U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rose By 10 in Latest Week

By Kiana Cornish



The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by 10 in the past week to 862, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes, a GE Company.

The U.S. oil-rig count is typically viewed as a proxy for activity in the sector. After peaking at 1,609 in October 2014, low oil prices put downward pressure on production and the rig count fell sharply. The oil-rig count has generally been rising since the summer of 2016.

The nation's gas-rig count fell by one to 197 for the week, according to Baker Hughes.

The U.S. offshore-rig count is up one from last week at 20, which is three more than a year ago.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures rose 0.9% to $53.58 a barrel.

