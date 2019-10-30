Log in
BAIOO Family Interactive : PROPOSED DECLARATION AND PAYMENT OF SPECIAL DIVIDEND AND CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

10/30/2019 | 06:27am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2100)

PROPOSED DECLARATION AND PAYMENT OF

SPECIAL DIVIDEND AND

CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

Reference is made to the announcement of BAIOO Family Interactive Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries and its controlled entities in the PRC, the "Group") dated 18 October 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to the notice of a meeting of the Board for the purposes of considering the recommendation for declaration and payment of the Special Dividend. Unless the context requires otherwise, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

As a reward to the Shareholders for their continuous support, the Board is pleased to announce that, at the Board meeting held on Wednesday, 30 October 2019, having considered the business, financial and cash flow position of the Group, the Board has resolved to recommend the declaration and payment of a special dividend of HK$0.025 per ordinary share of the Company.

Subject to the passing of an ordinary resolution by the Shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting approving the declaration and payment of the Special Dividend to be held on Monday, 2 December 2019 (the "EGM"), the Special Dividend will be paid on Tuesday, 24 December 2019 to the Shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on Friday, 6 December 2019.

CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

The EGM is scheduled to be held on Monday, 2 December 2019. The notice of EGM will be published and dispatched to the Shareholders in the manner as required by the Listing Rules in due course. For ascertaining the Shareholders' entitlement to attend and vote at the EGM, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, 27 November 2019 to Monday, 2 December 2019 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfers of shares will be registered. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the EGM, unregistered holders of Shares shall ensure that all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, not later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 26 November 2019.

For determining the Shareholders' entitlement to receive the Special Dividend, the register of members of the Company will be closed on Friday, 6 December 2019 and no transfer of shares of the Company will be registered on that day. In order to be eligible to receive the Special Dividend, all transfer of shares of the Company accompanied by the relevant share certificates and transfer forms must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, 5 December 2019.

By order of the Board

BAIOO Family Interactive Limited

DAI Jian

Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 30 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. DAI Jian, Mr. WU Lili, Mr. LI Chong and Mr. WANG Xiaodong; the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Ms. LIU Qianli, Dr. WANG Qing and Mr. MA Xiaofeng.

Disclaimer

Baioo Family Interactive Ltd. published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 10:26:06 UTC
