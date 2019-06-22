Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Bajaj Auto    BAJAJ-AUTO   INE917I01010

BAJAJ AUTO

(BAJAJ-AUTO)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA - 06/21
2875.55 INR   -0.75%
08:49aIndia asks scooter, bike makers to draw up plan for EVs - sources
RE
06/13BAJAJ AUTO : Uber enlists 'Qute' to take on India's choked, polluted roads
RE
05/14BAJAJ AUTO LTD : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

India asks scooter, bike makers to draw up plan for EVs - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/22/2019 | 08:49am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A boy prepares to recharge his electric scooter outside his home in Ahmedabad

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's federal think-tank has asked scooter and motorbike manufacturers to draw up a plan to switch to electric vehicles, days after they publicly opposed the government's proposals saying they would disrupt the sector, two sources told Reuters.

Niti Aayog officials met with executives from companies including Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp and TVS late on Friday, giving them two weeks to come up with the plan, according to one of the executives.

The think-tank, which is chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and plays a key role in policymaking, had recommended that only electric models of scooters and motorbikes with engine capacity of more than 150cc must be sold from 2025, sources have told Reuters.

Automakers opposed the proposal and warned that a sudden transition, at a time when auto sales have slumped to a two-decade low, would cause market disruption and job losses.

India is one of the world’s largest two wheeler markets with sales of more than 20 million scooters and motorbikes last year.

During Friday's meeting government officials argued that switching to EVs is of national importance so India does not miss out on the global drive towards environmentally cleaner vehicles, one of sources said.

But industry executives responded that a premature switch with no established supply chain, charging infrastructure or skilled labour in India, could result in India losing its leadership position in scooters and motorbikes, the second source said.

“There were clearly drawn out positions,” said the source, adding there were "strong opinions" at the meeting.

Bajaj, Hero and Niti Aayog did not respond to a request for comment, while TVS declined to comment.

ELECTRIFICATION

Niti Aayog is working with several other ministries on the recommendations, which are part of an electrification effort to help India reduce its fuel import bill and curb pollution.

The proposal also includes incentives for local production of batteries, an increase ownership cost of gasoline cars and forming a policy to scrap old vehicles, according to records of government meetings seen by Reuters.

The panel has also suggested measures such as directing taxi aggregators like Uber and Ola to convert 40% of their fleets to electric by April 2026, Reuters has reported.

Executives from EV start-up Ather Energy, ride-sharing firm Ola and officials from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), an industry trade body, also attended the meeting, the sources said.

The proposals are India's second attempt for a switch to EVs. In 2017 it proposed an ambitious plan mainly for electric cars but rowed back after facing resistance from car makers.

The current push could disrupt the market order for two-wheelers and open up avenues for local start-ups, analysts say.

Scooter and bike start-ups like Ather, 22Motors and Okinawa are already making in-roads in India.

“It is extremely critical that we make the transition to electric quickly lest we get wiped out by another global wave,” Tarun Mehta, CEO and co-founder at Ather said.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah, additional reporting by Aftab Ahmed, editing by Alasdair Pal and Clelia Oziel)

By Aditi Shah
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAJAJ AUTO -0.75% 2875.55 End-of-day quote.5.71%
HERO MOTOCORP LTD -2.24% 2606 End-of-day quote.-16.05%
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED -1.45% 452.25 End-of-day quote.-20.83%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC 0.32% 44 Delayed Quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAJAJ AUTO
08:49aIndia asks scooter, bike makers to draw up plan for EVs - sources
RE
06/19MSL becomes subsidiary of Bajaj Holdings and Investment
AQ
06/13BAJAJ AUTO : Uber enlists 'Qute' to take on India's choked, polluted roads
RE
06/03KTM INDUSTRIES : and Bajaj agree on new electric vehicle alliance
AQ
05/14BAJAJ AUTO LTD : annual earnings release
02/14LUMAX AUTO TECHNOLOGIES : Aurangabad plant starts production
AQ
01/30BAJAJ AUTO : profit jumps 16% to Rs 1,102 crore
AQ
01/14India's electric vehicle goals being realised on two wheels, not four
RE
2018BAJAJ AUTO : identifies Sri Lankan as key market and introduces Qute
AQ
2018India's Royal Enfield targets tripling of U.S. sales this year
RE
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 333 B
EBIT 2020 54 105 M
Net income 2020 48 328 M
Finance 2020 171 B
Yield 2020 2,37%
P/E ratio 2020 17,16
P/E ratio 2021 15,81
EV / Sales 2020 1,99x
EV / Sales 2021 1,62x
Capitalization 832 B
Chart BAJAJ AUTO
Duration : Period :
Bajaj Auto Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAJAJ AUTO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 2 907  INR
Spread / Average Target 1,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rajivnayan R. Bajaj Managing Director & Executive Director
Rahul Kumar Bajaj Executive Chairman
Kevin P. D'Sa CFO & President-Finance Division
Abraham Joseph Chief Technology Officer
Madhur Bajaj Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAJAJ AUTO5.71%12 690
HERO MOTOCORP LTD-16.05%8 198
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.-8.49%5 920
HARLEY-DAVIDSON7.39%5 331
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED-20.83%3 432
LONCIN MOTOR CO LTD4.16%1 198
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About