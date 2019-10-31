Baker Hughes : Declares Quarterly Dividend

Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) announced today that the Baker Hughes Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $.18 per share of Class A common stock payable on November 22, 2019 to holders of record on November 11, 2019.

