Baker Hughes : Gets Contract as Venture Global LNG Proceeds With Louisiana Project -- Update

By Josh Beckerman

Venture Global LNG Inc. has made a final investment decision to proceed with its Calcasieu Pass liquefied natural gas export project in Cameron Parish, La., and awarded a contract to Baker Hughes a GE Company (BHGE) to provide a liquefaction train system and a power island system.

Baker Hughes said Tuesday that equipment deliveries are expected to begin in the second half of 2020.

The project is expected to reach its commercial operations date in 2022.

On Monday, Venture Global LNG said it completed project financing, including a $1.3 billion equity investment from Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners.

I Squared Capital said in July that it invested $460 million in Venture Global LNG.

Sempra LNG said Monday that Cameron LNG's Train 1 started commercial operations and a construction and engineering joint venture reported the first liquid from Freeport LNG's Train 1.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com