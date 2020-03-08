Log in
BAKKAFROST

(BAKKA)
Bakkafrost : INSIDE INFORMATION

03/08/2020
 

Reference is made to the announcement (id 491969) from P/F Bakkafrost on 8 March
2020 (https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/497566)

In the referenced announcement the storm is said to have occured 28 February
2019 to 2 March 2019. This is incorrect - the correct dates are 28 February 2020
to 2 March 2020.



Contacts:

  · Regin Jacobsen, CEO of P/F Bakkafrost: +298 23 50 01 (mobile)
  · Høgni Dahl Jakobsen, CFO of P/F Bakkafrost: +298 23 50 60 (mobile)



This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5
-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Bakkafrost P/F published this content on 08 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2020 18:42:01 UTC
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2020 5 526 M
EBIT 2020 1 788 M
Net income 2020 1 352 M
Debt 2020 1 277 M
Yield 2020 2,70%
P/E ratio 2020 17,4x
P/E ratio 2021 14,3x
EV / Sales2020 4,48x
EV / Sales2021 4,04x
Capitalization 23 493 M
Chart BAKKAFROST
Duration : Period :
Bakkafrost Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAKKAFROST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 439,13  DKK
Last Close Price 397,24  DKK
Spread / Highest target 18,1%
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jóhan Regin Jacobsen Chief Executive Officer
Rúni M. Hansen Chairman
Sverri Kjærbæk Operations Manager
Høgni Dahl Jakobsen Chief Financial Officer
Kristian Eli Zachariasen Group Manager-Information Technology & Process
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAKKAFROST-14.54%3 551
SHANDONG YISHENG LIVESTOCK & POULTRY BREEDING CO., LTD.4.23%2 856
GRIEG SEAFOOD-17.75%1 378
TASSAL GROUP LIMITED-9.38%519
SALMONES CAMANCHACA S.A.0.00%458
HUON AQUACULTURE GROUP LIMITED-8.87%238
