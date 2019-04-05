Log in
Baker Hughes : a GE company Announces March 2019 Rig Counts

04/05/2019 | 06:02am EDT

Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) announced today that the Baker Hughes international rig count for March 2019 was 1,039, up 12 from the 1,027 counted in February 2019, and up 67 from the 972 counted in March 2018. The international offshore rig count for March 2019 was 247, down 3 from the 250 counted in February 2019, and up 62 from the 185 counted in February 2018.

The average U.S. rig count for March 2019 was 1,023, down 26 from the 1,049 counted in February 2019, and up 34 from the 989 counted in March 2018. The average Canadian rig count for March 2019 was 151, down 79 from the 230 counted in February 2019, and down 67 from the 218 counted in March 2018.

The worldwide rig count for March 2019 was 2,213, down 93 from the 2,306 counted in February 2019, and up 34 from the 2,179 counted in March 2018.

March 2019 Rig Counts

   
      March 2019           February 2019       March 2018
        Land   Offshore   Total      

Month
Variance

    Land   Offshore   Total       Land   Offshore   Total  
           
Latin America 160 28 188 6 156 26 182 167 26 193
Europe 58 37 95 1 58 36 94 56 33 89
Africa 102 25 127 14 88 25 113 78 11 89
Middle East 340 55 395 -3 340 58 398 353 44 397
Asia Pacific 132   102   234 -6 135   105   240 133   71   204

International

792 247 1,039 12 777 250 1,027 787 185 972
 
United States 1,001 22 1,023 -26 1,029 20 1,049 976 13 989
Canada 150   1   151 -79 228   2   230 215   3   218
North America 1,151 23 1,174 -105 1,257 22 1,279 1,191 16 1,207
                               
Worldwide 1,943   270   2,213 -93 2,034   272   2,306 1,978   201   2,179
                                                         

About the Baker Hughes Rig Counts

The Baker Hughes rig counts are counts of the number of drilling rigs actively exploring for or developing oil or natural gas in the U.S., Canada and international markets. The company has issued the rig counts as a service to the petroleum industry since 1944, when Hughes Tool Company began weekly counts of the U.S. and Canadian drilling activity. The monthly international rig count was initiated in 1975.

The North American rig count is scheduled to be released at noon Central Time on the last working day of each week. The international rig count is scheduled to be released on the fifth working day of the month at 5:00 a.m. Central Time. Additional detailed information on the Baker Hughes rig counts is available from our website.

About Baker Hughes, a GE company

Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE: BHGE) is the world’s first and only fullstream provider of integrated oilfield products, services and digital solutions. We deploy minds and machines to enhance customer productivity, safety and environmental stewardship, while minimizing costs and risks at every step of the energy value chain. With operations in over 120 countries, we infuse over a century of experience with the spirit of a startup – inventing smarter ways to bring energy to the world.


© Business Wire 2019
