Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Baker Hughes A GE Co    BHGE

BAKER HUGHES A GE CO

(BHGE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Baker Hughes A GE : U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls to Lowest in 11 Months

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 01:29pm EDT

By Allison Prang

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by nine in the past week to 824, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes, a GE Company.

The U.S. oil-rig count typically is viewed as a proxy for activity in the sector. After peaking at 1,609 in October 2014, low oil prices put downward pressure on production and the rig count fell sharply. The oil-rig count generally has been rising since the summer of 2016.

The nation's gas-rig count fell by one to 192, according to Baker Hughes.

The U.S. offshore-rig count is down two from last week to 20, which is seven more than a year ago.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO -4.15% 27.3 Delayed Quote.31.40%
WTI -2.20% 58.62 Delayed Quote.30.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAKER HUGHES A GE CO
01:29pBAKER HUGHES A GE : U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls to Lowest in 11 Months
DJ
03/20Oil majors rush to dominate U.S. shale as independents scale back
RE
03/15BAKER HUGHES A GE : U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls for Fourth Straight Week
DJ
03/12MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL : BP Awards Contracts to McDermott and BHGE for Greater ..
AQ
03/11MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL : BP Awards Contracts to McDermott and BHGE for Greater ..
AQ
03/11BAKER HUGHES A GE : BP Awards Contracts to McDermott and BHGE for Greater Tortue..
PR
03/08BAKER HUGHES A GE : U.S. Oil-Rig Count Down by 9 in Latest Week
DJ
03/07BAKER HUGHES A GE : Announces February 2019 Rig Counts
BU
03/01U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 10 in Latest Week
DJ
02/28BAKER HUGHES A GE CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 23 938 M
EBIT 2019 1 660 M
Net income 2019 783 M
Debt 2019 3 282 M
Yield 2019 2,54%
P/E ratio 2019 27,32
P/E ratio 2020 16,74
EV / Sales 2019 1,37x
EV / Sales 2020 1,24x
Capitalization 29 496 M
Chart BAKER HUGHES A GE CO
Duration : Period :
Baker Hughes A GE Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAKER HUGHES A GE CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 32,0 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Uwem Ukpong Chief Global Operations Officer
Brian Worrell Chief Financial Officer
Derek Mathieson Chief Marketing & Technology Officer
Jennifer Hartsock Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO31.40%29 496
SCHLUMBERGER NV22.76%61 288
HALLIBURTON COMPANY13.02%26 211
TECHNIPFMC21.71%10 727
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO8.56%10 698
ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORP20.75%6 839
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.