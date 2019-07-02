Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Bakkafrost    BAKKA   FO0000000179

BAKKAFROST

(BAKKA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bakkafrost : HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORTS AND AUDIT REPORTS / LIMITED REVIEWS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 12:28am EDT
 

Harvest volumes in Q2 2019 are

Farming North  7.9 thousand   tonnes
Farming West   4.7 thousand   tonnes
Total Q1 2019  12.6 thousand   tonnes

The harvest volumes are provided in head on gutted (HOG) equivalents.

Feed sales in Q2 2019 are 18.9 thousand tonnes. Havsbrún sourced 112.0 thousand
tonnes of raw materials in Q2 2019.

The full Q2 2019 report will be released on 20 August 2019 at 06:00 CET.

Contacts:

  · Regin Jacobsen, CEO of P/F Bakkafrost: +298 23 50 01 (mobile)
  · Høgni Dahl Jakobsen, CFO of P/F Bakkafrost: +298 23 50 60 (mobile)

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5
-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Bakkafrost P/F published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 04:27:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAKKAFROST
12:28aBAKKAFROST : Half yearly financial reports and audit reports / limited reviews
PU
12:01aBAKKAFROST : Q2 2019 Trading Update
AQ
06/27BAKKAFROST : Mandatory notification of trade primary insiders
PU
06/27BAKKAFROST : Share Savings Plan and Bonus Shares Transaction
AQ
06/12BAKKAFROST : Capital Markets Day presentation 12 June 2019
AQ
06/07BAKKAFROST : Allocation of shares
AQ
05/27BAKKAFROST : Mandatory notification of trade primary insiders
PU
05/27BAKKAFROST : Share Savings Plan Transaction
AQ
05/06BAKKAFROST : Half yearly financial reports and audit reports / limited reviews
PU
05/06BAKKAFROST : Operational EBIT of DKK 268 Million for the First Quarter of 2019
AQ
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 3 703 M
EBIT 2019 1 277 M
Net income 2019 942 M
Debt 2019 522 M
Yield 2019 2,50%
P/E ratio 2019 19,1x
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
EV / Sales2019 5,00x
EV / Sales2020 4,56x
Capitalization 18 002 M
Chart BAKKAFROST
Duration : Period :
Bakkafrost Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAKKAFROST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 362  DKK
Last Close Price 370  DKK
Spread / Highest target 9,75%
Spread / Average Target -2,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johan Regin Jacobsen Chief Executive Officer
Rúni M. Hansen Chairman
Sverri Kjærbæk Operations Manager
Gunnar Nielsen Chief Financial Officer
Johannes Jensen Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAKKAFROST12.48%2 733
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO LTD--.--%27 754
MUYUAN FOODS CO LTD--.--%17 858
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC-14.99%9 268
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC CO. LTD.--.--%7 932
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED--.--%7 116
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About