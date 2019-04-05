Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Baker Hughes    BHGE

BAKER HUGHES

(BHGE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Baker Hughes : U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises for 1st Time in 7 Weeks, Up 15 to 831

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 01:28pm EDT

By Patrick Thomas

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by 15 in the past week to 831, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes, a GE Company.

The U.S. oil-rig count is typically viewed as a proxy for activity in the sector. After peaking at 1,609 in October 2014, low oil prices put downward pressure on production and the rig count fell sharply. The oil-rig count has generally been rising since the summer of 2016.

The nation's gas-rig count increased by four to 194 in the past week, according to Baker Hughes.

The U.S. offshore-rig count is down one rig from last week at 22, which is 10 more than a year ago.

Oil prices were 0.89% higher at $62.65 a barrel in afternoon trading Friday.

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAKER HUGHES
01:28pBAKER HUGHES : U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises for 1st Time in 7 Weeks, Up 15 to 831
DJ
11:10aBAKER HUGHES, A GE COMPANY : Announces Date for First Quarter 2019 Earnings Rele..
BU
06:02aBAKER HUGHES : a GE company Announces March 2019 Rig Counts
BU
03/29PATRICK THOMAS : U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls for Sixth Straight Week
DJ
03/28BAKER HUGHES : GE Inspection Technologies Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Lead..
AQ
03/27BAKER HUGHES : BHGE contributes to Mozambique Cyclone Relief Efforts with $50,00..
AQ
03/27BAKER HUGHES : BHGE contributes to Mozambique Cyclone Relief Efforts with $50,00..
AQ
03/22BAKER HUGHES A GE : U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls to Lowest in 11 Months
DJ
03/20Oil majors rush to dominate U.S. shale as independents scale back
RE
03/15BAKER HUGHES A GE : U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls for Fourth Straight Week
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 23 938 M
EBIT 2019 1 656 M
Net income 2019 475 M
Debt 2019 3 290 M
Yield 2019 2,70%
P/E ratio 2019 25,96
P/E ratio 2020 15,86
EV / Sales 2019 1,30x
EV / Sales 2020 1,18x
Capitalization 27 746 M
Chart BAKER HUGHES
Duration : Period :
Baker Hughes Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAKER HUGHES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 32,2 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Uwem Ukpong Chief Global Operations Officer
Brian Worrell Chief Financial Officer
Derek Mathieson Chief Marketing & Technology Officer
Jennifer Hartsock Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAKER HUGHES23.12%27 974
SCHLUMBERGER NV22.23%61 662
HALLIBURTON COMPANY14.45%26 124
TECHNIPFMC23.44%10 957
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO6.54%10 445
ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORP24.51%7 134
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About