getty Images, Inc. (12) (18)

First Lien Senior

L+ 4.50%

6.56%

2/19/2026

$

21,957

21,760

21,920

(29)

Secured Loan

International

Entertainment

First Lien Senior

GBP LIBOR+

Investments Limited (6) (18)

5.66%

5/31/2023

£

8,686

10,630

10,675

(21) (19)

Secured Loan

4.75%

Media: Diversified &

$

57,540

$

57,768

5.7%

Production Total

First Lien Senior

Batteries Plus Holding

Secured Loan -

Retail

Corporation (3) (15) (19)

Revolver

-

-

7/6/2022

$

-

-

-

Batteries Plus Holding

First Lien Senior

Corporation (7) (15) (19)

Secured Loan

L+ 6.75%

8.79%

7/6/2022

$

29,330

29,330

29,330

Calceus Acquisition, Inc.

First Lien Senior

L+ 5.50%

7.54%

2/12/2025

$

9,055

8,987

9,063

(12) (18) (29)

Secured Loan

Retail Total

$

38,317

$

38,393

3.8%

Services:

Advantage Sales &

First Lien Senior

Business

Marketing Inc. (12) (15) (29)

Secured Loan

L+ 3.25%

5.29%

7/23/2021

$

11,641

11,476

10,900

First Lien Senior

AMCP Clean Acquisition

Secured Loan -

Company, LLC (12) (18) (21)

Delayed Draw

L+ 4.25%

6.34%

6/16/2025

$

3,904

3,892

3,865

AMCP Clean Acquisition

First Lien Senior

Company, LLC (12) (18) (21)

Secured Loan

L+ 4.25%

6.34%

6/16/2025

$

16,134

16,089

15,973

Comet Bidco Limited

First Lien Senior

GBP LIBOR+

5.71%

9/30/2024

£

10,261

13,113

12,421

(6) (18) (21)

Secured Loan

5.00%

First Lien Senior

Hightower Holding, LLC

Secured Loan -

-

-

1/31/2025

$

-

(10)

(11)

(2) (3) (5) (15) (19)

Delayed Draw

Hightower Holding, LLC

First Lien Senior

L+ 5.00%

7.04%

1/31/2025

$

26,261

26,142

26,195

(12) (15) (19) (29)

Secured Loan

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (18)

First Lien Senior

L+ 4.50%

6.54% 11/21/2024

$

7,860

7,788

7,902

(29)

Secured Loan

New Insight

First Lien Senior

Holdings, Inc. (12) (15) (29)

Secured Loan

L+ 5.50%

7.75% 12/20/2024

$

20,374

19,934

20,472

SumUp Holdings

Luxembourg

First Lien Senior

EURIBOR+

S.à.r.l. (6) (15) (19) (21)

Secured Loan

8.00%

9.00%

8/1/2024

15,957

17,646

17,006

SumUp Holdings

Luxembourg

First Lien Senior

S.à.r.l. (2) (3) (5)(6) (15) (19)

Secured Loan

-

-

8/1/2024

-

(411)

(416)

9

11/6/2019

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919060503/a19-17620_110q.htm

Table of Contents

First Lien Senior

TEI Holdings Inc. (3) (15)

Secured Loan -

P+ 5.00%

10.00%

12/20/2022

$

992

992

992

(19)

Revolver

TEI Holdings Inc. (7) (15)

First Lien Senior

L+ 6.00%

8.10%

12/20/2023

$

62,279

62,017

62,279

(19)

Secured Loan

Valet Waste

First Lien Senior

Holdings, Inc (12) (18) (21)

L+ 4.00%

6.04%

9/29/2025

$

26,437

26,377

26,304

(29)

Secured Loan

GI Chill Acquisition

Services: Consumer

LLC (18) (19) (21) (29)

Pearl Intermediate

Parent LLC (18) (29)

Surrey Bidco Limited

(6) (17) (19) (21)

The Knot Worldwide

Inc. (18) (19) (21) (29)

The Knot Worldwide

Inc. (12) (18) (29)

Trafalgar Bidco Limited

(6) (18) (19) (21)

Zeppelin BidCo Pty

Limited (6) (18)(19) (21)

Conterra Ultra

Broadband Holdings,

Telecommunications

Inc. (18) (29)

Horizon Telcom, Inc.

(3) (12) (15) (19) (29)

Horizon Telcom, Inc.

(2) (3) (5) (15) (19)

Horizon Telcom, Inc. (12)

(15) (19) (29)

Masergy Holdings, Inc.

(15) (29)

Masergy Holdings, Inc.

(15) (29)

Transportation:

A&R Logistics, Inc.

Cargo

(3) (15) (19) (31)

A&R Logistics, Inc.

(7) (15) (19)

A&R Logistics, Inc.

(7) (15) (19)

ARL Holdings, LLC. (14)

(19) (25)

ARL Holdings, LLC. (14)

(19) (25)

ENC Holding

Corporation (12) (18) (29)

Grammer Investment

Holdings LLC (14) (19) (25)

Grammer Investment

Holdings LLC (19) (25)

Grammer Investment

Holdings LLC (14) (19) (25)

Grammer

Purchaser, Inc. (3) (15) (19)

Grammer

Purchaser, Inc. (12) (15) (19)

(29)

Omni Logistics, LLC (15)

(19)

PS HoldCo, LLC (12) (15)

(29)

Toro Private

Investments II,

L.P. (6) (14) (19) (25)

Transportation:

Direct Travel, Inc. (3) (15)

Consumer

(19)

Direct Travel, Inc.

(3) (7) (15) (19)

Direct Travel, Inc.

(3) (5) (15) (19)

Direct Travel, Inc. (7) (15)

(19)

Toro Private Holdings

III, Ltd (6) (12) (18) (29)

Services: Business Total

$

205,045

$

203,882

20.0%

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 4.00%

6.10%

8/6/2025

$

11,865

11,827

11,836

Second Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 6.25%

8.29%

2/13/2026

$

2,571

2,587

2,519

First Lien Senior

GBP LIBOR+

Secured Loan

6.00%

6.78%

5/11/2026

£

5,000

6,131

5,961

Second Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 8.25%

10.29%

12/21/2026

$

6,187

6,130

6,125

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 4.50%

6.54%

12/19/2025

$

12,358

12,377

12,373

First Lien Senior

GBP LIBOR+

Secured Loan

5.00%

5.72%

9/11/2024

£

6,011

7,718

7,166

First Lien Senior

AUD LIBOR+

Secured Loan

6.00%

7.18%

6/28/2024

AUD

20,621

13,932

13,498

Services: Consumer

$

60,702

$

59,478

5.8%

Total

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 4.50%

6.55%

4/30/2026

$

6,467

6,436

6,491

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan -

Delayed Draw

L+ 4.50%

6.60%

6/15/2023

$

250

233

233

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan -

Revolver

-

-

6/15/2023

$

-

(3)

(1)

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 4.50%

6.60%

6/15/2023

$

13,764

13,602

13,627

Second Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 7.50%

9.60%

12/16/2024

$

857

863

843

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 3.25%

5.35%

12/15/2023

$

681

679

671

Telecommunications

$

21,810

$

21,864

2.1%

Total

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan -

Revolver

L+ 5.75%

8.70%

5/5/2025

$

748

630

672

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 5.75%

8.07%

5/5/2025

$

44,086

43,214

43,535

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 5.75%

7.85%

5/5/2025

$

2,479

2,429

2,448

Equity Interest

-

-

-

-

397

377

Equity Interest

-

-

-

8

8

6

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 4.00%

6.10%

5/30/2025

$

10,296

10,283

10,176

Equity Interest

-

-

-

1,011

1,011

1,082

Preferred Equity

10% PIK

10.00%

-

6

646

663

Warrants

-

-

-

122

-

129

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan -

Revolver

L+ 4.50%

6.60%

9/30/2024

$

105

108

100

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan -

Revolver

L+ 4.50%

6.70%

9/30/2024

$

10,232

10,068

10,181

Subordinated Debt

L+ 11.50%

13.54%

1/19/2024

$

15,000

14,744

14,963

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 4.75%

6.79%

3/13/2025

$

23,336

23,324

22,679

Equity Interest

-

-

-

3,090

3,090

3,090

Transportation: Cargo

$

109,952

$

110,101

10.8%

Total

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan -

Revolver

-

-

12/1/2021

$

-

-

-

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan -

Delayed Draw

L+ 6.50%

9.62%

12/1/2021

$

1,351

1,351

1,351

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan -

Delayed Draw

-

-

12/1/2021

$

-

(122)

-

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 6.50%

8.65%

12/1/2021

$

49,794

49,794

49,794

Second Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 9.00%

11.04%

5/28/2027

$

8,998

8,496

7,874

Transportation:

$

59,519

$

59,019

5.8%

Consumer Total

10

11/6/2019

Table of Contents

Utilities:

Electric

Wholesale

Non-

Controlled/Affiliate

Investments

Beverage,

Food &

Tobacco

Controlled Affiliate

Investments

Aerospace &

Defense

Cash Equivalents

Cash

Equivalents

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919060503/a19-17620_110q.htm

CSVC Acquisition Corp

Corporate Bond

-

7.75%

6/15/2025

$

13,478

12,568

9,637

Utilities: Electric Total

$

12,568

$

9,637

0.9%

Abracon Group Holding,

LLC. (14) (19) (25)

Equity Interest

-

-

-

2

1,800

1,488

First Lien Senior

Abracon Group Holding,

Secured Loan -

LLC. (2) (3) (5) (15) (19)

Revolver

-

-

7/18/2024

$

-

(34)

(35)

Abracon Group Holding,

First Lien Senior

LLC. (7) (15) (19)

Secured Loan

L+ 5.75%

8.08%

7/18/2024

$

36,185

36,013

35,733

First Lien Senior

Aramsco, Inc. (3) (18) (19)

Secured Loan -

Revolver

L+ 5.25%

7.29%

8/28/2024

$

1,468

1,424

1,400

Aramsco, Inc. (7) (18) (19)

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 5.25%

7.29%

8/28/2024

$

24,349

23,949

23,862

Armor Group, LP (14) (19)

Equity Interest

-

-

-

10

1,012

1,058

(25)

PetroChoice

First Lien Senior

Holdings, Inc. (12) (15) (29)

Secured Loan

L+ 5.00%

7.26%

8/19/2022

$

10,574

10,465

10,257

PetroChoice

First Lien Senior

Holdings, Inc. (15) (29)

Secured Loan

L+ 5.00%

7.26%

8/19/2022

$

3,601

3,574

3,493

PT Holdings, LLC (12) (15)

First Lien Senior

L+ 4.00%

6.04%

12/9/2024

$

21,507

21,472

21,005

(21) (29)

Secured Loan

Specialty Building

Products Holdings,

First Lien Senior

LLC (12) (18) (29)

Secured Loan

L+ 5.75%

7.79%

10/1/2025

$

16,859

16,766

16,902

SRS Distribution Inc. (18)

First Lien Senior

L+ 3.25%

5.29%

5/23/2025

$

4,665

4,583

4,557

(21) (29)

Secured Loan

Wholesale Total

$

121,024

$

119,720

11.8%

Non-Controlled/Non-

Affiliate Investments

$

2,456,038

$

2,431,395

238.8%

Total

ADT Pizza, LLC (10) (14) (19)

Equity Interest

-

-

-

6,720

6,720

6,720

(25)

Beverage, Food &

$

6,720

$

6,720

0.7%

Tobacco Total

Non-

Controlled/Affiliate

$

6,720

$

6,720

0.7%

Investments Total

ACC Holdco, LLC (10) (11)

Preferred equity

-

16.00%

-

11,706

11,702

11,706

(19) (25)

Air Comm Corporation

First Lien Senior

LLC (10) (11) (12) (18) (19) (21) (29)

Secured Loan

L+ 6.50%

8.60%

6/30/2025

$

27,366

26,560

26,546

BCC Jetstream Holdings

Aviation (Off I),

LLC (6) (10) (11) (19) (20) (25)

Equity Interest

-

-

-

11,863

11,863

13,294

BCC Jetstream Holdings

Aviation (On II),

LLC (10) (11) (19) (20) (25)

Equity Interest

-

-

-

1,116

1,116

2,016

BCC Jetstream Holdings

Aviation (On II),

First Lien Senior

LLC (10) (11) (19) (20)

Secured Loan

-

10.00%

6/2/2022

$

6,349

6,349

6,349

Gale Aviation (Offshore)

Co (6) (10) (11) (19) (25)

Equity Interest

-

-

-

8,708

8,708

8,708

Aerospace & Defense

$

66,298

$

68,619

6.7%

Total

Controlled Affiliate

$

66,298

$

68,619

6.7%

Investments Total

Investments Total

$

2,529,056

$

2,506,734

246.2%

Goldman Sachs Financial

Square Government Fund

Institutional Share Class

Cash Equivalents

-

2.03%

-

$

53,341

53,341

53,341

Goldman Sachs US

Treasury Liquid Reserves

Fund

Cash Equivalents

-

2.03%

-

$

101,740

101,740

101,740

Cash Equivalents Total

$

155,081

$

155,081

15.2%

Investments and Cash

$

2,684,137

$

2,661,815

261.4%

Equivalents Total

11

11/6/2019

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919060503/a19-17620_110q.htm

Table of Contents

Forward Foreign Currency Exchange Contracts

Unrealized

Currency Purchased

Currency Sold

Counterparty

Settlement Date

Appreciation

(Depreciation) (8)

US DOLLARS 8,720

POUND STERLING 6,400

Bank of New York Mellon

9/21/2020

$

745

POUND STERLING 6,220

US DOLLARS 8,192

Bank of New York Mellon

9/21/2020

(441)

US DOLLARS 12,177

EURO 10,370

Bank of New York Mellon

1/10/2020

774

US DOLLARS 11,874

EURO 10,300

Bank of New York Mellon

6/15/2020

432

US DOLLARS 412

POUND STERLING 310

Citibank

9/21/2020

26

US DOLLARS 16,897

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARS

24,180

Goldman Sachs

6/15/2020

479

US DOLLARS 8,885

DANISH KRONE 57,000

Goldman Sachs

6/15/2020

390

US DOLLARS 75,768

EURO 65,260

Goldman Sachs

6/15/2020

3,272

US DOLLARS 68,701

POUND STERLING 53,430

Goldman Sachs

6/15/2020

2,297

US DOLLARS 8,255

NORWEGIAN KRONE 74,020

Goldman Sachs

12/20/2019

92

US DOLLARS 25,257

POUND STERLING 19,410

Goldman Sachs

1/10/2020

1,242

$

9,308

  1. The investments bear interest at a rate that may be determined by reference to the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR" or "L"), the Australian Dollar Interbank Offered Rate ("AUD LIBOR"), the Euro Interbank Offered Rate ("EURIBOR" or "E"), British Pound Sterling LIBOR Rate ("GBP LIBOR"), the Norwegian Interbank Offered Rate ("NIBOR" or "N"), the Copenhagen Interbank Offered Rate ("CIBOR" or "C"), the Bank Bill Swap Rate ("BBSW"), or the Prime Rate ("Prime" or "P") and which reset daily, monthly, quarterly or semiannually. Investments or a portion thereof may bear Payment-in-Kind ("PIK"). For each, the Company has provided the PIK or the spread over LIBOR, EURIBOR, GBP LIBOR, NIBOR, CIBOR, BBSW, or Prime and the current weighted average interest rate in effect at September 30, 2019. Certain investments are subject to a LIBOR, EURIBOR, GBP LIBOR, NIBOR, CIBOR, BBSW, or Prime interest rate floor.
  2. The negative fair value is the result of the capitalized discount on the loan or the unfunded commitment being valued below par.
  3. Position or portion thereof is an unfunded loan commitment, and no interest is being earned on the unfunded portion. The investment may be subject to an unused/letter of credit facility fee.
  4. Percentages are based on the Company's net assets of $1,018,225 as of September 30, 2019.
  5. The negative amortized cost is the result of the capitalized discount being greater than the principal amount outstanding on the loan.
  6. The investment is not a qualifying asset under Section 55(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company may not acquire any non-qualifying asset unless, at the time of acquisition, qualifying assets represent at least 70% of the Company's total assets. As of September 30, 2019, non-qualifying assets totaled 11.5% of the Company's total assets.
  7. Assets or a portion thereof are pledged as collateral for the BCSF Complete Financing Solution LLC. See Note 6 "Debt".
  8. Unrealized appreciation/(depreciation) on forward currency exchange contracts.
  9. The principal amount (par amount) for all debt securities is denominated in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted. £ represents Pound Sterling, € represents Euro, NOK represents Norwegian krone, AUD represents Australian and DKK represents Kroner.
  10. As defined in the 1940 Act, the Company is deemed to be an "Affiliated Investment" of the Company as the Company owns 5% or more of the portfolio company's securities.
  11. As defined in the 1940 Act, the Company is deemed to "Control" this portfolio company as the Company either owns more than 25% of the portfolio company's outstanding voting securities or has the power to exercise control over management or policies of such portfolio company.
  12. Assets or a portion thereof are pledged as collateral for the 2018-1 Issuer. See Note 6 "Debt".
  13. $323 of the total par amount for this security is at P+ 3.75%.
  14. Non-IncomeProducing.
  15. Loan includes interest rate floor of 1.00%.
  16. Loan includes interest rate floor of 0.75%.
  17. Loan includes interest rate floor of 0.50%.
  18. Loan includes interest rate floor of 0.00%.
  19. Security valued using unobservable inputs (Level 3).
  20. The Company holds non-controlling, affiliate interest in an aircraft-owning special purpose vehicle through this investment.
  21. Assets or a portion thereof are pledged as collateral for the BCSF Revolving Credit Facility. See Note 6 "Debt".
  22. The Company generally earns a higher interest rate on the "last out" tranche of debt, to the extent the debt has been allocated to "first out" and "last out" tranches, whereby the "first out" tranche will have priority as to the "last out" tranche with respect to payments of principal, interest and any other amounts due thereunder.
  23. $987 of the total par amount for this security is at P+ 4.50%.
  24. $497 of the total par amount for this security is at P+ 3.50%.
  25. Security exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act"), and may be deemed to be "restricted securities" under the Securities Act. As of September 30, 2019, the aggregate fair value of these securities is $67,285 or 6.61% of the Company's net assets. The acquisition dates of the restricted securities are as follows:

Investment

Acquisition Date

BCC Jetstream Holdings Aviation (On II), LLC - Equity Interest

6/1/2017

BCC Jetstream Holdings Aviation (Off I), LLC - Equity Interest

6/1/2017

CB Titan Holdings, Inc. - Preferred Equity

11/14/2017

Impala Private Investments, LLC - Equity Interest

11/10/2017

Abracon Group Holding, LLC. - Equity Interest

7/18/2018

Armor Group, LP - Equity Interest

8/28/2018

Grammer Investment Holdings LLC - Warrants

10/1/2018

Grammer Investment Holdings LLC - Equity Interest

10/1/2018

Grammer Investment Holdings LLC - Preferred Equity

10/1/2018

ADT Pizza, LLC - Equity Interest

10/29/2018

PP Ultimate Holdings B, LLC - Equity Interest

12/20/2018

FCG Acquisitions, Inc. - Preferred equity

1/24/2019

WCI-HSG HOLDCO, LLC - Preferred equity

2/22/2019

Toro Private Investments II, L.P. - Equity Interest

3/19/2019

ARL Holdings, LLC. - Equity Interest

5/3/2019

ARL Holdings, LLC. - Equity Interest

5/3/2019

ACC Holdco, LLC. - Equity Interest

6/28/2019

Kellstrom Aerospace Group, Inc - Equity Interest

7/1/2019

East BCC Coinvest II,LLC - Equity Interest

7/23/2019

Gale Aviation (Offshore) Co - Equity Interest

8/2/2019

Ventiv Topco, Inc. - Equity Interest

9/3/2019

(26)

$1,813 of the total par amount for this security is at P+ 4.00%.

(27)

$71 of the total par amount for this security is at P+ 5.75%.

(28)

Assets or a portion thereof are pledged as collateral for the BCSF Complete Financing Solution Holdco LLC. See Note 6

"Debt".

(29)

Assets or a portion thereof are pledged as collateral for the 2019-1 Issuer. See Note 6 "Debt".

(30)

$5,045 of the total par amount for this security is at P+ 4.75%.

(31)

$280 of the total par amount for this security is at P+ 4.75%.

See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

12

11/6/2019

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919060503/a19-17620_110q.htm

Table of Contents

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc.

Consolidated Schedule of Investments

As of December 31, 2018

(In thousands)

Control Type

Industry

Portfolio Company

Investment Type

Spread Above Index (1)

Interest Rate

Maturity Date Principal/Shares (9)

Cost

Market Value % of NAV (4)

Non-

Controlled/Non-

Affiliate

Investments

First Lien Senior

Aerospace &

API Technologies

Secured Loan -

Defense

Corp. (2) (3) (5) (15) (19)

Revolver

-

-

4/22/2024 $

-

(46)

(11)

Forming &

Second Lien

Machining Industries

Senior Secured

Inc. (18) (19) (21)

Loan

L+ 8.25%

10.85%

10/9/2026 $

6,540

6,475

6,475

Forming &

Machining Industries

First Lien Senior

Inc. (12) (18) (21)

Secured Loan

L+ 4.25%

6.85%

10/9/2025 $

14,937

14,863

14,713

Jazz

Second Lien

Senior Secured

Acquisition, Inc. (15)

L+ 6.75%

9.55%

6/20/2022 $

15,000

14,396

14,136

(21)

Loan

Novetta, LLC (12) (15)

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 5.00%

7.53%

10/17/2022 $

3,815

3,750

3,738

Salient CRGT, Inc.

First Lien Senior

L+ 5.75%

8.27%

2/28/2022 $

13,086

13,155

12,890

(12) (15) (19) (21)

Secured Loan

StandardAero

Aviation Holdings,

First Lien Senior

Inc. (12) (15) (21)

Secured Loan

L+ 3.75%

6.27%

7/7/2022 $

19,771

19,870

19,583

TECT Power

Second Lien

Senior Secured

Holdings, LLC (15)

L+ 8.50%

11.02%

12/27/2021 $

14,758

14,538

14,906

(19) (21)

Loan

WP CPP Holdings,

First Lien Senior

LLC. (12) (15) (21)

Secured Loan

L+ 3.75%

6.28%

4/30/2025 $

4,715

4,704

4,562

Second Lien

WP CPP Holdings,

Senior Secured

LLC. (12) (15) (21)

Loan

L+ 7.75%

10.28%

4/30/2026 $

11,724

11,608

11,533

Aerospace &

$

103,313

$

102,525

10.2%

Defense Total

First Lien Senior

CST Buyer

Secured Loan -

Automotive

Company (3) (5) (15) (19)

Revolver

-

-

3/1/2023 $

-

(9)

-

CST Buyer

First Lien Senior

Company (12) (15) (19)

Secured Loan

L+ 5.00%

7.52%

3/1/2023 $

9,310

9,208

9,310

OEConnection LLC

First Lien Senior

L+ 4.00%

6.53%

11/22/2024 $

14,079

14,009

13,762

(12) (15) (21)

Secured Loan

Second Lien

OEConnection LLC

Senior Secured

L+ 8.00%

10.53%

11/24/2025 $

6,313

6,274

6,265

(15) (19) (21)

Loan

Automotive Total

$

29,482

$

29,337

2.9%

Transaction Network

First Lien Senior

Banking

Services, Inc. (15) (21)

Secured Loan

L+ 4.00%

6.71%

8/14/2022 $

13,394

13,260

13,235

Banking Total

$

13,260

$

13,235

1.3%

Beverage,

GOBP

Food &

First Lien Senior

Holdings, Inc. (12) (18)

L+ 3.75%

6.55%

10/22/2025 $

16,632

16,621

16,217

Tobacco

(21)

Secured Loan

Hearthside Food

Solutions, LLC

Corporate Bond

-

8.50%

6/1/2026 $

10,000

9,793

8,000

NPC

First Lien Senior

International, Inc. (15)

L+ 3.50%

6.02%

4/19/2024 $

4,987

5,020

4,676

(21)

Secured Loan

Beverage, Food &

$

31,434

$

28,893

2.9%

Tobacco Total

Dorner

First Lien Senior

Capital

Secured Loan -

Manufacturing Corp.

P+ 4.75%

10.00%

3/15/2022 $

55

37

55

Equipment

(3) (15) (19)

Revolver

Dorner

First Lien Senior

Manufacturing Corp.

L+ 5.75%

8.55%

3/15/2023 $

7,986

7,878

7,986

(12) (15) (19)

Secured Loan

DXP

First Lien Senior

Enterprises, Inc.

L+ 4.75%

7.27%

8/29/2023 $

5,178

5,134

5,158

(6) (12) (15)

Secured Loan

Second Lien

EXC Holdings III

Senior Secured

Corp. (12) (15) (21)

Loan

L+ 7.50%

9.85%

12/1/2025 $

8,240

8,254

7,870

First Lien Senior

Tidel Engineering,

Secured Loan -

L.P. (3) (15) (19)

Revolver

-

-

3/1/2023 $

-

-

-

Second Lien

Velvet Acquisition

Senior Secured

B.V. (6) (18) (19) (21)

Loan

EURIBOR+ 8.00%

8.00%

4/17/2026 €

6,013

7,313

6,949

Wilsonart LLC (12)

First Lien Senior

L+ 3.25%

6.06%

12/19/2023 $

15,393

15,438

14,778

(15) (21)

Secured Loan

Capital Equipment

$

44,054

$

42,796

4.3%

Total

Chemicals,

First Lien Senior

Plastics &

AP Plastics Group,

Secured Loan -

Rubber

LLC (3) (15) (19)

Revolver

-

-

8/1/2021 $

-

-

-

11/6/2019

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919060503/a19-17620_110q.htm

ASP Chromaflo

First Lien Senior

L+ 3.50%

6.02% 11/20/2023 $

505

503

493

Intermediate

Secured Loan

Holdings, Inc. (15) (21)

Construction & Building

Consumer Goods: Durable

Consumer

Goods: Non-

Durable

ASP Chromaflo

Intermediate

Holdings, Inc. (6) (15) (21)

Niacet b.v. (6) (15) (19) (21)

Niacet Corporation (12)

(15) (19)

Plaskolite, Inc. (15) (19) (21)

PRCC Holdings, Inc.

(3) (15) (19)

Bolt Infrastructure Merger Sub, Inc. (12) (15)

Chase Industries, Inc.

(3) (15) (21)

Chase Industries, Inc.

(12) (15) (21)

Crown Subsea (12) (18) (21)

  1. Ultimate Holdings
    B, LLC (14) (19) (25)

Profile Products LLC

(2) (3) (5) (15) (19)

Regan Development Holdings Limited (6) (17)

(19)

Regan Development Holdings Limited (6) (17)

(19)

Regan Development Holdings Limited (6) (17)

(19)

Home Franchise Concepts, Inc. (2) (3) (5) (15)

(19)

New Milani Group LLC

(12) (15) (19) (21)

Stanton Carpet Corp.

(3) (15) (19)

FineLine Technologies, Inc. (3) (15)

(19)

FineLine Technologies,

Inc. (12) (15) (19) (21)

Kronos Acquisition Holdings Inc.

Kronos Acquisition Holdings Inc. (12) (15) (21)

MND Holdings III Corp

(15) (19) (21)

Solaray, LLC (3) (15) (19)

(23)

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 3.50%

6.02%

11/20/2023

$

656

654

642

First Lien Senior

EURIBOR+

Secured Loan

4.50%

5.50%

2/1/2024

3,777

4,044

4,304

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 4.50%

7.02%

2/1/2024

$

2,173

2,156

2,162

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 4.25%

6.69%

12/15/2025

$

12,030

11,790

11,910

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan -

Revolver

-

-

2/1/2021

$

-

-

-

Chemicals, Plastics &

$

19,147

$

19,511

1.9%

Rubber Total

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 3.50%

6.02%

6/21/2024

$

2,670

2,662

2,617

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan - Delayed

Draw Term Loan

L+ 4.00%

6.82%

5/12/2025

$

199

182

169

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 4.00%

6.61%

5/11/2025

$

11,921

11,863

11,826

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 6.00%

8.35%

11/2/2025

$

13,400

13,201

12,931

Equity Interest

-

-

-

$

1

1,352

1,352

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan -

Revolver

-

-

12/20/2024

$

-

(76)

(77)

First Lien Senior

EURIBOR+

Secured Loan

7.00%

7.50%

4/18/2022

2,557

2,785

2,928

First Lien Senior

EURIBOR+

Secured Loan

7.00%

7.50%

4/18/2022

829

941

949

First Lien Senior

EURIBOR+

Secured Loan

7.00%

7.50%

4/18/2022

7,760

8,330

8,887

Construction &

$

41,240

$

41,582

4.2%

Building Total

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan -

Revolver

-

-

7/9/2024

$

-

(16)

(25)

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 4.25%

6.77%

6/6/2024

$

17,273

17,114

17,273

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan -

Revolver

-

-

11/21/2022

$

-

-

-

Consumer Goods:

$

17,098

$

17,248

1.7%

Durable Total

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan -

Revolver

L+ 4.25%

6.79%

11/2/2021

$

459

425

445

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 4.25%

7.06%

11/2/2022

$

31,703

31,466

31,545

Corporate Bond

-

9.00%

8/15/2023

$

10,000

9,356

7,700

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 4.00%

6.52%

5/15/2023

$

13,181

13,142

12,522

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 3.50%

6.30%

6/19/2024

$

13,767

13,815

13,560

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan -

Revolver

L+ 4.50%

7.69%

9/9/2022

$

5,667

5,605

5,667

Consumer Goods: Non-

$

73,809

$

71,439

7.1%

Durable Total

Containers,

Packaging &

Glass

Energy:

Electricity

Energy: Oil & Gas

BWAY Holding

Company

Corporate Bond

-

7.25%

4/15/2025

$

10,000

9,755

9,012

BWAY Holding

First Lien Senior

Company (12) (18) (21)

Secured Loan

L+ 3.25%

5.66%

4/3/2024

$

12,812

12,836

12,100

Technimark LLC (12) (18)

First Lien Senior

Secured Loan

L+ 3.75%

6.27%

8/8/2025

$

2,826

2,823

2,784

Terminator Bidco AS

First Lien Senior

L+ 5.00%

7.80%

5/22/2022

$

15,100

14,798

14,798

(6) (18) (19) (21)

Secured Loan

Containers,

Packaging & Glass

$

40,212

$

38,694

3.9%

Total

Infinite Electronics

First Lien Senior

International Inc. (12) (18)

L+ 4.00%

6.52%

7/2/2025

$

19,953

19,938

19,853

(19) (21)

Secured Loan

Infinite Electronics

Second Lien Senior

International Inc. (18) (19)

L+ 8.00%

10.52%

7/2/2026

$

2,480

2,430

2,430

(21)

Secured Loan

Energy: Electricity

$

22,368

$

22,283

2.2%

Total

First Lien Senior

Amspec Services, Inc.

Secured Loan -

P+ 3.75%

9.25%

7/2/2024

$

931

866

931

(3) (15) (19)

Revolver

Blackbrush Oil & Gas,

First Lien Senior

L.P. (12) (15) (21)

Secured Loan

L+ 8.00%

10.89%

2/9/2024

$

31,200

30,675

30,264

Energy: Oil & Gas Total

$

31,541

$

31,195

3.1%