Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Baker Hughes Company    BKR

BAKER HUGHES COMPANY

(BKR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

We Pulled the Plug': As Oil Prices Plunge, Drillers in the Gulf of Mexico Shut Off Wells--Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 12:17pm EDT

By Collin Eaton

Offshore oil drillers have begun shutting off wells in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico following a collapse in crude prices due to the coronavirus pandemic, and some executives worry that the region's production may take years to fully recover.

A historic decline in energy demand that has led refiners to make less fuel and caused storage tanks to fill up with crude is pushing gulf producers to shutter high-cost wells in both shallow and deep federal waters. The offshore oil sector accounted for about 15% of the nation's production, or nearly two million barrels a day last year, a record level.

Their response to the crisis is expected to have longer-lasting impacts on the region than the pullback in onshore plays like the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Offshore shut-ins and other oil-company cost reductions are among the factors pressuring oil-field services companies such as Schlumberger Ltd., Halliburton Co. and Baker Hughes Co. to cut jobs in recent days. Many offshore producers rely on service companies to provide contract workers.

While offshore companies are accustomed to turning off wells temporarily during hurricanes and other extreme weather, a longer-term disruption to their businesses may have more severe impact on future activity than shale drilling, known for shorter cycles from drilling to first oil.

Offshore producers pay comparatively high costs to produce and transport crude oil to onshore refineries and storage facilities. They typically offset those costs by collecting premium prices for barrels delivered into Gulf Coast trading hubs in Texas and Louisiana, supported by high demand from U.S. refiners.

Richard Kirkland, chief executive of shallow-water gulf producer Cantium LLC, ordered his company around 1 p.m. Monday to shut in all production as U.S. prices went negative. By 6 a.m. Tuesday, almost all of it was shut.

"We pulled the plug," he said. His fields producing 20,000 barrels a day will be shut for at least two months, possibly four. Gulf Coast refiners told him they would substitute gulf crudes with Saudi barrels from two tankers sitting offshore.

"This could very well be the peak for years," Mr. Kirkland said. "We've got to survive with our hedge money and cash in the bank. We're not getting much help from anybody."

Gulf operator Fieldwood Energy LLC decided to immediately shut-in the vast majority of its 100,000 barrels a day of production after oil plunged into negative territory this week, Chief Executive Matt McCarroll said.

"Storage is full. Refineries are full. They don't want the oil," Mr. McCarroll said.

Offshore drillers and allies including Sens. John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana have asked the Trump administration to waive royalty payments for gulf oil production for a year. But so far, the administration has been reluctant to issue any blanket royalty waiver for producers. On Tuesday, President Trump said on Twitter that he had directed his administration to look at aiding U.S. oil-and-gas companies, but details of the plan were unclear.

The Interior Department didn't respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Mr. Kennedy said in a statement that Interior Secretary David Bernhardt "and his staff have been very helpful during this incredibly difficult time, and I'm grateful. We're desperate to get our oil and gas workers back on the rigs, and royalty relief is one of the smartest, most strategic ways we can do that."

Major oil companies such as BP PLC and Exxon Mobil Corp. held about 54% of deep-water leases in the gulf and produced about 89% of the region's crude in 2017. Smaller companies held 95% of the leases in shallow waters, and produced 11% of the region's crude, according to a November study by the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.

In the previous downturn about five years ago, gulf operators worried about storage and a global oversupply of crude, and though drilling slowed, few ever shut in production. But the industry has never run up against storage limitations like those that have caused prices to crater this week, executives said.

Older production platforms are at risk of being shut down and removed, and if there is no regulatory relief, a lot of oil and gas buried under the ocean floor will remain undiscovered, said Tim Duncan, chief executive of offshore producer Talos Energy Inc. "In offshore, we don't shut in fields, we shutter them. You begin the process of leaving them forever," he said.

Last month, Talos said it would cut capital spending about 34% from the prior year, and expected to produce up to 67,100 barrels of oil equivalent a day.

While oil hedges have protected much of the company's output from the volatility, Mr. Duncan acknowledged current prices have given him pause.

"There's an oil price where you always consider the option of shutting in, and we seem to be staring at it," he said.

Write to Collin Eaton at collin.eaton@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY 1.06% 12.835 Delayed Quote.-49.36%
HALLIBURTON COMPANY 9.72% 8.1384 Delayed Quote.-69.51%
SCHLUMBERGER NV 4.22% 15.25 Delayed Quote.-63.46%
WTI 4.77% 14.505 Delayed Quote.-67.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
12:17pWE PULLED THE PLUG' : As Oil Prices Plunge, Drillers in the Gulf of Mexico Shut ..
DJ
08:38aWE PULLED THE PLUG' : As Oil Prices Plunge, Drillers in the Gulf Shut Off Wells
DJ
07:08aBAKER HUGHES CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07:01aBAKER HUGHES COMPANY : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results
BU
04/17BAKER HUGHES COMPANY : quaterly earnings release
04/13BAKER HUGHES CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Costs Associate..
AQ
04/13BAKER HUGHES : Announces Financial Update in Response to COVID-19 and Oil Price ..
BU
04/03BAKER HUGHES : Announces March 2020 Rig Counts
BU
03/20BAKER HUGHES : Announces Date for First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Webcas..
BU
03/17Oil-Field-Service Stocks Are Getting Scrapped -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 21 178 M
EBIT 2020 712 M
Net income 2020 -4 606 M
Debt 2020 3 082 M
Yield 2020 5,71%
P/E ratio 2020 -8,33x
P/E ratio 2021 41,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,54x
EV / Sales2021 0,54x
Capitalization 8 335 M
Chart BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Baker Hughes Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 17,17  $
Last Close Price 12,75  $
Spread / Highest target 135%
Spread / Average Target 34,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Uwem Ukpong Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Brian Worrell Chief Financial Officer
Derek Mathieson Chief Marketing & Technology Officer
Jennifer Hartsock Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-49.36%8 335
SCHLUMBERGER NV-63.46%20 392
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-69.51%6 515
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-54.17%4 457
DIALOG GROUP-0.93%4 101
TECHNIPFMC PLC-64.88%3 376
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group