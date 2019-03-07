Baker Hughes a GE : Announces February 2019 Rig Counts

Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) announced today that the Baker
Hughes international rig count for February 2019 was 1,027, up 3 from
the 1,024 counted in January 2019, and up 48 from the 979 counted in
February 2018. The international offshore rig count for February 2019
was 250, up 8 from the 242 counted in January 2019, and up 56 from the
194 counted in February 2018.
The average U.S. rig count for February 2019 was 1,049, down 16 from the
1,065 counted in January 2019, and up 80 from the 969 counted in
February 2018. The average Canadian rig count for February 2019 was 230,
up 54 from the 176 counted in January 2019, and down 93 from the 323
counted in February 2018.
The worldwide rig count for February 2019 was 2,306, up 41 from the
2,265 counted in January 2019, and up 135 from the 2,171 counted in
February 2018.
February 2019 Rig Counts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
February 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January 2019
|
|
|
|
February 2018
|
|
|
|
|
Land
|
|
|
|
Offshore
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
Month
Variance
|
|
|
|
Land
|
|
|
|
Offshore
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
Land
|
|
|
|
Offshore
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Latin America
|
|
|
|
156
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
|
182
|
|
|
|
-13
|
|
|
|
168
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
|
195
|
|
|
|
169
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
199
|
Europe
|
|
|
|
58
|
|
|
|
36
|
|
|
|
94
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
55
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
|
86
|
|
|
|
55
|
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
|
84
|
Africa
|
|
|
|
88
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
113
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
89
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
109
|
|
|
|
74
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
90
|
Middle East
|
|
|
|
340
|
|
|
|
58
|
|
|
|
398
|
|
|
|
-4
|
|
|
|
339
|
|
|
|
63
|
|
|
|
402
|
|
|
|
356
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
396
|
Asia Pacific
|
|
|
|
135
|
|
|
|
105
|
|
|
|
240
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
131
|
|
|
|
101
|
|
|
|
232
|
|
|
|
131
|
|
|
|
79
|
|
|
|
210
|
International
|
|
|
|
777
|
|
|
|
250
|
|
|
|
1,027
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
782
|
|
|
|
242
|
|
|
|
1,024
|
|
|
|
785
|
|
|
|
194
|
|
|
|
979
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United States
|
|
|
|
1,029
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
1,049
|
|
|
|
-16
|
|
|
|
1,044
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
1,065
|
|
|
|
952
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
969
|
Canada
|
|
|
|
228
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
230
|
|
|
|
54
|
|
|
|
173
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
176
|
|
|
|
321
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
323
|
North America
|
|
|
|
1,257
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
1,279
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
|
1,217
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
|
1,241
|
|
|
|
1,273
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
|
1,292
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Worldwide
|
|
|
|
2,034
|
|
|
|
272
|
|
|
|
2,306
|
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
1,999
|
|
|
|
266
|
|
|
|
2,265
|
|
|
|
2,058
|
|
|
|
213
|
|
|
|
2,271
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
About the Baker Hughes Rig Counts
The Baker Hughes rig counts are counts of the number of drilling rigs
actively exploring for or developing oil or natural gas in the U.S.,
Canada and international markets. The company has issued the rig counts
as a service to the petroleum industry since 1944, when Hughes Tool
Company began weekly counts of the U.S. and Canadian drilling activity.
The monthly international rig count was initiated in 1975.
The North American rig count is scheduled to be released at noon Central
Time on the last working day of each week. The international rig count
is scheduled to be released on the fifth working day of the month at
5:00 a.m. Central Time. Additional detailed information on the Baker
Hughes rig counts is available from our website.
About Baker Hughes, a GE company
Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) is the world’s first and only
fullstream provider of integrated oilfield products, services and
digital solutions. We deploy minds and machines to enhance customer
productivity, safety and environmental stewardship, while minimizing
costs and risks at every step of the energy value chain. With operations
in over 120 countries, we infuse over a century of experience with the
spirit of a startup – inventing smarter ways to bring energy to the
world.
