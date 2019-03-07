Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Baker Hughes A GE Co    BHGE

BAKER HUGHES A GE CO

(BHGE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 03/06 04:00:42 pm
26.31 USD   -2.95%
06:00aBAKER HUGHES A GE : Announces February 2019 Rig Counts
BU
03/01U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 10 in Latest Week
DJ
02/19NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Baker Hughes a GE : Announces February 2019 Rig Counts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 06:00am EST

Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) announced today that the Baker Hughes international rig count for February 2019 was 1,027, up 3 from the 1,024 counted in January 2019, and up 48 from the 979 counted in February 2018. The international offshore rig count for February 2019 was 250, up 8 from the 242 counted in January 2019, and up 56 from the 194 counted in February 2018.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190307005093/en/

The average U.S. rig count for February 2019 was 1,049, down 16 from the 1,065 counted in January 2019, and up 80 from the 969 counted in February 2018. The average Canadian rig count for February 2019 was 230, up 54 from the 176 counted in January 2019, and down 93 from the 323 counted in February 2018.

The worldwide rig count for February 2019 was 2,306, up 41 from the 2,265 counted in January 2019, and up 135 from the 2,171 counted in February 2018.

February 2019 Rig Counts

                                                                                 
     

February 2019

            January 2019       February 2018
        Land       Offshore       Total      

Month
Variance

      Land       Offshore       Total       Land       Offshore       Total
                                   
Latin America 156 26 182 -13 168 27 195 169 30 199
Europe 58 36 94 8 55 31 86 55 29 84
Africa 88 25 113 4 89 20 109 74 16 90
Middle East 340 58 398 -4 339 63 402 356 40 396
Asia Pacific 135       105       240 8 131       101       232 131       79       210
International 777 250 1,027 3 782 242 1,024 785 194 979
 
United States 1,029 20 1,049 -16 1,044 21 1,065 952 17 969
Canada 228       2       230 54 173       3       176 321       2       323
North America 1,257 22 1,279 38 1,217 24 1,241 1,273 19 1,292
                                                       
Worldwide 2,034       272       2,306 41 1,999       266       2,265 2,058       213       2,271
 

About the Baker Hughes Rig Counts

The Baker Hughes rig counts are counts of the number of drilling rigs actively exploring for or developing oil or natural gas in the U.S., Canada and international markets. The company has issued the rig counts as a service to the petroleum industry since 1944, when Hughes Tool Company began weekly counts of the U.S. and Canadian drilling activity. The monthly international rig count was initiated in 1975.

The North American rig count is scheduled to be released at noon Central Time on the last working day of each week. The international rig count is scheduled to be released on the fifth working day of the month at 5:00 a.m. Central Time. Additional detailed information on the Baker Hughes rig counts is available from our website.

About Baker Hughes, a GE company

Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) is the world’s first and only fullstream provider of integrated oilfield products, services and digital solutions. We deploy minds and machines to enhance customer productivity, safety and environmental stewardship, while minimizing costs and risks at every step of the energy value chain. With operations in over 120 countries, we infuse over a century of experience with the spirit of a startup – inventing smarter ways to bring energy to the world.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAKER HUGHES A GE CO
06:00aBAKER HUGHES A GE : Announces February 2019 Rig Counts
BU
03/01U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 10 in Latest Week
DJ
02/28BAKER HUGHES A GE CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
02/19BAKER HUGHES A GE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
02/19NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
02/19NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
02/18NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
02/15U.S. Oil-Rig Count Up by 3 in Latest Week -- Baker Hughes
DJ
02/15Oil Climbs as OPEC Supply Drops
DJ
02/10EXCLUSIVE : Venezuela shifts oil ventures' accounts to Russian bank - document, ..
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 24 011 M
EBIT 2019 1 693 M
Net income 2019 807 M
Debt 2019 3 208 M
Yield 2019 2,73%
P/E ratio 2019 24,84
P/E ratio 2020 15,09
EV / Sales 2019 1,27x
EV / Sales 2020 1,16x
Capitalization 27 268 M
Chart BAKER HUGHES A GE CO
Duration : Period :
Baker Hughes A GE Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAKER HUGHES A GE CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 31,7 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Uwem Ukpong Chief Global Operations Officer
Brian Worrell Chief Financial Officer
Derek Mathieson Chief Marketing & Technology Officer
Jennifer Hartsock Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO26.09%27 268
SCHLUMBERGER NV24.14%60 110
HALLIBURTON COMPANY8.50%25 164
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO6.26%10 472
TECHNIPFMC12.31%9 898
ENERGY ABSOLUTE PCL--.--%5 501
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.