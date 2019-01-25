Log in
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rose By 10 in Latest Week

01/25/2019 | 01:38pm EST

By Kiana Cornish

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by 10 in the past week to 862, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes, a GE Company.

The U.S. oil-rig count is typically viewed as a proxy for activity in the sector. After peaking at 1,609 in October 2014, low oil prices put downward pressure on production and the rig count fell sharply. The oil-rig count has generally been rising since the summer of 2016.

The nation's gas-rig count fell by one to 197 for the week, according to Baker Hughes.

The U.S. offshore-rig count is up one from last week at 20, which is three more than a year ago.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures rose 0.9% to $53.58 a barrel.

Write to Kiana Cornish at kiana.cornish@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO 2.52% 23.66 Delayed Quote.6.88%
WTI 0.98% 53.63 Delayed Quote.15.46%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 22 628 M
EBIT 2018 1 364 M
Net income 2018 284 M
Debt 2018 3 507 M
Yield 2018 2,85%
P/E ratio 2018 41,73
P/E ratio 2019 18,09
EV / Sales 2018 1,21x
EV / Sales 2019 1,13x
Capitalization 23 845 M
Chart BAKER HUGHES A GE CO
Duration : Period :
Baker Hughes A GE Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAKER HUGHES A GE CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 33,7 $
Spread / Average Target 46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Uwem Ukpong Chief Global Operations Officer
Brian Worrell Chief Financial Officer
Derek Mathieson Chief Marketing & Technology Officer
Jennifer Hartsock Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO6.88%23 845
SCHLUMBERGER NV20.04%60 242
HALLIBURTON COMPANY17.42%27 341
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO14.32%11 263
TECHNIPFMC16.75%10 298
ENERGY ABSOLUTE PCL--.--%5 478
