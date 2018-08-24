Baker Hughes A GE : U.S. Oil-Rig Count Fell by 9 in Latest Week

By Allison Prang



The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by nine in the past week to 860, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes, a GE Company (BHGE).

The U.S. oil-rig count is typically viewed as a proxy for activity in the sector. After peaking at 1,609 in October 2014, low oil prices put downward pressure on production and the rig count fell sharply. The oil-rig count has generally been rising since the summer of 2016.

The nation's gas-rig count fell by four to 182, according to Baker Hughes.

The U.S. offshore-rig count is down three from last week at 18, which is one more than a year ago.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was up 1% to $75.48 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange in Friday afternoon trading. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures rose 0.8% to $68.40 a barrel.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com