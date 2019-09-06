Log in
BAKER HUGHES

BAKER HUGHES

(BHGE)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/06 02:03:25 pm
23.415 USD   -0.45%
Baker Hughes : U.S. Oil-Rig Count Fell by Four in Latest Week

09/06/2019 | 01:32pm EDT

By Allison Prang

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by four in the past week to 738, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes, a GE Company.

The U.S. oil-rig count typically is viewed as a proxy for activity in the sector. After peaking at 1,609 in October 2014, low oil prices put downward pressure on production and the rig count fell sharply. The oil-rig count generally has been rising since the summer of 2016.

The nation's gas-rig count fell by two to 160, according to Baker Hughes.

The U.S. offshore-rig count is the same as last week at 28, which is nine more than a year ago.

The price of West Texas Intermediate crude was 0.6% higher at $56.66 a barrel in afternoon trading Friday.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES -0.51% 23.4 Delayed Quote.5.16%
WTI 0.62% 56.57 Delayed Quote.20.37%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 24 336 M
EBIT 2019 1 611 M
Net income 2019 419 M
Debt 2019 3 540 M
Yield 2019 3,06%
P/E ratio 2019 27,6x
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,64x
EV / Sales2020 0,58x
Capitalization 12 145 M
Chart BAKER HUGHES
Duration : Period :
Baker Hughes Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAKER HUGHES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 29,46  $
Last Close Price 23,52  $
Spread / Highest target 53,1%
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Uwem Ukpong Chief Global Operations Officer
Brian Worrell Chief Financial Officer
Derek Mathieson Chief Marketing & Technology Officer
Jennifer Hartsock Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAKER HUGHES5.16%12 145
SCHLUMBERGER NV-5.60%47 105
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-29.42%16 643
TECHNIPFMC31.46%11 493
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO-14.40%8 490
SAIPEM35.19%4 859
