Bain Capital Specialty Finance : Form 8-K (10/03/2019) PDF

Bain Capital Specialty Finance : Form 8-K (10/03/2019)

10/03/2019 | 04:42pm EDT

10/3/2019

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919052983/a19-19310_18k.htm

8-K 1 a19-19310_18k.htm8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): October 3, 2019

BAIN CAPITAL SPECIALTY FINANCE, INC.

(Exact name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)

DELAWARE

814-01175

81-2878769

(State or Other Jurisdiction

(Commission

(IRS Employer

of Incorporation)

File Number)

Identification No.)

200 CLARENDON STREET, 37TH FLOOR, BOSTON, MA

02116

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

(Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (617) 516-2000

N/A

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

  • Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
  • Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company x

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. x

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock, $.001 par value

BCSF

New York Stock Exchange

10/3/2019

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919052983/a19-19310_18k.htm

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On October 3, 2019, Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. issued a press release announcing that it will (i) release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 after the close of the financial market and (ii) host a call on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

The information in Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1 furnished herewith, is being furnished and shall not be deemed "filed" for any purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of such Section. The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

  1. Exhibits.

99.1 Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Financial Results Press Release, dated October 3, 20192

10/3/2019

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1655050/000110465919052983/a19-19310_18k.htm

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

BAIN CAPITAL SPECIALTY FINANCE, INC.

Date: October 3, 2019

By: /s/ Michael Treisman

Name:

Michael Treisman

Title:

Secretary

3

Disclaimer

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 20:41:02 UTC
