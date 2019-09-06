Baker Hughes : U.S. Oil-Rig Count Fell by Four in Latest Week

By Allison Prang



The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by four in the past week to 738, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes, a GE Company.

The U.S. oil-rig count typically is viewed as a proxy for activity in the sector. After peaking at 1,609 in October 2014, low oil prices put downward pressure on production and the rig count fell sharply. The oil-rig count generally has been rising since the summer of 2016.

The nation's gas-rig count fell by two to 160, according to Baker Hughes.

The U.S. offshore-rig count is the same as last week at 28, which is nine more than a year ago.

The price of West Texas Intermediate crude was 0.6% higher at $56.66 a barrel in afternoon trading Friday.

