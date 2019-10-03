Bain Capital Specialty Finance : Form 8-K (10/03/2019) PDF

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): October 3, 2019
BAIN CAPITAL SPECIALTY FINANCE, INC.
(Exact name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)
DELAWARE
814-01175
81-2878769
(State or Other Jurisdiction
(Commission
(IRS Employer
of Incorporation)
File Number)
Identification No.)
200 CLARENDON STREET, 37TH FLOOR, BOSTON, MA
02116
(Address of Principal Executive Offices)
(Zip Code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (617)516-2000
N/A
(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)
Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
On October 3, 2019, Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. issued a press release announcing that it will (i) release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 after the close of the financial market and (ii) host a call on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.
The information in Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1 furnished herewith, is being furnished and shall not be deemed "filed" for any purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of such Section. The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
Exhibits.
99.1Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Financial Results Press Release, dated October 3, 20192
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
