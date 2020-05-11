Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Bakkafrost    BAKKA   FO0000000179

BAKKAFROST

(BAKKA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bakkafrost : Global Salmon Initiative (GSI) publishes 7th annual Sustainability Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 03:09am EDT

11.05.2020

Today, the Global Salmon Initiative (GSI) published its annual Sustainability Report, providing 7 years of data across 15 key indicators - 10 environmental and 5 social - for more than 50% of the global farmed salmon industry.

Bakkafrost is a proud member of the GSI and we are pleased to be part of an action-oriented initiative that is focused on driving the industry-wide environmental changes needed to support salmon farming's contributions to healthy, sustainable diets and food systems.

'As one of the founding members of the initiative, we are very pleased to have significantly increased transparency on key sustainability issues. We believe this is critical to the progress made by the industry towards more responsible farming practices.' commented, Regin Jacobsen, CEO of Bakkafrost.

The annual GSI report is a testament to the group's firm commitment to ongoing transparency, and seeing the long-term value in improving the whole industry's environmental performance.

The report highlights a number of industry-wide trends, including:

  • A 50% reductionin theuse of antibiotics over the past 7 years, which can be attributed to the improvements in antibiotics stewardship, disease control and fish welfare of GSI members
  • In 2019, over 710,000 tonnes of GSI member's farmed salmon was sold as Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) certified, representing almost 65% of GSI members' total production. The farms continue on their journey to achieving 100% certification; ASC is recognized as the most rigorous environmental standard for aquaculture
  • A shift towards more a holistic approach to preventing and managing sea lice has resulted in a 50% decrease in medicinal use, and a 130% increase in non-medicinal approaches since 2013
  • Continuing efforts to accelerate availability and uptake of alternative responsible feed ingredients, such as novel oils (algae and canola crops) and fish by-products, are supporting a growing industry to reduce its dependence on marine ingredientients
  • When compared with other animal proteins, farmed salmon represents an environmentally conscious choice, with a lower carbon footprint, requiring less land, and more efficient use of feed resources
  • Farmed salmon provides a nutrient-dense food which supports healthy diets

Bakkafrost CEO and GSI Member Regin Jacobsen said: 'The GSI Sustainability Report shows many promising industry-wide trends, but what is most important to see is progress towards ASC certification, an area we have been really accelerating our efforts in. We plan to meet our commitment made to the GSI to have all our salmon produced in the Faroe Islands certified by the end of the year. We are very pleased to see other members making great strides in this area as well.'

Alongside the other GSI members, Bakkafrost is committed to helping feed the world in a healthier, more sustainable way through advancements in responsible salmon farming. GSI members recognize their ability - and responsibility - to drive positive change at scale to offer healthy food, produced with minimal environmental impact; through the publication of this report, we hope to benchmark our progress, and invite you to follow our journey to a more sustainable future.

To view the GSI Sustainability Report, please click here.

ABOUT GSI

The Global Salmon Initiative (GSI) is a leadership initiative established in 2013 by global farmed salmon producers focused on making significant progress on industry sustainability. Today, the GSI comprises 14 companies - representing approximately 50% of the global salmon production industry - that are fully committed to realizing a shared goal of providing a highly sustainable source of healthy food to feed a growing global population, while minimizing its environmental footprint, and continuing to improve its social contribution.

GSI member companies are Australis Seafoods S.A.; Bakkafrost; Blumar; Cermaq; Salmones Camanchaca SA; Empresas AquaChile; Grieg Seafood ASA; Mowi; Multiexport Foods S.A.; New Zealand King Salmon; Nova Sea AS; Salmones Austral; Tassal; and Ventisqueros. GSI companies have a presence in Australia, Canada, Chile, the Faroe Islands, Ireland, New Zealand, Norway and the UK, and make significant contributions to the economies of these respective countries.

The GSI also has a number of Associate Members in both the pharmaceutical and feed industries, including Benchmark Holdings plc; BioMar; Cargill; Elanco; Merck, Sharpe and Dohme (MSD) Animal Health; PHARMAQ; Salmofood; and Skretting.

For further information on the GSI, please visit or contact us at:

Press Contacts:

Regin Jacobsen CEO

+298 23 50 01

Disclaimer

Bakkafrost P/F published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 07:08:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BAKKAFROST
03:09aBAKKAFROST : Global Salmon Initiative (GSI) publishes 7th annual Sustainability ..
PU
05/05BAKKAFROST : Half yearly financial reports and audit reports / limited reviews
PU
05/05BAKKAFROST : Operational EBIT of DKK 248 Million for the First Quarter of 2020
AQ
04/28BAKKAFROST : Invitation to Webcast of Q1 2020 results 5 May 2020 at 8:00 am (CET..
AQ
04/03BAKKAFROST : Chairman's statement on Annual General Meeting
PU
04/03BAKKAFROST : Protocol from Annual General Meeting 3 April 2020
AQ
04/03BAKKAFROST : Proxy Statments
CO
04/02BAKKAFROST : Q1 2020 Trading Update
AQ
03/27BAKKAFROST : Dividend payment proposition for 2019 is postponed until 25 August ..
PU
03/26BAKKAFROST : Share Savings Plan Transaction
AQ
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2020 5 269 M
EBIT 2020 843 M
Net income 2020 413 M
Debt 2020 2 098 M
Yield 2020 2,02%
P/E ratio 2020 75,9x
P/E ratio 2021 17,3x
EV / Sales2020 4,64x
EV / Sales2021 3,92x
Capitalization 22 327 M
Chart BAKKAFROST
Duration : Period :
Bakkafrost Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAKKAFROST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 367,49  DKK
Last Close Price 377,83  DKK
Spread / Highest target 5,72%
Spread / Average Target -2,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jóhan Regin Jacobsen Chief Executive Officer
Rúni M. Hansen Chairman
Sverri Kjærbæk Operations Manager
Høgni Dahl Jakobsen Chief Financial Officer
Kristian Eli Zachariasen Group Manager-Information Technology & Process
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAKKAFROST-13.77%3 248
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.-0.49%38 427
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-1.31%22 676
CORTEVA INC0.00%19 443
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED1.30%9 935
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS0.93%6 931
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group