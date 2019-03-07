Baker Hughes a GE : Announces February 2019 Rig Counts

Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) announced today that the Baker Hughes international rig count for February 2019 was 1,027, up 3 from the 1,024 counted in January 2019, and up 48 from the 979 counted in February 2018. The international offshore rig count for February 2019 was 250, up 8 from the 242 counted in January 2019, and up 56 from the 194 counted in February 2018.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190307005093/en/

The average U.S. rig count for February 2019 was 1,049, down 16 from the 1,065 counted in January 2019, and up 80 from the 969 counted in February 2018. The average Canadian rig count for February 2019 was 230, up 54 from the 176 counted in January 2019, and down 93 from the 323 counted in February 2018.

The worldwide rig count for February 2019 was 2,306, up 41 from the 2,265 counted in January 2019, and up 135 from the 2,171 counted in February 2018.

February 2019 Rig Counts

February 2019 January 2019 February 2018 Land Offshore Total Month

Variance Land Offshore Total Land Offshore Total Latin America 156 26 182 -13 168 27 195 169 30 199 Europe 58 36 94 8 55 31 86 55 29 84 Africa 88 25 113 4 89 20 109 74 16 90 Middle East 340 58 398 -4 339 63 402 356 40 396 Asia Pacific 135 105 240 8 131 101 232 131 79 210 International 777 250 1,027 3 782 242 1,024 785 194 979 United States 1,029 20 1,049 -16 1,044 21 1,065 952 17 969 Canada 228 2 230 54 173 3 176 321 2 323 North America 1,257 22 1,279 38 1,217 24 1,241 1,273 19 1,292 Worldwide 2,034 272 2,306 41 1,999 266 2,265 2,058 213 2,271

About the Baker Hughes Rig Counts

The Baker Hughes rig counts are counts of the number of drilling rigs actively exploring for or developing oil or natural gas in the U.S., Canada and international markets. The company has issued the rig counts as a service to the petroleum industry since 1944, when Hughes Tool Company began weekly counts of the U.S. and Canadian drilling activity. The monthly international rig count was initiated in 1975.

The North American rig count is scheduled to be released at noon Central Time on the last working day of each week. The international rig count is scheduled to be released on the fifth working day of the month at 5:00 a.m. Central Time. Additional detailed information on the Baker Hughes rig counts is available from our website.

About Baker Hughes, a GE company

Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) is the world’s first and only fullstream provider of integrated oilfield products, services and digital solutions. We deploy minds and machines to enhance customer productivity, safety and environmental stewardship, while minimizing costs and risks at every step of the energy value chain. With operations in over 120 countries, we infuse over a century of experience with the spirit of a startup – inventing smarter ways to bring energy to the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190307005093/en/