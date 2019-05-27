Bakkafrost : MANDATORY NOTIFICATION OF TRADE PRIMARY INSIDERS

As a part of the share savings plan for employees in 2019, the following primary insiders have purchased Bakkafrost shares: Regin Jacobsen, CEO, purchased 27 shares. After the transaction, he holds 4,495,696 shares. Odd Eliasen, Managing Director, purchased 18 shares. After the transaction, he holds 173,435 shares. Høgni Dahl Jakobsen, CFO, purchased 17 shares. After the transaction, he holds 35 shares. Annika Frederiksberg, Board Member, purchased 8 shares. After the transaction, she holds directly and indirectly 15,716 shares. The shares were purchased from P/F Bakkafrost on 27 May 2019. In addition to the shares sold to the primary insiders, P/F Bakkafrost sold 693 shares to other employees as part of the share savings plan. In total P/F Bakkafrost sold 763 shares and after the sale P/F Bakkafrost holds 189,963 treasury shares. The transaction was based on the closing share price on 27 May 2019, which was NOK 486.80 per share, corresponding to DKK 372.84 per share. For further information about Bakkafrost's share savings plan, see www.bakkafrost.com/en/investor-relations/share-information/share-savings -plan Contacts: Regin Jacobsen, CEO of P/F Bakkafrost: +298 23 50 01 (mobile) Høgni Dahl Jakobsen, CFO of P/F Bakkafrost: +298 23 50 60 (mobile) This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.