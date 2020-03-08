Bakkafrost : INSIDE INFORMATION

Reference is made to the announcement (id 491969) from P/F Bakkafrost on 8 March 2020 (https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/497566) In the referenced announcement the storm is said to have occured 28 February 2019 to 2 March 2019. This is incorrect - the correct dates are 28 February 2020 to 2 March 2020. Contacts: · Regin Jacobsen, CEO of P/F Bakkafrost: +298 23 50 01 (mobile) · Høgni Dahl Jakobsen, CFO of P/F Bakkafrost: +298 23 50 60 (mobile) This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.