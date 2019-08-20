Log in
BAKER HUGHES

(BHGE)
  Report  
Baker Hughes : Gets Contract as Venture Global LNG Proceeds With Louisiana Project -- Update

0
08/20/2019 | 02:33pm EDT

By Josh Beckerman

Venture Global LNG Inc. has made a final investment decision to proceed with its Calcasieu Pass liquefied natural gas export project in Cameron Parish, La., and awarded a contract to Baker Hughes a GE Company (BHGE) to provide a liquefaction train system and a power island system.

Baker Hughes said Tuesday that equipment deliveries are expected to begin in the second half of 2020.

The project is expected to reach its commercial operations date in 2022.

On Monday, Venture Global LNG said it completed project financing, including a $1.3 billion equity investment from Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners.

I Squared Capital said in July that it invested $460 million in Venture Global LNG.

Sempra LNG said Monday that Cameron LNG's Train 1 started commercial operations and a construction and engineering joint venture reported the first liquid from Freeport LNG's Train 1.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES -1.66% 21.065 Delayed Quote.-0.37%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 24 332 M
EBIT 2019 1 614 M
Net income 2019 421 M
Debt 2019 3 544 M
Yield 2019 3,36%
P/E ratio 2019 24,4x
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,60x
EV / Sales2020 0,53x
Capitalization 11 061 M
Chart BAKER HUGHES
Duration : Period :
Baker Hughes Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAKER HUGHES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 30,00  $
Last Close Price 21,42  $
Spread / Highest target 68,1%
Spread / Average Target 40,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Uwem Ukpong Chief Global Operations Officer
Brian Worrell Chief Financial Officer
Derek Mathieson Chief Marketing & Technology Officer
Jennifer Hartsock Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAKER HUGHES-0.37%11 061
SCHLUMBERGER NV-5.49%47 160
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-27.28%16 932
TECHNIPFMC24.16%10 854
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO-24.86%7 452
DIALOG GROUP BERHAD--.--%4 701
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
