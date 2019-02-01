Log in
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO (BHGE)
Baker Hughes A GE : U.S. Oil-Rig Count fell by 15 in Latest Week

02/01/2019 | 01:49pm EST

By Kiana Cornish

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 15 in the past week to 847, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes, a GE Company.

The U.S. oil-rig count is typically viewed as a proxy for activity in the sector. After peaking at 1,609 in October 2014, low oil prices put downward pressure on production and the rig count fell sharply. The oil-rig count has generally been rising since the summer of 2016.

The nation's gas-rig count rose by one to 198 for the week, according to Baker Hughes.

The U.S. offshore-rig count is down one from last week to 19, which is three more than a year ago.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures rose 3% to $55.38 a barrel. Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose 3.2% to $62.83 a barrel.

Write to Kiana Cornish at kiana.cornish@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 24 026 M
EBIT 2019 1 830 M
Net income 2019 1 004 M
Debt 2019 3 134 M
Yield 2019 2,94%
P/E ratio 2019 19,19
P/E ratio 2020 12,68
EV / Sales 2019 1,15x
EV / Sales 2020 1,05x
Capitalization 24 393 M
Managers
NameTitle
Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Uwem Ukpong Chief Global Operations Officer
Brian Worrell Chief Financial Officer
Derek Mathieson Chief Marketing & Technology Officer
Jennifer Hartsock Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO11.35%24 393
SCHLUMBERGER NV24.72%61 141
HALLIBURTON COMPANY17.98%27 473
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO14.71%11 302
TECHNIPFMC17.26%10 343
ENERGY ABSOLUTE PCL--.--%5 650
