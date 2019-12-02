BAIOO Family Interactive : POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 2 DECEMBER 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2100)

POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 2 DECEMBER 2019

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") of BAIOO Family Interactive Limited (the "Company") incorporating, amongst others, the notice (the "Notice") of the extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the "EGM") dated 12 November 2019. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

At the EGM held on 2 December 2019, the proposed ordinary resolution (the "Resolution") as set out in the Notice was voted by poll. The poll results in respect of the Resolution was as follows:

Ordinary Resolution Number of Votes (%) For Against 1. To approve the declaration and payment of the Special 1,506,864,335 0 Dividend. (100%) (0%)

Notes: