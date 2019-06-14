Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Baker Hughes    BHGE

BAKER HUGHES

(BHGE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls to 788 -- Baker Hughes

0
06/14/2019 | 01:28pm EDT

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by one in the past week to 788, the lowest level since February 2018, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

The nation's gas-rig count declined by five to 181 in the past week, according to Baker Hughes, a GE company.

The U.S. offshore-rig count rose by one from last week at 24 rigs, which is four more than a year ago.

Oil prices were 0.84% higher at $52.71 a barrel in Friday afternoon trading.

The U.S. oil-rig count is typically viewed as a proxy for activity in the sector. After peaking at 1,609 in October 2014, low oil prices put downward pressure on production and the rig count fell sharply. The oil-rig count has generally been rising since the summer of 2016.

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES -4.26% 21.825 Delayed Quote.3.72%
WTI 1.13% 52.64 Delayed Quote.12.80%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 24 083 M
EBIT 2019 1 623 M
Net income 2019 439 M
Debt 2019 3 713 M
Yield 2019 3,07%
P/E ratio 2019 25,32
P/E ratio 2020 15,64
EV / Sales 2019 1,16x
EV / Sales 2020 1,05x
Capitalization 24 185 M
Chart BAKER HUGHES
Duration : Period :
Baker Hughes Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAKER HUGHES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 30,5 $
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Uwem Ukpong Chief Global Operations Officer
Brian Worrell Chief Financial Officer
Derek Mathieson Chief Marketing & Technology Officer
Jennifer Hartsock Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAKER HUGHES3.72%22 650
SCHLUMBERGER NV-1.39%49 158
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-18.51%18 878
TECHNIPFMC16.91%9 445
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO-19.38%8 189
ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORP9.21%6 285
