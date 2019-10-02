Bakkafrost : INSIDE INFORMATION

Harvest volumes in Q3 2019 are Farming North 3.7 thousand tonnes Farming West 9.2 thousand tonnes Total Q3 2019 12.9 thousand tonnes The harvest volumes are provided in head on gutted (HOG) equivalents. Feed sales in Q3 2019 are 33.9 thousand tonnes. Havsbrún sourced 17.8 thousand tonnes of raw materials in Q3 2019. The full Q3 2019 report will be released on 5 November 2019 at 06:00 CET. Contacts: · Regin Jacobsen, CEO of P/F Bakkafrost: +298 23 50 01 (mobile) · Høgni Dahl Jakobsen, CFO of P/F Bakkafrost: +298 23 50 60 (mobile) This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.