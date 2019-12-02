Log in
BAIOO Family Interactive : POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 2 DECEMBER 2019

12/02/2019 | 04:17am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2100)

POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 2 DECEMBER 2019

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") of BAIOO Family Interactive Limited (the "Company") incorporating, amongst others, the notice (the "Notice") of the extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the "EGM") dated 12 November 2019. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

At the EGM held on 2 December 2019, the proposed ordinary resolution (the "Resolution") as set out in the Notice was voted by poll. The poll results in respect of the Resolution was as follows:

Ordinary Resolution

Number of Votes (%)

For

Against

1.

To approve the declaration and payment of the Special

1,506,864,335

0

Dividend.

(100%)

(0%)

Notes:

  1. As more than 50% of votes were cast in favour of the Resolution, the Resolution was duly passed as ordinary resolution at the EGM.
  2. As at the date of the EGM, the total number of issued shares of the Company was 2,774,094,000 Shares.
  3. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, no Shareholder was required to abstain from voting on the Resolution in accordance with the Listing Rules. As such, the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the Resolution at the EGM was 2,774,094,000 (representing 100% of the total issued Shares). None of the Shareholders was entitled to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the Resolution according to Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. None of the Shareholders have stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on the Resolution.

  1. The Company's Hong Kong share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, acted as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the EGM.

By Order of the Board

BAIOO Family Interactive Limited

DAI Jian

Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 2 December 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. DAI Jian, Mr. WU Lili, Mr. LI Chong and Mr. WANG Xiaodong; the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Ms. LIU Qianli, Dr. WANG Qing and Mr. MA Xiaofeng.

Disclaimer

Baioo Family Interactive Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 09:16:09 UTC
