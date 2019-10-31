Baker Hughes : Declares Quarterly Dividend

Log in
10/31/2019 | 01:11pm EDT

Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) announced today that the Baker Hughes Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $.18 per share of Class A common stock payable on November 22, 2019 to holders of record on November 11, 2019.

About Baker Hughes:

Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and with operations in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 23 941 M
EBIT 2019 1 591 M
Net income 2019 423 M
Debt 2019 4 115 M
Yield 2019 3,31%
P/E ratio 2019 22,0x
P/E ratio 2020 16,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,76x
EV / Sales2020 0,67x
Capitalization 14 050 M
Chart BAKER HUGHES
Duration : Period :
Baker Hughes Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAKER HUGHES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 28,71  $
Last Close Price 21,62  $
Spread / Highest target 57,3%
Spread / Average Target 32,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Uwem Ukpong Chief Global Operations & Integration Officer
Brian Worrell Chief Financial Officer
Derek Mathieson Chief Marketing & Technology Officer
Jennifer Hartsock Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAKER HUGHES0.56%14 034
SCHLUMBERGER NV-8.26%45 823
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-23.33%17 065
TECHNIPFMC0.77%8 821
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-11.83%8 744
DIALOG GROUP BERHAD--.--%4 667
