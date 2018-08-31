Log in
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO (BHGE)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/31 08:10:47 pm
32.895 USD   -3.19%
07:27p U.S. Oil-Rig Count Up by 2 in Latest Week
DJ
06:16p BAKER HUGHES A : Oil Prices Fall as Trade Tensions Ramp Up and Doll..
DJ
01:04p BAKER HUGHES A : Oil Prices Fall as Trade Tensions Ramp Up
DJ
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Up by 2 in Latest Week

08/31/2018 | 07:27pm CEST

By Aisha Al-Muslim

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. were up by 2 this week to 862, Baker Hughes, a GE company, reported.

The U.S. oil rig count is typically viewed as a proxy for activity in the sector. After peaking at 1,609 in October 2014, low oil prices put downward pressure on production and the rig count fell sharply. The oil-rig count has generally been rising since June 2016.

The nation's gas rig count was up by 2 to 184 in the past week, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

The U.S. offshore-rig count was unchanged from last week at 18, which is 2 more than a year ago.

Oil prices were down 0.4% to $69.99 a barrel in afternoon trading Friday.

Write to Aisha Al-Muslim at aisha.al-muslim@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO -3.25% 32.885 Delayed Quote.7.46%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 0.82% 12.875 Delayed Quote.-26.82%
WTI -0.20% 69.92 Delayed Quote.15.88%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 23 002 M
EBIT 2018 1 395 M
Net income 2018 251 M
Debt 2018 3 236 M
Yield 2018 1,86%
P/E ratio 2018 41,95
P/E ratio 2019 22,02
EV / Sales 2018 1,77x
EV / Sales 2019 1,62x
Capitalization 37 379 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 38,3 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Uwem Ukpong Chief Global Operations Officer
Brian Worrell Chief Financial Officer
Derek Mathieson Chief Marketing & Technology Officer
Jennifer Hartsock Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO7.46%36 731
SCHLUMBERGER NV-4.30%88 680
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-17.70%35 785
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO30.98%17 757
TECHNIPFMC-1.44%13 990
JOHN WOOD GROUP14.89%6 822
