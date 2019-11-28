Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Baker Hughes    BKR

BAKER HUGHES

(BKR)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 11/27 04:01:11 pm
22.55 USD   -0.27%
11/27Energy Up As Futures Weakness Offset By Trade Hopes -- Energy Roundup
DJ
11/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Oil drops after U.S. inventory build, new output record

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 12:37am EST
FILE PHOTO: Oil pump jacks work at sunset near Midland, Texas

Oil prices fell on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session after official data showed U.S. crude and gasoline stocks rose against expectations as production hit a record.

Brent crude futures were down 18 cents, or 0.3%, at $63.88 a barrel by 0517 GMT, having dropped 0.3% on Wednesday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 24 cents, or 0.4%, to $57.87, after falling 0.5% in the previous session.

Crude stockpiles in the United States swelled 1.6 million barrels last week as production hit a record high of 12.9 million barrels per day (bpd) and refinery runs slowed, the Energy Information Administration said. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a drop of 418,000 barrels.

More bearish was a 5.1 million-barrel rise in gasoline stocks, compared with forecasts for a 1.2 million-barrel gain.

"Stubbornly high U.S. crude inventories have seen oil prices ease in Asia today," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA. But "dips ... are likely to be limited for now, as the U.S. holiday mutes activity," he added.

Oil prices had risen this week on expectations that China and the United States, the world's two biggest crude users, would soon sign a preliminary agreement, putting an end to their 16-month trade dispute.

Forces based in eastern Libya said on Wednesday they had driven rival factions from the 70,000-bpd El Feel oilfield after attacking the area with air strikes, leading to production being halted and raising some worries about supply.

In the United States, energy services company Baker Hughes reported that U.S. oil drillers reduced the number of drilling rigs for a record 12 months in a row.

Drillers cut three oil rigs in the week to Nov. 27, bringing the count down to 668, lowest since April 2017, Baker Hughes said in its report released a day early due to the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

(Graphic: U.S. petroleum inventories png, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/US-PETROLEUM-INVENTORIES/0H001QXMB9NY/eikon.png)

By Aaron Sheldrick

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAKER HUGHES
11/27Energy Up As Futures Weakness Offset By Trade Hopes -- Energy Roundup
DJ
11/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11/22NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11/19BAKER HUGHES : C3.ai, and Microsoft Announce Alliance to Accelerate Digital Tran..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 23 973 M
EBIT 2019 1 601 M
Net income 2019 409 M
Debt 2019 3 846 M
Yield 2019 3,16%
P/E ratio 2019 33,6x
P/E ratio 2020 19,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,77x
EV / Sales2020 0,69x
Capitalization 14 655 M
Chart BAKER HUGHES
Duration : Period :
Baker Hughes Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAKER HUGHES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 28,70  $
Last Close Price 22,55  $
Spread / Highest target 50,8%
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Uwem Ukpong Chief Global Operations & Integration Officer
Brian Worrell Chief Financial Officer
Derek Mathieson Chief Marketing & Technology Officer
Jennifer Hartsock Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAKER HUGHES5.16%14 655
SCHLUMBERGER NV0.86%50 378
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-19.71%18 285
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-12.88%8 639
TECHNIPFMC-1.69%8 606
SAIPEM S.P.A.30.17%4 665
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group