U.S. Oil-Rig Count Fell by 8 in Latest Week

01/04/2019 | 01:30pm EST

By Maria Armental

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 8 this week to 877, according to Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE).

The U.S. oil rig count is typically viewed as a proxy for activity in the sector. The rig count, which peaked in October 2014 at 1,609, fell sharply as oil prices dropped.

Prices, and production, have been recovering and the oil-rig count has generally been rising since June 2016.

The nation's gas rig count was unchanged from the prior week, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

The U.S. offshore-rig count fell by two to 22, which is five more than a year ago.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was up 1.9% to $57.02 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange in Friday afternoon trading. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures rose 1.7% to $47.91 a barrel.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO 5.28% 22.015 Delayed Quote.-2.09%
WTI 2.45% 48.02 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 22 659 M
EBIT 2018 1 374 M
Net income 2018 296 M
Debt 2018 2 770 M
Yield 2018 3,15%
P/E ratio 2018 38,78
P/E ratio 2019 15,39
EV / Sales 2018 1,08x
EV / Sales 2019 0,99x
Capitalization 21 785 M
Managers
NameTitle
Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Uwem Ukpong Chief Global Operations Officer
Brian Worrell Chief Financial Officer
Derek Mathieson Chief Marketing & Technology Officer
Jennifer Hartsock Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO-2.09%21 785
SCHLUMBERGER NV3.10%51 515
HALLIBURTON COMPANY2.71%23 916
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO0.00%9 914
TECHNIPFMC1.28%8 932
ENERGY ABSOLUTE PCL--.--%5 061
