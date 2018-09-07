Log in
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO (BHGE)

BAKER HUGHES A GE CO (BHGE)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Baker Hughes A GE : U.S. Oil-Rig Count Down by 2 in Latest Week

09/07/2018 | 07:40pm CEST

By Maria Armental

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 2 this week to 860, Baker Hughes, a GE company, reported.

The U.S. oil rig count is typically viewed as a proxy for activity in the sector. After a peak of 1,609 in October 2014, low oil prices put downward pressure on production and the rig count fell sharply. The oil-rig count has generally been rising since June 2016 but has been moving up and down within a range of 858 to 869 in recent weeks.

The nation's gas rig count was up by 2 to 186 in the past week, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

The U.S. offshore-rig count rose by 1 to 19, which is 3 more than a year ago.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was down 0.2% to $76.36 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange in Friday afternoon trading. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures fell 0.6% to $67.39 a barrel.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO 1.23% 31.35 Delayed Quote.-2.05%
WTI -0.66% 67.45 Delayed Quote.14.11%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 23 002 M
EBIT 2018 1 395 M
Net income 2018 251 M
Debt 2018 3 236 M
Yield 2018 2,04%
P/E ratio 2018 38,26
P/E ratio 2019 20,08
EV / Sales 2018 1,62x
EV / Sales 2019 1,49x
Capitalization 34 070 M
Managers
NameTitle
Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Uwem Ukpong Chief Global Operations Officer
Brian Worrell Chief Financial Officer
Derek Mathieson Chief Marketing & Technology Officer
Jennifer Hartsock Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO-2.05%34 070
SCHLUMBERGER NV-9.45%83 338
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-24.58%32 433
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO25.10%17 241
TECHNIPFMC-8.94%13 358
JOHN WOOD GROUP7.17%6 091
