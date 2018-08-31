Log in
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO (BHGE)
Baker Hughes A GE : Oil Prices Fall as Trade Tensions Ramp Up and Dollar Strengthens

08/31/2018 | 06:16pm CEST

By Neanda Salvaterra

Oil prices declined slightly Friday due to a stronger dollar and U.S.-China trade worries but remained on track for a second straight weekly increase, as crude supplies seem to be tightening.

Light, sweet crude for October delivery was 0.3% lower at $70.03 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the global benchmark, fell 0.2% to $77.90 a barrel.

U.S. oil prices had fallen on a weekly basis for seven straight weeks until rebounding strongly last week. That upward momentum has been mostly maintained this week, helped by declining U.S. oil inventories and indications Washington's sanctions on Iran are already curtailing Tehran's crude exports.

"The market has moved higher for the second week in a row on Iran and stories circulating about the supply overhang diminishing," said Dominick Chirichella, an analyst at the Energy Management Institute.

Regarding Friday's slight decline in oil prices, Mr. Chirichella noted that the dollar was slightly higher, "adding to a marginal bearish intraday overtone on oil."

Investors were watching for Baker Hughes' weekly rig-count report at 1 p.m. ET, which measures drilling activity in the American oil patch. Last week's report showed the number of active oil rigs in the U.S. fell by nine, which would suggest producers in places like West Texas are reducing activity, due to a lack of pipelines to haul crude to the Gulf Coast to be refined or exported.

Also, the Energy Information Administration is due Friday to release its monthly "914" oil-production report. U.S. oil production was at 8.5 million barrels a day in September 2016 but climbed steadily to 10.5 million by April of this year, before slipping to 10.4 million in May. Friday's report will provide production for June and may show further evidence of a leveling off of U.S. production.

Iran's oil shipments are already declining at a faster-than-expected pace ahead of U.S. sanctions set to be reimposed in November. The Trump administration exited from a 2015 accord to curb Iran's nuclear program in May, setting the stage for an economic blockade against the Middle Eastern country and its oil exports.

Officials at the state-run National Iranian Oil Co. provisionally expect crude shipments to drop to about 1.5 million barrels a day in September, down from around 2.3 million barrels a day in June, according to people familiar with the matter.

Traders were also watching Friday for developments in the trade disputes the U.S. has in several regions, including the European Union and China.

Auto shares traded lower after reports President Trump rejected the EU's offer to eliminate car tariffs. Meanwhile, Washington is set to move ahead with tariffs on $200 billion more of Chinese imports as early as next week.

Experts worried the simmering commercial fights could boil over, slow economic growth and put a dent on consumer appetite for oil.

Among refined products, gasoline futures for September delivery rose 0.4% to $2.152 a gallon. Diesel futures fell 0.2%, to $2.244 a gallon.

Write to Neanda Salvaterra at neanda.salvaterra@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO -2.97% 32.94 Delayed Quote.7.46%
WTI -0.17% 69.89 Delayed Quote.15.88%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 23 002 M
EBIT 2018 1 395 M
Net income 2018 251 M
Debt 2018 3 236 M
Yield 2018 1,86%
P/E ratio 2018 41,95
P/E ratio 2019 22,02
EV / Sales 2018 1,77x
EV / Sales 2019 1,62x
Capitalization 37 379 M
Chart BAKER HUGHES A GE CO
Duration : Period :
Baker Hughes A GE Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAKER HUGHES A GE CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 38,3 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Uwem Ukpong Chief Global Operations Officer
Brian Worrell Chief Financial Officer
Derek Mathieson Chief Marketing & Technology Officer
Jennifer Hartsock Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO7.46%36 731
SCHLUMBERGER NV-4.30%88 680
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-17.70%35 785
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO30.98%17 757
TECHNIPFMC-1.44%13 990
JOHN WOOD GROUP14.89%6 822
