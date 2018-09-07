Baker Hughes A GE : U.S. Oil-Rig Count Down by 2 in Latest Week

By Maria Armental



The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 2 this week to 860, Baker Hughes, a GE company, reported.

The U.S. oil rig count is typically viewed as a proxy for activity in the sector. After a peak of 1,609 in October 2014, low oil prices put downward pressure on production and the rig count fell sharply. The oil-rig count has generally been rising since June 2016 but has been moving up and down within a range of 858 to 869 in recent weeks.

The nation's gas rig count was up by 2 to 186 in the past week, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

The U.S. offshore-rig count rose by 1 to 19, which is 3 more than a year ago.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was down 0.2% to $76.36 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange in Friday afternoon trading. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures fell 0.6% to $67.39 a barrel.

