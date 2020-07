By Kosaku Narioka



Bajaj Finance Ltd. said it might consider additional provisioning for the Covid-19 pandemic in its first quarter ended June 30.

The Indian non-bank financial company also said late Monday that its assets under management rose 7.1% to 1.380 trillion rupees ($18.50 billion) at the end of June, from INR1.289 trillion a year earlier.

