U.S. Oil Rig Count Snaps Seven-Week Decline

By Maria Armental



The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by two in the past week to 712, snapping seven weeks of declines, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

The nation's gas-rig count continued the downward trend, falling by one in the latest period to 143 rigs, according to the company.

The U.S. offshore-rig count was again unchanged at 24 rigs, one more than a year ago.

The U.S. oil-rig count is viewed as a proxy for activity in the sector. After peaking at 1,609 in October 2014, low oil prices put downward pressure on production and the rig count fell sharply. The oil-rig count has generally been rising since the summer of 2016.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude traded up Friday 1% at $60.21 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. price benchmark, traded up to $54.39 a barrel.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com