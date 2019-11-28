Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Baker Hughes    BKR

BAKER HUGHES

(BKR)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 11/27 04:01:11 pm
22.55 USD   -0.27%
11/27Energy Up As Futures Weakness Offset By Trade Hopes -- Energy Roundup
DJ
11/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Oil ends mixed, pressured by U.S. tensions with China over rights bill

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 04:14pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Oil pump jacks work at sunset near Midland, Texas

Oil prices ended mixed on Thursday, with U.S. prices rebounding modestly from concerns that arose from U.S. President Donald Trump signing into law a bill backing protesters in Hong Kong, fuelling tensions with China.

Brent crude lost 14 cents, or 0.2%, at $63.92 a barrel, paring earlier losses.

West Texas Intermediate crude reversed losses to close up 13 cents, or 0.2%, at $58.24, with many U.S. traders away for the Thanksgiving holiday.

China warned the United States that it would take "firm countermeasures" in response to U.S. legislation backing anti-government protesters in Hong Kong.

Investors are concerned that the move might delay further a preliminary agreement between the United States and China to put an end to their trade war that has slowed global economic growth, and consequently consumption of oil.

"The approval of the Hong Kong legislation backing protesters is likely to put the trade agreement into question as China has reiterated its threat of retaliation," said Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM.

"If investors suspect that the trade agreement is under real danger, expect to see a sharp sell-off in December. For now, investors are taking a wait-and-see approach."

On Wednesday, government data showed U.S. crude inventories swelled by 1.6 million barrels last week as production rose to a record 12.9 million barrels per day (bpd) and refinery runs slowed. [EIA/S]

The earlier sell-off was overdone, said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

"The overall economic feelings (in the U.S.) are pretty good and that should see improved demand going forward," Flynn said. Winter storms across much of the U.S. this week may also lift diesel demand, he said.

Investors have also been focused on next week's meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, which have been withholding production to support prices.

"We expect OPEC+ to roll over its current production-cut deal, which is set to expire at the end of March, by three to six months," UBS oil analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.

"The upshot is that deeper cuts by the entire membership are unlikely."

Russian oil companies proposed not to change their output quotas as part of the global deal until the end of March, putting pressure on OPEC+ to avoid any major policy change.

They also offered to exclude production of gas condensate, a light oil, from the output quotas as Russia has been struggling to meet its supply-reduction targets in recent months.

Easing supply concerns, Libya's National Oil Corp said facilities at the 70,000-bpd El Feel oilfield had suffered only minor damage in fighting over the past two days, allowing production to restart.

Graphic on U.S. petroleum stocks: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/US-PETROLEUM-INVENTORIES/0H001QXMB9NW/index.html

By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAKER HUGHES
11/27Energy Up As Futures Weakness Offset By Trade Hopes -- Energy Roundup
DJ
11/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11/22NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11/19BAKER HUGHES : C3.ai, and Microsoft Announce Alliance to Accelerate Digital Tran..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 23 973 M
EBIT 2019 1 601 M
Net income 2019 409 M
Debt 2019 3 846 M
Yield 2019 3,16%
P/E ratio 2019 33,6x
P/E ratio 2020 19,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,77x
EV / Sales2020 0,69x
Capitalization 14 655 M
Chart BAKER HUGHES
Duration : Period :
Baker Hughes Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAKER HUGHES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 28,70  $
Last Close Price 22,55  $
Spread / Highest target 50,8%
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Uwem Ukpong Chief Global Operations & Integration Officer
Brian Worrell Chief Financial Officer
Derek Mathieson Chief Marketing & Technology Officer
Jennifer Hartsock Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAKER HUGHES5.16%14 655
SCHLUMBERGER NV1.91%50 904
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-21.63%18 794
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-11.36%8 789
TECHNIPFMC-0.41%8 718
SAIPEM S.P.A.30.17%4 644
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group