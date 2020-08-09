BAIOO Family Interactive : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSAL OF 31.2% OF THE EQUITY INTERESTS IN THE TARGET COMPANY BY GUANGZHOU BAITIAN

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

動

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liabilities)

(Stock code: 2100)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO

THE DISPOSAL OF 31.2% OF THE EQUITY INTERESTS IN THE TARGET COMPANY BY GUANGZHOU BAITIAN

This announcement is made by the Company on a voluntary basis.

The Company is pleased to announce that on 9 August 2020, the Vendors (including Guangzhou

Baitian, an indirectly held subsidiary of the Group by virtue of the Contractual Arrangement) and Linzhi Lichuang Information Technology Co., Ltd.* (林芝利創信息技術有限公司) (the

"Purchaser") entered into the Sale and Purchase Agreement in relation to the disposal of their equity interests in the Target Company. Pursuant to the Sale and Purchase Agreement, among others, Guangzhou Baitian has conditionally agreed to sell and the Purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire approximately 31.2% of the equity interest of the Target Company at a consideration of RMB124,800,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$136,032,000). The Group is expected to record a gain (after tax) of approximately RMB60,937,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$66,421,330) as a result of the Disposal.

Guangzhou Baiman Culture Communications Company Limited, being the Target Company, is principally engaged in the provision of animation creation and production services for anime comics and videos.

Completion of the Sale and Purchase Agreement is conditional upon the fulfilment (or as appropriate waiver) of the certain conditions. If the conditions precedent have not been satisfied (or as the case may be, waived) on or before 45 business days from the date of the Sale and Purchase Agreement (the "Long Stop Date"), the Purchaser shall have the option to (i) further extend the Long Stop Date; or (ii) cease and determine the Sale and Purchase Agreement by written notice, and the Purchaser shall not have any obligations and liabilities hereunder.

INFORMATION ON THE PURCHASER

The Purchaser is a company established under the laws of the PRC with limited liability. It is principally engaged in computer software and hardware technology development and

sales, economic and management consulting and domestic trade and investment in industrial establishments.