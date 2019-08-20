Baker Hughes : Gets Contract as Venture Global LNG Proceeds With Louisiana Project

By Josh Beckerman

Venture Global LNG Inc. has made a final investment decision to proceed with its Calcasieu Pass liquefied natural gas project in Cameron Parish, La., and awarded a contract to Baker Hughes a GE Company (BHGE) to provide a liquefaction train system and a power island system.

Baker Hughes said Tuesday that equipment deliveries are expected to begin in the second half of 2020.

On Monday, Venture Global LNG said it completed project financing, including a $1.3 billion equity investment from Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com