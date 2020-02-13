Bain Capital Specialty Finance : Schedule 13G (02/13/2020) PDF

Item 4. Ownership

Information with respect to the Reporting Person's ownership of the Common Stock as of December 31, 2019, is incorporated by reference to items (5) - (9) and (11) of the cover page for the Reporting Person.

The amount beneficially owned by the Reporting Person is determined based on 51,649,812.27 shares of Common Stock outstanding as of November 6, 2019, as the Issuer reported in its Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 6, 2019.

Item 5. Ownership of Five Percent or Less of a Class

If this statement is being filed to report the fact that as of the date hereof the reporting person has ceased to be the beneficial owner of more than five percent of the class of securities, check the following [ ].

Item 6. Ownership of More Than Five Percent on Behalf of Another Person

Not Applicable.

Item 7. Identification and Classification of the Subsidiary which Acquired the Security Being Reported on by the Parent Holding Company or Control Person

Not Applicable.

Item 8. Identification and Classification of Members of the Group

Not Applicable.

Item 9. Notice of Dissolution of Group

Not Applicable.

Item 10. Certification

By signing below I certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the securities referred to above were acquired and are held in the ordinary course of business and were not acquired and are not held for the purpose of or with the effect of changing or influencing the control of the issuer of the securities and were not acquired and are not held in connection with or as a participant in any transaction having that purpose or effect.