BAKER HUGHES A GE CO (BHGE)

BAKER HUGHES A GE CO (BHGE)
My previous session
News 
News Summary

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Down by Three in Latest Week -- Baker Hughes

11/21/2018 | 07:32pm CET

By Aisha Al-Muslim

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by three this week to 885, Baker Hughes, a GE company, reported Wednesday.

The U.S. oil rig count is typically viewed as a proxy for activity in the sector. After peaking at 1,609 in October 2014, low oil prices put downward pressure on production and the rig count fell sharply. The oil-rig count has generally been rising since June 2016.

The nation's gas rig count was unchanged at 194 in the past week, according to the oil-field services company.

The U.S. offshore-rig count was up three from last week to 25, which is three more than a year ago.

Oil prices were up 3.4% to $55.27 a barrel in Wednesday afternoon trading.

Write to Aisha Al-Muslim at aisha.al-muslim@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO 0.80% 22.595 Delayed Quote.-27.31%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 2.29% 7.82 Delayed Quote.-55.07%
WTI 3.35% 55.34 Delayed Quote.-4.69%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 22 689 M
EBIT 2018 1 379 M
Net income 2018 174 M
Debt 2018 3 079 M
Yield 2018 2,81%
P/E ratio 2018 40,69
P/E ratio 2019 16,50
EV / Sales 2018 1,27x
EV / Sales 2019 1,15x
Capitalization 25 705 M
