Bakkafrost : MANDATORY NOTIFICATION OF TRADE PRIMARY INSIDERS

As a part of the share savings plan for employees in 2019, the following primary insiders have purchased Bakkafrost shares: · Regin Jacobsen, CEO, purchased 27 shares. After the transaction, he holds 4,495,723 shares. · Odd Eliasen, Managing Director, purchased 18 shares. After the transaction, he holds 173,453 shares. · Høgni Dahl Jakobsen, CFO, purchased 16 shares. After the transaction, he holds 51 shares. · Annika Frederiksberg, Board Member, purchased 7 shares. After the transaction, she holds directly and indirectly 15,723 shares. The shares were purchased from P/F Bakkafrost on 27 June 2019. In addition to the shares sold to the primary insiders, P/F Bakkafrost sold 714 shares to other employees as part of the share savings plan and awarded 123 Bonus Shares to other employees. In total P/F Bakkafrost sold 782 shares and after the sale P/F Bakkafrost holds 189,058 treasury shares. The transaction was based on the closing share price on 27 June 2019, which was NOK 483.00 per share, corresponding to DKK 372.25 per share. For further information about Bakkafrost's share savings plan, see www.bakkafrost.com/en/investor-relations/share-information/share-savings-plan Contacts: Regin Jacobsen, CEO of P/F Bakkafrost: +298 23 50 01 (mobile) Høgni Dahl Jakobsen, CFO of P/F Bakkafrost: +298 23 50 60 (mobile) This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.