Bakkafrost : INSIDE INFORMATION

Harvest volumes in Q3 2019 are
Farming North 3.7 thousand tonnes
Farming West 9.2 thousand tonnes
Total Q3 2019 12.9 thousand tonnes
The harvest volumes are provided in head on gutted (HOG) equivalents.
Feed sales in Q3 2019 are 33.9 thousand tonnes. Havsbrún sourced 17.8 thousand
tonnes of raw materials in Q3 2019.
The full Q3 2019 report will be released on 5 November 2019 at 06:00 CET.
Contacts:
· Regin Jacobsen, CEO of P/F Bakkafrost: +298 23 50 01 (mobile)
· Høgni Dahl Jakobsen, CFO of P/F Bakkafrost: +298 23 50 60 (mobile)
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5
-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Disclaimer
Bakkafrost P/F published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 05:07:02 UTC