Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Bakkafrost    BAKKA   FO0000000179

BAKKAFROST

(BAKKA)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Oslo Bors - 10/01 10:25:02 am
527.5 NOK   -1.77%
01:08aBAKKAFROST : Inside information
PU
12:01aBAKKAFROST : Q3 2019 Trading Update
AQ
09/30BAKKAFROST : Inside information
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bakkafrost : INSIDE INFORMATION

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 01:08am EDT
 

Harvest volumes in Q3 2019 are

Farming North  3.7 thousand tonnes
Farming West   9.2 thousand tonnes
Total Q3 2019  12.9 thousand tonnes



The harvest volumes are provided in head on gutted (HOG) equivalents.

Feed sales in Q3 2019 are 33.9 thousand tonnes. Havsbrún sourced 17.8 thousand
tonnes of raw materials in Q3 2019.

The full Q3 2019 report will be released on 5 November 2019 at 06:00 CET.



Contacts:

  · Regin Jacobsen, CEO of P/F Bakkafrost: +298 23 50 01 (mobile)
  · Høgni Dahl Jakobsen, CFO of P/F Bakkafrost: +298 23 50 60 (mobile)

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5
-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Bakkafrost P/F published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 05:07:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAKKAFROST
01:08aBAKKAFROST : Inside information
PU
12:01aBAKKAFROST : Q3 2019 Trading Update
AQ
09/30BAKKAFROST : Inside information
PU
09/27BAKKAFROST : is awarded Faroese Business Initiative 2019 for new biogas plant FÖ..
PU
09/27BAKKAFROST : Flagging in The Scottish Salmon Company Plc
AQ
09/27BAKKAFROST : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting in P/F Bakkafrost
PU
09/26BAKKAFROST : Key information relating to a contemplated subsequent offering
AQ
09/26BAKKAFROST : Inside information
PU
09/26BAKKAFROST : Subsequent Offering of New Shares
AQ
09/26BAKKAFROST : Mandatory notification of trade primary insiders
PU
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 3 826 M
EBIT 2019 1 269 M
Net income 2019 902 M
Debt 2019 570 M
Yield 2019 2,31%
P/E ratio 2019 22,1x
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
EV / Sales2019 5,68x
EV / Sales2020 5,02x
Capitalization 21 172 M
Chart BAKKAFROST
Duration : Period :
Bakkafrost Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAKKAFROST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 404,20  DKK
Last Close Price 394,57  DKK
Spread / Highest target 10,3%
Spread / Average Target 2,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johan Regin Jacobsen Chief Executive Officer
Rúni M. Hansen Chairman
Sverri Kjærbæk Operations Manager
Høgni Dahl Jakobsen Chief Financial Officer
Kristian Eli Zachariasen Group Manager-Information Technology & Process
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAKKAFROST25.95%3 310
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO LTD--.--%27 631
MUYUAN FOODS CO LTD--.--%21 323
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS, INC.0.01%10 593
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC CO. LTD.--.--%7 021
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED--.--%6 922
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group