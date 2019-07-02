Bakkafrost : HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORTS AND AUDIT REPORTS / LIMITED REVIEWS

Harvest volumes in Q2 2019 are Farming North 7.9 thousand tonnes Farming West 4.7 thousand tonnes Total Q1 2019 12.6 thousand tonnes The harvest volumes are provided in head on gutted (HOG) equivalents. Feed sales in Q2 2019 are 18.9 thousand tonnes. Havsbrún sourced 112.0 thousand tonnes of raw materials in Q2 2019. The full Q2 2019 report will be released on 20 August 2019 at 06:00 CET. Contacts: · Regin Jacobsen, CEO of P/F Bakkafrost: +298 23 50 01 (mobile) · Høgni Dahl Jakobsen, CFO of P/F Bakkafrost: +298 23 50 60 (mobile) This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.