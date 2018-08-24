Log in
08/24 09:03:47 pm
32.695 USD   +1.19%
08:21pBAKER HUGHES A : U.S. Oil-Rig Count Fell by 9 in Latest Week
DJ
08/13BAKER HUGHES A : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/10U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rose by 10 in Latest Week -- Baker Hughes
DJ
Baker Hughes A GE : U.S. Oil-Rig Count Fell by 9 in Latest Week

08/24/2018 | 08:21pm CEST

By Allison Prang

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by nine in the past week to 860, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes, a GE Company (BHGE).

The U.S. oil-rig count is typically viewed as a proxy for activity in the sector. After peaking at 1,609 in October 2014, low oil prices put downward pressure on production and the rig count fell sharply. The oil-rig count has generally been rising since the summer of 2016.

The nation's gas-rig count fell by four to 182, according to Baker Hughes.

The U.S. offshore-rig count is down three from last week at 18, which is one more than a year ago.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was up 1% to $75.48 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange in Friday afternoon trading. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures rose 0.8% to $68.40 a barrel.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO 0.65% 32.53 Delayed Quote.2.78%
WTI 1.02% 68.56 Delayed Quote.13.08%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 23 002 M
EBIT 2018 1 395 M
Net income 2018 251 M
Debt 2018 3 236 M
Yield 2018 1,95%
P/E ratio 2018 39,89
P/E ratio 2019 20,93
EV / Sales 2018 1,68x
EV / Sales 2019 1,54x
Capitalization 35 521 M
Technical analysis trends BAKER HUGHES A GE CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 38,3 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Uwem Ukpong Chief Global Operations Officer
Brian Worrell Chief Financial Officer
Derek Mathieson Chief Marketing & Technology Officer
Jennifer Hartsock Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO2.78%35 521
SCHLUMBERGER NV-4.07%89 483
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-16.45%35 926
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO24.21%17 118
TECHNIPFMC-4.12%13 303
JOHN WOOD GROUP18.15%6 719
