U.S. Oil-Rig Count Up by 2 in Latest Week

By Aisha Al-Muslim



The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. were up by 2 this week to 862, Baker Hughes, a GE company, reported.

The U.S. oil rig count is typically viewed as a proxy for activity in the sector. After peaking at 1,609 in October 2014, low oil prices put downward pressure on production and the rig count fell sharply. The oil-rig count has generally been rising since June 2016.

The nation's gas rig count was up by 2 to 184 in the past week, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

The U.S. offshore-rig count was unchanged from last week at 18, which is 2 more than a year ago.

Oil prices were down 0.4% to $69.99 a barrel in afternoon trading Friday.

Write to Aisha Al-Muslim at aisha.al-muslim@wsj.com