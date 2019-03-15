Log in
Baker Hughes A GE : U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls for Fourth Straight Week

03/15/2019 | 01:32pm EDT

By Aisha Al-Muslim

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. were down by one this week to 833, Baker Hughes, a GE company, reported. This was the fourth week in a row that the number of oil rigs fell, with the total reaching a 10-month low.

The nation's gas rig count was unchanged at 193 in the past week, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

The U.S. offshore-rig count was also unchanged from last week at 22, which is nine more than a year ago.

The U.S. oil rig count is typically viewed as a proxy for activity in the sector. After peaking at 1,609 in October 2014, low oil prices put downward pressure on production and the rig count fell sharply. The oil-rig count has generally been rising since June 2016.

Write to Aisha Al-Muslim at aisha.al-muslim@wsj.com

