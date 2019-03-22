Baker Hughes A GE : U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls to Lowest in 11 Months

By Allison Prang



The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by nine in the past week to 824, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes, a GE Company.

The U.S. oil-rig count typically is viewed as a proxy for activity in the sector. After peaking at 1,609 in October 2014, low oil prices put downward pressure on production and the rig count fell sharply. The oil-rig count generally has been rising since the summer of 2016.

The nation's gas-rig count fell by one to 192, according to Baker Hughes.

The U.S. offshore-rig count is down two from last week to 20, which is seven more than a year ago.

