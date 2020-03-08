Bakkafrost : INSIDE INFORMATION

Reference is made to the announcement (id 491969) from P/F Bakkafrost on 8 March
2020 (https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/497566)
In the referenced announcement the storm is said to have occured 28 February
2019 to 2 March 2019. This is incorrect - the correct dates are 28 February 2020
to 2 March 2020.
Contacts:
· Regin Jacobsen, CEO of P/F Bakkafrost: +298 23 50 01 (mobile)
· Høgni Dahl Jakobsen, CFO of P/F Bakkafrost: +298 23 50 60 (mobile)
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5
-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Disclaimer
Bakkafrost P/F published this content on 08 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2020 18:42:01 UTC