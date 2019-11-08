Log in
Bakkafrost : ADDITIONAL REGULATED INFORMATION REQUIRED TO BE DISCLOSED UNDER THE LAWS OF A MEMBER STATE

11/08/2019 | 11:15am EST
 

P/F Bakkafrost ('Bakkafrost') hereby announces a mandatory offer for all of the
depositary receipts (representing common shares) and the common shares not
covered by depositary receipts in the Company which are not already owned by
Bakkafrost.

The depositary receipts and common shares covered by the offer represent 19.23%
of all of the common shares issued by the Company. Bakkafrost is already the
beneficial owner of 80.77% of all the common shares issued by the Company.

The offer price is NOK 28.25, which is the highest price paid by Bakkafrost for
the Company's depositary receipts and common shares during the last 6 months.

The offer period commences on 11 November 2019 and ends at 18:00 CET on 9
December 2019, subject to possible extensions of up to 2 weeks.

Settlement of the offer will be made within 2 weeks from the end of the offer
period.

The complete terms of the offer are set out in an offer document which, today,
has been approved by the Oslo Stock Exchange.

The offer document will, on Monday 11 November 2019, be sent to all owners of
depositary receipts recorded in the VPS and all owners of common shares
registered in the Company's register of members as of the date hereof, if there
are available addresses reflected in such records.

The offer document can also be obtained from Bakkafrost's financial advisers at
the following addresses:

DNB Bank ASA, Dronning Eufemias gate 30, Oslo, Norway

Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Norge, Essendrops gate 7, Oslo, Norway

or by contacting the financial advisers directly at:

  · retail@dnb.no
  · nis@nordea.com

Further, the offer document will be available electronically at:

www.dnb.no/emisjoner
www.nordea.no/ssc

Disclaimer

Bakkafrost P/F published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 16:14:02 UTC
