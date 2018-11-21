U.S. Oil-Rig Count Down by Three in Latest Week -- Baker Hughes

By Aisha Al-Muslim



The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by three this week to 885, Baker Hughes, a GE company, reported Wednesday.

The U.S. oil rig count is typically viewed as a proxy for activity in the sector. After peaking at 1,609 in October 2014, low oil prices put downward pressure on production and the rig count fell sharply. The oil-rig count has generally been rising since June 2016.

The nation's gas rig count was unchanged at 194 in the past week, according to the oil-field services company.

The U.S. offshore-rig count was up three from last week to 25, which is three more than a year ago.

Oil prices were up 3.4% to $55.27 a barrel in Wednesday afternoon trading.

Write to Aisha Al-Muslim at aisha.al-muslim@wsj.com