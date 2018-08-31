Baker Hughes A GE : Oil Prices Fall as Trade Tensions Ramp Up and Dollar Strengthens

By Neanda Salvaterra

Oil prices declined slightly Friday due to a stronger dollar and U.S.-China trade worries but remained on track for a second straight weekly increase, as crude supplies seem to be tightening.

Light, sweet crude for October delivery was 0.3% lower at $70.03 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the global benchmark, fell 0.2% to $77.90 a barrel.

U.S. oil prices had fallen on a weekly basis for seven straight weeks until rebounding strongly last week. That upward momentum has been mostly maintained this week, helped by declining U.S. oil inventories and indications Washington's sanctions on Iran are already curtailing Tehran's crude exports.

"The market has moved higher for the second week in a row on Iran and stories circulating about the supply overhang diminishing," said Dominick Chirichella, an analyst at the Energy Management Institute.

Regarding Friday's slight decline in oil prices, Mr. Chirichella noted that the dollar was slightly higher, "adding to a marginal bearish intraday overtone on oil."

Investors were watching for Baker Hughes' weekly rig-count report at 1 p.m. ET, which measures drilling activity in the American oil patch. Last week's report showed the number of active oil rigs in the U.S. fell by nine, which would suggest producers in places like West Texas are reducing activity, due to a lack of pipelines to haul crude to the Gulf Coast to be refined or exported.

Also, the Energy Information Administration is due Friday to release its monthly "914" oil-production report. U.S. oil production was at 8.5 million barrels a day in September 2016 but climbed steadily to 10.5 million by April of this year, before slipping to 10.4 million in May. Friday's report will provide production for June and may show further evidence of a leveling off of U.S. production.

Iran's oil shipments are already declining at a faster-than-expected pace ahead of U.S. sanctions set to be reimposed in November. The Trump administration exited from a 2015 accord to curb Iran's nuclear program in May, setting the stage for an economic blockade against the Middle Eastern country and its oil exports.

Officials at the state-run National Iranian Oil Co. provisionally expect crude shipments to drop to about 1.5 million barrels a day in September, down from around 2.3 million barrels a day in June, according to people familiar with the matter.

Traders were also watching Friday for developments in the trade disputes the U.S. has in several regions, including the European Union and China.

Auto shares traded lower after reports President Trump rejected the EU's offer to eliminate car tariffs. Meanwhile, Washington is set to move ahead with tariffs on $200 billion more of Chinese imports as early as next week.

Experts worried the simmering commercial fights could boil over, slow economic growth and put a dent on consumer appetite for oil.

Among refined products, gasoline futures for September delivery rose 0.4% to $2.152 a gallon. Diesel futures fell 0.2%, to $2.244 a gallon.

