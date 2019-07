By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

Bajaj Auto Ltd. (532977.BY) reported a 2.9% decline in its first quarter net profit, as commercial-vehicle sales fell.

Net profit for the April-June quarter was 10.12 billion Indian rupees ($146.3 million), compared with INR10.42 billion in the same period a year ago, the Indian auto maker said Friday. It missed a FactSet consensus estimate of INR10.78 billion.

Revenue rose 3.9% to INR77.56 billion, the company said.

