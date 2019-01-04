U.S. Oil-Rig Count Fell by 8 in Latest Week

By Maria Armental



The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 8 this week to 877, according to Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE).

The U.S. oil rig count is typically viewed as a proxy for activity in the sector. The rig count, which peaked in October 2014 at 1,609, fell sharply as oil prices dropped.

Prices, and production, have been recovering and the oil-rig count has generally been rising since June 2016.

The nation's gas rig count was unchanged from the prior week, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

The U.S. offshore-rig count fell by two to 22, which is five more than a year ago.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was up 1.9% to $57.02 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange in Friday afternoon trading. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures rose 1.7% to $47.91 a barrel.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com